Scouting The MLB DFS - Wednesday, May 31

Cash in on tonight's full slate of MLB action with our top DFS plays on DraftKings and FanDuel

Have you tried our MLB DFS lineup optimizer!? It’ll have you cashin’ day in and day out -- click here to use it now!

Plays of the Day

Value: Tommy Pham has become a consistent producer for the Cardinals with a .400 batting average (8-for-20) while reaching base in each of his last 6 starts. He’ll have the platoon advantage tonight against Hyun-Jin Ryu and is hitting .368 with a .457 wOBA and .316 ISO Mark against LHP this season.

Fade: Chris Archer has put together several good starts in a row, but he might struggle in the sweltering Texas heat tonight, while the Rangers have a slew of lefties that could create problems for him.

Team Target Stacks

Red Sox: Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, Jackie Bradley Jr.

Cardinals: Matt Carpenter, Stephen Piscotty, Yadier Molina, Tommy Pham

Yankees: Aaron Judge, Starlin Castro, Gary Sanchez

Rays: Evan Longoria, Steve Souza Jr., Kevin Kiermaier

Weather Report

Chance of rain delays in Kansas City and St. Louis tonight.

Pitchers

Two Studs

Max Scherzer: (WAS) @ SF DK: $13,300/FD: $11,500

Scherzer was at his very best with 13 K’s and just 1 ER allowed on 3 hits in his last outing and he draws another plus matchup tonight. The Giants rank dead last in collective wOBA (.278) this year with the second-fewest runs scored (94) over the last month and they’ve been the third-worst hitting team at home with a collective .231 batting average at massive AT&T Park. Scherzer is now sporting a career-best 11.72 K/9 ratio with his best ERA (2.77) and that’s saying something considering his track record, as he doesn’t appear at all hampered by a mild injury that slowed down his spring training.

James Paxton: (SEA) vs. COL DK: $8,200/FD: $8,800

He was on fire before hitting the DL with a 1.43 ERA, matching 1.51 FIP and impressive 10.75 K/9 ratio to go 3-0 over 6 starts. Now Paxton faces a Rockies team that is hitting really well, but is obviously far less dangerous with a collective .315 wOBA and 23.3% K-Rate on the road. Current Rockies are 0-for-12 over a very small sample against Paxton, who should be able to limit that lefty-heavy lineup and post a Quality Start in his return to action.

Potential Value

Jaime Garcia: (ATL) @ LAA DK: $7,600/FD: $8,000

The Angels lineup has been one of the worst in baseball over the last couple of years, and with Mike Trout out indefinitely due to a torn ligament in his hand, it’s likely the easiest offense to limit in the American League. Garcia is capable of holding the rest of the Angels in check, as he’s been excellent lately with 13 K’s and just 1 ER allowed over his last 2 outings (14.2 IP). His biggest issue has been a high HR/FB ratio, but it’s down to 12.5% after posting a rough 20.2% HR/FB ratio last year and he’ll have the advantage of a spacious outfield at Angels Stadium this evening.

Longshot

Masahiro Tanaka: (NYY) @ BAL DK: $8,100/FD: $8,500

Those who bought low on Tanaka ahead of his last outing were handsomely rewarded, as he returned to form with a 13-strikeout gem while allowing just 1 ER over 7.1 IP against Oakland. He’ll go to Camden Yards for a tougher matchup tonight, but Tanaka is still dramatically under priced on DK when considered as a tournament option. He’s sporting a solid 8.46 K/9 ratio and his .331 BABIP is a bit unlucky, and partially skewed by a problematic 22% HR/FB ratio. When Tanaka’s slider is working, as it was last Friday, he can be deadly and generally avoid giving up long balls, which will be his recipe for success tonight.

Batters

Catchers

Gary Sanchez: (NYY) @ BAL DK: $4,500 / FD: $3,500

While he’s been better of late, Gausman is still sporting the worst WHIP (1.78) amongst qualified SPs this year and he’s up against it with the division-leading Yankees coming to town tonight. Gausman’s been far more vulnerable in RvR matchups with a .367 BAA and 1.94 WHIP when facing RHB this year, so look at Sanchez as a worthwhile, if expensive, option at catcher tonight. He’s doing most of his damage with a .363 wOBA and 129 wRC+ off RHP this season and is certainly capable of lifting one out of cramped Camden Yards.

Potential Value

Christian Vazquez: (BOS) @ CWS DK: $3,200 / FD: $2,400

Or Sandy Leon will serve as a solid value play against vulnerable White Sox RHP Mike Pelfrey.

Longshot

Matt Wieters: (WAS) @ SF DK: $3,000 / FD: $2,400

The Nationals power-hitting lefties could end Matt Cain’s stretch of good starts at home tonight.

First Basemen

Matt Carpenter: (STL) vs. LAD DK: $3,700 / FD: $3,300

He should serve as a bit of a contrarian option because of his consistent struggles this season, yet Carpenter is not a bad choice in an effort to target Dodgers injured/ineffective LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu. The Dodgers southpaw is a rarity in that he’s easier for LHB to hit, as lefties are 17-for-57 (.347) with 3 HR and a collective .439 wOBA against him this year. Carpenter posted a solid .270 average with a .351 wOBA in LvL matchups last season and is starting to round back into form with hits in each of his last 2 appearances.

Potential Value

Mitch Moreland: (BOS) @ CWS DK: $3,800 / FD: $3,400

White Sox RHP Mike Pelfrey has given up a 1.71 HR/9 ratio and 36.4% Hard Contact Rate when facing LHB this year.

Longshot

Jose Abreu: (CWS) vs. BOS DK: $4,700 / FD: $3,600

He’s been red hot lately and will face an inconsistent LHP tonight in Drew Pomeranz.

Second Basemen

Whit Merrifield: (KC) vs. DET DK: $3,600 / FD: $3,200

The Royals offense is coming around thanks in part to Merrifield, who is slashing a scorching .441/.472/.706 with 2 HR and 3 SB over his last 10 appearances. He’ll have the platoon advantage tonight against Tigers young LHP Matt Boyd, who is sporting a 5.40 ERA and has allowed righties to hit .335 with a 1.90 WHIP and 43.4% Hard Contact Rate when facing RHB this year. Merrifield happens to be 3-for-4 with 2 XBH in a small sample of at-bats against Boyd and he’s under priced considering his dual threat upside.

Potential Value

Yolmer Sanchez: (CWS) vs. BOS DK: $3,300 / FD: $3,000

Worth a look as a solid cash game play with the platoon advantage against Pomeranz.

Longshot

Starlin Castro: (NYY) @ BAL DK: $3,900 / FD: $3,300

He’s been great this season and will have a good chance to reach base consistently against Gausman.

Third Basemen

Josh Rutledge: (BOS) @ CWS DK: $2,800 / FD: $2,300

Another great addition to a Red Sox stack as a value play, Rutledge should continue to fill in for the injured Dustin Pedroia, who suffered a nasty wrist injury on Memorial Day. The former Rockies utility man is hitting .278 on the season and is 2-for-8 with a double and a walk since he stepped in for Peedy. Tonight the Sawks are facing a veteran in Mike Pelfrey, who managed to limit the slumping Mariners and Tigers over his last 2 outings, but is still posting poor peripherals and will probably fall victim to a couple of rallies while trying to limit the dangerous Boston offense.

Potential Value

Wilmer Flores: (NYM) vs. MIL DK: $3,400 / FD: $2,700

He’s hitting .419 over his last 10 appearances and faces a relatively weak SP tonight in Junior Guerra.

Longshot

Pablo Sandoval: (BOS) @ CWS DK: $3,700 / FD: $2,500

He’ll be worth a look with the platoon advantage against Pelfrey if he starts tonight.

Shortstops

Asdrubal Cabrera: (NYM) vs. MIL DK: $3,500 / FD: $3,000

All it took was a few games for Cabrera to regain his rhythm and overcome a thumb sprain, as he’s raking once again with 6 hits and a walk over his last 3 appearances. Tonight he’ll face a young RHP in Junior Guerra, who has been tough on lefties over a tiny sample size this season, but posted a 4.04 FIP with a 38.9% Hard Contact Rate against the platoon last year. Cabrera’s hitting .300 at home against RHP and remains a solid cash game play with some upside as a value play this evening.

Potential Value

Tim Beckham: (TB) @ TEX DK: $3,500 / FD: $2,900

The Rays are facing a converted reliever in Austin Bibens-Dirkx and Beckham is one of the cheapest components of that stack.

Longshot

Trea Turner: (WAS) @ SF DK: $4,400 / FD: $3,700

He’s starting to rake again with 3 hits last night and could jump in on another series of rallies against Matt Cain.

Outfielders

Mookie Betts: (BOS) @ CWS DK: $4,900 / FD: $4,600

Betts is surprisingly cheap on DK tonight for the best hitter on a team that’s certainly stackable against a weak SP. White Sox veteran Mike Pelfrey has strung together his first 2 Quality Starts of the season, but is still sporting a 4.41 ERA with a 4.99 FIP and he’s been pretty vulnerable in RvR matchups throughout his career. Betts is hitting .320 with a .456 wOBA on the road against RHP this season and flashed his upside with a key homer against the White Sox on Memorial Day.

Tommy Pham: (STL) vs. LAD DK: $3,800 / FD: $3,200

I’m willing to target Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu with lefties and righties tonight, as the Cardinals are more than capable of jumping all over the struggling/hobbled starter. Pham has become a consistent producer for the Red Birds with a .400 batting average (8-for-20) while reaching base in each of his last 6 starts. He’ll have the platoon advantage against Ryu and is hitting .368 with a .457 wOBA and .316 ISO Mark against LHP this season.

Values and Tournament Plays

Jackie Bradley Jr.: (BOS) @ CWS DK: $4,100 / FD: $3,300

Matt Kemp: (ATL) @ LAA DK: $3,900 / FD: $3,600

Michael A. Taylor: (WAS) @ SF DK: $3,300 / FD: $2,700