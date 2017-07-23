Fantasy NASCAR: Brickyard 400 Quick Picks (Fox/Yahoo/NASCAR.com)

2017 Brickyard 400 Fantasy NASCAR Picks

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend for the Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400. The track is one of the most famous in all of auto racing, and Sunday's race is right below the Daytona 500 when it comes to prestige and mystique.

Fittingly, the best in NASCAR have delivered on one of the sport's biggest stages, and the list of former winners at Indy can almost double as a list of former series champions. Looking at the last four years, Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. own the best averages finishes at the track, and that same list could be used if you were talking about the best drivers in the series.

With that in mind, I'll be loading most of my lineups with drivers from powerhouse teams and drivers who have been consistently fast throughout the 2017 season.

In the Yahoo game, this means burning up some starts from the top options in all three groups. History says that there won't be many sleepers running up front, so if I want a big score, I need to be willing to use some big names. Fortunately, I make sure to budget starts carefully throughout the season I have the top guys when I need them.

In the NASCAR.com game, I'll be using more of a balanced approach than I do some weeks. Since there are just 160 laps this weekend, the points available in the dominator categories are limited. I'll still have a couple of options focusing on the dominator stats, especially since stage points often go hand in hand, but I'll also have decent exposure to the place differential category.

In the FOX game, another poor starting spot for Kyle Larson forced my hand when building my lineup. He has too much upside not to roster, but being the highest-priced driver by a wide margin makes fitting pieces around him a little tricky. Still, the upside is worth it.

To get ready for the Brickyard 400, check out a closer look at my top picks and favorite lineup combos for all the season-long fantasy NASCAR leagues.

Yahoo! Sports Fantasy Auto Racing

Kyle Busch (A)

Busch has owned Indianapolis. He led nearly every lap here last year on his way to his second consecutive Brickyard win, and he has seven straight Top 10s at the track, including four Top 2 finishes in his last five starts. After winning his third straight pole for the race, I don't expect his stranglehold on the Brickyard to end this weekend.

Kyle Larson (B)

Even before his breakout 2017 season, Larson had been successful at Indy. He has finished in the Top 10 in all three of his starts here, and his 7.0 average finish at the track is tops in the series. A win Sunday would be a statement victory in what has been a statement year for one of the rising stars of the spot. I would have loved for him to qualify better, but after starting dead last and finishing second the last two races, I think he can come from 25th to contend for the win.

Ryan Blaney (B)

There is a long list of reasons why I like Blaney this weekend. He finished 12th in his Brickyard debut in 2015, and he nearly won a XFINITY race here. More importantly, he has been fast all season and starts in the Top 10 Sunday with a car that was solid in practice. Throw in his win at Pocono, a track that has corners similar to those at Indy, and all signs point to a strong showing from Blaney Sunday.

Daniel Suarez (C)

Erik Jones was a little faster in practice, but both Jones and Suarez have been flashing Top 10 upside recently and both start in the Top 15. My deciding factor was the three addition starts I have remaining from Suarez. Both drivers have excellent equipment to work with, so I'd be comfortable using either driver this weekend.

NASCAR.com Fantasy Live

Kyle Larson ($27.75)

After a disappointing 25th-place run in qualifying, Larson is primed to exploit the place differential category for the third straight race. He has cracked the Top 10 in all three of his starts at Indy, and he logged a Top 5 last season. Not to mention the fact that he has been one of the best on the track throughout the entire year. Another strong finish this weekend will make him one of the top scorers in this format.

Kevin Harvick ($27.50)

I had Jimmie Johnson slotted here until it was announced he would have to drop to the rear, but Harvick isn't a bad consolation prize. He has led the second-most laps here since joining Stewart-Haas Racing, and he has three straight Top 10s. Starting second, Harvick is in prime position to earn plenty of stage points and some dominator points.

Kyle Busch ($27.25)

Busch has been the man to beat at Indianapolis, and his performance last year was something special. He led 149 of the 170 laps on his way to a second straight win, and he has seven straight Top 10s and four finishes of first or second in his last five starts at the track. Busch will start from the pole for the third consecutive year, and another dominant showing could be on tap. I expect him to lead the most laps, pile up stage points and finish as the top scorer.

A.J. Allmendinger ($12.50)

Allmendinger has nothing but upside through place differential after qualifying 39th, and he is guaranteed to finish with a positive point total. He has typically been a mid-pack performer at Indianapolis, but a mid-pack finish Sunday will be more than enough to produce a solid point total.

J.J. Yeley ($5.00)

I needed every bit of cap space to make this lineup work, so Yeley is a salary saver as much as anything. He starts 33rd, so he can't lose many points no matter how performs. He also finished 26th and 27th in his two Cup starts this year, so he might even add a few points through place differential.

FOX Fantasy Auto Racing

Kyle Larson ($13,900)

It was a pain to fit his massive salary into my lineup, but Larson is an absolute must-own after qualifying 25th. We've seen him charge from last to second the last two weeks and top 70 fantasy points in the process, and with a series-leading 7.0 average finish at Indianapolis, I expect him to surge through the field again. He is easily the frontrunner to finish as the top scorer, and 50-plus fantasy points are a real possibility.

Matt Kenseth ($10,600)

Kenseth is one of the few drivers with an excellent resume at Indy who isn't starting in the Top 10. Granted, he doesn't have a ton of upside through place differential after qualifying 14th, but considering he has a 4.5 average finish in the last four races here, he could still be looking at around ten bonus points. I think he is a safe bet to top 30-fantasy points.

Martin Truex Jr. ($10,300)

Place differential wasn't a factor in my decision since most of the big names are starting up front, so Truex got the nod because of performance and his price tag. He has back-to-back Top 10s at Indy, and no driver has been more dominant in 2017. He is also priced below guys like Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, and Jimmie Johnson, so I'll take the added cap flexibility.

A.J. Allmendinger ($7,400)

Allmendinger wasn't on my radar coming into the weekend, but now that he is starting 39th, he is an easy choice. He has a 21.1 average finish at Indy, and while that isn't great any means, a Top 20 run Sunday will put him in the 40-point range after place differential is factored. He has a safe floor, and his price tag helps me fit Kyle Larson's salary into my lineup.

Ryan Blaney ($7,000)

I debated between Blaney, Erik Jones and Ty Dillon with this pick, and while Dillon has the place differential upside, Blaney has been fast all weekend. He finished 12th in his first Cup starts at Indy, and he starts in the Top 10 Sunday. I think he can finish there, as well, and deliver 30-plus fantasy points on finishing position alone.