The St. Louis Cardinals struggled to a 1-4 week at home, and fell out of first place. Our history feature highlights the 1967 World Championship Cardinals reunion.

Adams traded to Atlanta

In a surprise move to many, the Cardinals announced on Saturday a trade with the Atlanta Braves to send first baseman Matt Adams and cash for minor league infield prospect Juan Yepez. Adams made his debut in the Braves starting lineup on Sunday.

The 28-year old Adams had been relegated to the bench due to the move of Matt Carpenter to become the Cardinals’ starting first baseman. Adams was tried in left field earlier in the season for a few games, but the experiment was quickly halted. He had lost a considerable amount of weight in the offseason, and it was thought that he might be able to handle the outfield as a result. That turned out not to be the case, and Adams became primarily a pinch hitter off the bench in recent weeks.

Adams was drafted by the Cardinals in the 23rd round of the 2009 draft, and made his major league debut with the Cardinals on May 20, 2012. In six seasons with the Cardinals, the first baseman slashed .271/.315/.453 with 56 home runs and 217 RBI.

The trade for Atlanta was necessitated by the injury to Freddie Freeman, who is out for several months with a fractured wrist. The Cardinals sent cash to the Braves to cover part of the remainder of Adams’ 2017 salary.

Yepez is a 19 year old from Venezuela who was signed as an international free agent in 2015. The corner infielder had been playing at the Braves’ low-A South Atlantic League Affiliate in Rome, GA prior to the trade and moves to the Cardinals’ low-A affiliate in Peoria.

Game Recaps

Monday, May 15 - Off day

Tuesday, May 16 - Cardinals 3, Red Sox 6

In the first of a two game home interleague series, the Cardinals succumbed to their persistent bugaboo, poor defense, and an indifferent start by Lance Lynn. Lynn pitched six innings, giving up four runs, two earned, on three hits, including a pair of home runs. The right hander fanned four and walked one on his way to his second loss of the season.

Jonathan Broxton pitched a scoreless seventh, but Sam Tuivailala and Brett Cecil got into trouble in the eighth. Tuivailala allowed one run before being replaced by Cecil with one out. The left hander gave up an unearned run without recording an out and was replaced by Miguel Socolovich. Socolovich got the last two outs without further damage, and returned to pitch a scoreless ninth.

The Redbirds put three runs on the board in the third inning, but that would be all their runs scored. Dexter Fowler drove in Kolten Wong on a double to plate the first run. Tommy Pham followed with a sac fly to score Lynn, and Matt Carpenter’s subsequent sac fly brought Fowler home.

Defense was an issue, as three errors were committed. Wong made a throwing error, while Pham and Jedd Gyorko committed fielding miscues. Pham had an outfield assist.

Wednesday, May 17 - Cardinals 4, Red Sox 5 (13 innings)

In game two of the series, the Cardinals took an early lead, but couldn’t hold on. Dexter Fowler led off the game with a solo home run to give the Redbirds a 1-0 lead. In the second, three more runs were added. Magneuris Sierra began with an RBI single, Kolten Wong doubled to right drive in a second run, and a ground out by Tommy Pham plated run number three. These four runs in the first two innings would be all the scoring for the Cardinals. Sierra and Jedd Gyorko were each 2-for-6, and Wong was 3-for-5.

Starter Mike Leake pitched seven innings, allowing two rusn on seven hits while striking out five and issuing no free passes. Leake left with a two run lead, but Trevor Rosenthal quickly gave it up, surrendering two eighth-inning runs to tie the game. Rosenthal was charged with the blown save. Seung Hwan-Oh held the Sox at bay for the next two innings, as did Matt Bowman in the 11th. Sam Tuivailala took over in the 12th, pitched a scoreless frame, then returned for the 13th and gave up the winning run.

Defense was again a problem, as Aledmys Diaz made a throwing error and Yadier Molina inexplicably dropped a routine pop up.

Thursday, May 18 - Off day

Friday, May 19 - -Cardinals 5, Giants 6

The Cardinals took on the Giants in the first game of a three-game weekend series on Friday nights. Louis took a two run lead into the seventh inning behind excellent pitching by Michael Wacha, who had skipped his last start, and came in fresh with an 11 day rest. The right hander pitched six scoreless innings, allowing only four hits. Wacha walked three, which was his only blemish.

Enter the relief squad, who, with the exception of very brief appearances by Kevin Siegrist and Brett Cecil, collectively gave up the game. Jonathan Broxton started the seventh and promptly gave up two runs without recording an out. With the help of a Jedd Gyorko fielding error that stopped a possible double play dead in its tracks, Matt Bowman relinquished an additional run. Siegrist entered and got the last out to end the inning. In the eighth, Sam Tuivailala gave up a run on three hits, and again with two outs, Brett Cecil arrived to end the inning. The ninth began with the Redbirds holding on to a 5-4 lead. Seung-Hwan Oh put an end to that, giving up two Giants runs to seal their victory.

As for the offense, the Cardinals tried. Tommy Pham drove in the first run on a sac fly in the third inning. A Yadier Molina RBI double in the sixth plated a second run. After the bullpen gave up the lead in the seventh, the offense fought back to take it again. Dexter Fowler hit a three run bomb to right field in the seventh that ultimately proved not to matter. Fowler was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Kolten Wong was 2-for-2.

Saturday, May 20 - Cardinals 1, Giants 3 (13 innings)

The Cardinals took their second game of the week into extra innings, this time behind arguably the best start of Carlos Martinez’ career, which ultimately was wasted. The right hander pitched what would have been a complete game shutout if the offense had done its job. Carlos allowed only two hits in his nine scoreless innings, fanning five and walking one. Trevor Rosenthal and Matt Bowman followed with one scoreless inning each. Then came 1 1/3 innings of Kevin Siegrist, who blinked and allowed three runs to score to mar the whole thing. Jonathan Broxton bailed him out by getting two outs.

The offense was stymied by Giants’ pitching on eight hits for 12 innings. It wasn’t until the 13th that they finally scored a run - against Giants’ closer Mark Melancon. The Cardinals had two more hits against Melancon, for a total of 10. Those two hits, a single each by Jhonny Peralta and Stephen Piscotty, finally scratched a run across the plate, driven in by Piscotty.

Greg Garcia came in for an injured Kolten Wong and was 3-for-4. Jedd Gyorko was 2-for-5. No Cardinal defender made an error, but a possible scoring chance to open in the ninth was ruined by bad baserunning by Matt Carpenter, who tried to turn an easy double into a triple and was thrown out at third base.

Sunday, May 21 - Cardinals 8, Giants 3

St. Louis ended its four-game losing skid and avoided the sweep by taking the rubber game of the Giants series. Adam Wainwright pitched very well, giving up only one run on five hits in 6 1/3 innings. The veteran right hander struck out six and walked three to earn his fourth win. Brett Cecil got the final two outs of the seventh inning. Miguel Socolovich pitched the eighth, and gave up two solo home runs. Sam Tuivailala pitched a clean ninth.

The Redbirds bats scored eight runs on 12 hits. Randal Grichuk had a good day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with four RBI. Aledmys Diaz was 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Matt Carpenter hit a two run home run in the fifth, his only hit of the game. Jhonny Peralta was 2-for-3, and Wainwright drove in a run on a sixth inning double.

Big Picture

The Cardinals played five games in the past week, and lost four, all at home. The four game losing streak was stopped with a win against the Giants on Sunday. The key to those losses was poor defense and in some games, lack of offense. While the starting pitching remains good, the bullpen has been inconsistent at best.

In the past week, the team hit .261, with an OPS of .730. Their ISO was .156 and the team wRC+ was 91, which is nine points below average. Their BABIP was .311, which indicates that bad luck was not a factor in the week’s performance.

Starting pitching ERA was 1.03 and the FIP was 3.76. The bullpen ERA, however, was 6.00 and the FIP was 2.88. Starters are thus over performing their ERA while the bullpen is doing the opposite. Normal regression should even this out over time.

St. Louis has a losing record in interleague play at 2-6 and at home this season, 12-13. With the poor week, the Cardinals yielded first place to surprising Milwaukee.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier, as the upcoming road trip features six games against tough Dodgers and Rockies teams.

NL Central Standings

W L % GB Milwaukee 25 19 0.568 - St. Louis 22 19 0.537 1.5 Chicago Cubs 22 20 0.524 2 Cincinnati 20 23 0.465 4.5 Pittsburgh 20 24 0.455 5

Who’s Hot

Over the past seven days:

Dexter Fowler has an OPS of 1.002, with 2 home runs, 1 triple, 1 double, and 5 RBI.

Kolten Wong is batting .438, with an OPS of 1.089, and has 2 doubles and 1 RBI.

Carlos Martinez has an ERA of 0.00 and a WHIP of 0.33.

Michael Wacha has an ERA of 0.00 and a WHIP of 1.17.

Adam Wainwright has an ERA of 0.00 and a WHIP of 1.14.

Matt Bowman has an ERA of 0.00 and a WHIP of 1.13.

Who’s Not

Over the past seven days:

Aledmys Diaz is batting .238 and has an OPS of .542.

Tommy Pham is batting .125 and has an OPS of .283.

Kevin Siegrist has an ERA of 10.13 and a WHIP of 1.88.

Jonathan Broxton has an ERA of 10.80 and a WHIP of 1.80.

Seung-Hwan Oh has an ERA of 6.00 and a WHIP of 2.00.

Sam Tuivailala has an ERA of 9.00 and a WHIP of 2.33.

A Look at Cardinals Lineups

The lineups over the last six games:

The leadoff hitter has been Dexter Fowler for four games and Kolten Wong for one game.

The number 2 hitter has been Tommy Pham for four games and Stephen Piscotty for one game.

The number 3 hitter has been Matt Carpenter.

The number 4 hitter has been Jedd Gyorko.

The number 5 hitter has been Yadier Molina.

The number 6 hitter has been Aledmys Diaz for four games, and Wong for one game.

The number 7 hitter has been Randal Grichuk for four games, and Magneuris Sierra for one game.

The number 8 hitter has been Wong for three games, Diaz for one game, and Sierra for one game.

Trade and Acquisition Rumors

After months of reported pursuit of Cuban outfielder Luis Robert, the effort ended in failure for St. Louis, as the White Sox have reportedly signed Robert to a $25 million deal plus 100 percent overspend penalty to MLB.

Transactions

The Cardinals sent LHP Tyler Lyons on a rehab assignment to the Memphis Redbirds, and later in the week to the Springfield Cardinals.

The Cardinals sent OF Stephen Piscotty on a rehab assignment to the Springfield Cardinals. Piscotty was activated from the 10-day DL and returned to St. Louis’ lineup on Saturday.

The Cardinals activated 3B Jhonny Peralta from the 10 day DL. In the corresponding move, the Cardinals optioned OF Magneuris Sierra to the Springfield Cardinals.

The Cardinals optioned RHP John Gant to the Memphis Redbirds. Gant had been placed on 10 day DL in Spring Training with a groin injury.

The Cardinals traded infielder Matt Adams and cash to the Atlanta Braves for minor league infielder Juan Yepez.

Injury Report

Jhonny Peralta (upper respiratory infection) and Stephen Piscotty (right hamstring) were both activated from the 10 day DL.

LHP Tyler Lyons continues on his rehab assignments, first to the Memphis Redbirds, and then to the Springfield Cardinals. Lyons made his final rehab start on Saturday in Sprngfield. Lyons is not expected to join the team on the trip to Los Angeles, but will remain behind to be monitored by the medical staff.

OF Jose Martinez was sent to Extended Spring Training in Jupiter, FL for a six game stint to begin his rehab. Martinez will then shift to the Palm Beach Cardinals to begin a rehab assignment.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal was kept out of Friday’s game due to some soreness in his pitching arm, but made an appearance in Saturday’s game.

Kolten Wong was removed from Saturday’s game with some left elbow soreness and did not play on Sunday.

Looking Ahead

The Cardinals has a travel day on Monday, as they go the West Coast for a three game series with the Dodgers. The Cardinals then travel to Denver to take on the Rockies in a weekend series.

The Dodgers come to Busch on Memorial Day to begin a four game series. St. Louis then travels to Chicago for a weekend set with the Cubs at Wrigley, the first Wrigley trip of the season.

Following the Cubs series, the Cardinals move to Cincinnati to take on the Reds for a four game series. The Cardinals then return home for a weekend set against the Phillies.

The Cardinals’ regular season schedule can be found here.

Blast from the Past

During the two-game series with the Boston Red Sox this past week, the Cardinals celebrated the 40 year anniversary of their 1967 World Series championship. Those Cardinals defeated the Boston Red Sox in seven games. Many alumni of that team returned to Busch Stadium for the celebration, including pitchers Bob Gibson and Steve Carlton, World Series MVP Orlando Cepeda and others. The catcher from that team, Tim McCarver, served as the color commentator for Fox Sports Midwest for that Red Sox series, as well as the weekend series against the Giants.

The ’67 team had four players later inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Two, Bob Gibson and Lou Brock, went in as Cardinals. Steve Carlton and Orlando Cepeda were inducted as representatives of other teams. The manager of the ‘67 Cardinals was Red Schoendienst and the general manager was Stan Musial, both of whom are also members of the Baseball Hall of Fame. McCarver was recently voted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame for the 2017 season. All total, six people from that team are HOFers, and one is a Cardinal HOFer.

St. Louis finished the 1967 season with a record of 101-60. Bob Gibson was the winning pitcher in Games 1, 4, and 7 of that World Series. The ace had suffered a broken leg mid-season and was out for nearly three months, until September 6. That Gibson was able to come back and pitch as well as he did one month after returning from a serious injury is a testament to just how great a pitcher he was.

As a personal note, the last game of that World Series was played on October 12, 1967. The next day, October 13, 1967, was my eighth birthday. I mention that because I had the pleasure of watching Gibson pitch not only on TV for that World Series, but I attended several games that season along with my father and two brothers, and one of those was a Gibson start. The 1960s were a wonderful time to be a baseball fan, even more wonderful for the child that I was during that time. The ‘67 World Series win couldn’t have been a better birthday present for an eight-year old Cardinals fan.

