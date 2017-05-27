The St. Louis Cardinals dropped the poorest-performing member of their bullpen in favor of a former independent ball pitcher who will be making his MLB debut.

St. Louis Cardinals press release

The St. Louis Cardinals announced prior to Saturday night’s game in Denver that they have purchased right-handed pitcher John Brebbia from Memphis (AAA) and designated right-handed pitcher Miguel Socolovich for assignment. Brebbia (pronounced Breh-be-ah), who will be making his Major League debut, has been assigned uniform no. 60.

Brebbia, who turns 27 next week, was selected by the Cardinals from the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 draft on December 10, 2015 and he split the 2016 season between Springfield (AA) and Memphis (AAA).

The 6-2, 205-pound reliever was 1-1 with three saves and a 1.69 ERA (26.2 IP) in 15 games (one start) for Memphis, striking out 29 and walking just five. He’s not allowed a run in his past nine appearances dating to April 25, striking out 19 in 15.0 IP with just three hits allowed.

Brebbia, whose career mark in the minors stands at 9-13 with eight saves and a 3.67 ERA in 126 games, made his lone professional start on April 21 at Colorado Springs (3.0 IP, 2 ER).

Socolovich, 30, who has spent parts of the past three seasons with St. Louis, was 0-1 with one save in his 15 appearances with the Cardinals this season, striking out 14 in 18.2 innings of work.

Brian Walton’s take

Because press releases come from teams, which always look to the bright side, what was left out was Socolovich’s really ugly 8.68 ERA this season. That is exactly five runs per nine higher than the team ERA of 3.68. Needless to say, the move was necessary.

Brebbia is interesting in that while he was a Rule 5 pick, he never pitched for Arizona, having been signed earlier in the 2015-2016 off-season with them as an independent league player. The taste of reaching the majors must be especially sweet for the Massachusetts native, who went to high school in Florida and college in North Carolina.

Drafted by the Yankees in the 30th round in 2011, he reached high-A in that organization before being cut loose. Undaunted, he continued to chase his dream by pitching the entire 2014 (Sioux Falls) and 2015 (Laredo) seasons in the independent American Association.

In case you are not familiar with the lingo, Brebbia was not actually purchased, as if he is a slave. His contract being purchased means that he needed to be added to St. Louis’ 40-man roster, which is now at 39 players.

Number 60 was last worn in the regular season in 2016 by reliever Dean Kiekhefer and was designated this spring training for former Marlins reliever Kendry Flores, whose contract was voided after he failed his physical.

TCN’s Derek Shore offers his scouting-related commentary on the newest Cardinals pitcher.

At this point, Memphis has not received a replacement player. It could be Socolovich, assuming he clears outright waivers. On the other hand, if another MLB team wants him on its 25-man roster, Socolovich is gone.

