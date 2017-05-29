The St. Louis Cardinals struggled through a 2-4 road trip and are just 4-8 over their last 12. They sit just a game and a half out of first place but only three games out of last. Tommy Pham is heating up at the plate again. Our history feature looks back at the opening of Coors Field and the 1995 Cardinals.

Game Recaps

Monday, May 22 - Off day

Tuesday, May 23 - Cardinals 1 at Dodgers 2 (13 innings)

In the first of a three-game series, the Cardinals made a ninth inning rally pull even, but ultimately lost in extra innings. The Dodger took a quick one run lead in the first, and the Cardinals offense was held at bay by the usual great pitching from Clayton Kershaw. In the ninth, excellent base running by Randal Grichuk finally enabled St. Louis to break through. Grichuk singled against Kershaw, before pinch hitter Tommy Pham advanced him to second on a ground out. Kershaw threw a wild pitch that catcher Yasmani Grandal couldn’t locate. Grichuk took off for third, and upon seeing that Grandal had lost the ball, made a successful dash for home. Grichuk’s ninth inning single was one of only four St. Louis hits.

Other than giving up a first inning solo home run, starter Lance Lynn matched Kershaw pitch for pitch. Lynn tossed eight innings, allowing only two hits while fanning 10 and walking two. Trevor Rosenthal, Matt Bowman, and Seung-Hwan Oh combined for four scoreless innings of relief. However, Jonathan Broxton gave up the winning run in the 13th and rightly took the loss.

Wednesday, May 24 - Cardinals 6 at Dodgers 1

In the second game of the series, St. Louis’ bats returned. Jedd Gyorko led the way, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Matt Carpenter was 2-for-4. Kolten Wong got the scoring started in the second with a single to left field that plated two. Gyorko drove in two with a single in the fifth. In that same inning, Yadier Molina added another run on a sac fly. Molina later did one better with a solo home run in the seventh.

Starter Mike Leake pitched eight innings. The right hander gave up one run on four hits while fanning five and walking none. Tyler Lyons contributed a scoreless ninth.

Thursday, May 25 - -Cardinals 3 at Dodgers 7

In the rubber game at Dodger Stadium, starter Michael Wacha struggled through four innings. The right hander gave up six runs on seven hits in his shortest outing of the season. Brett Cecil took over with two on and no outs in the fifth and got out of the inning with no damage. Miguel Socolovich gave up one run in the sixth, while Kevin Siegrist and Jonathan Broxton pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth.

On offense, the Redbirds put up all three of their runs in the first inning, but the scoring ended there. Dexter Fowler led off with a single. Tommy Pham drew a walk. Following a strikeout by Matt Carpenter, Jedd Gyorko smoked a double to left, scoring Fowler and Pham. Gyorko then advanced to third on a wild pitch, and Yadier Molina singled to right to plate Gyorko. Gyorko and Molina were each 2-for-4, Pham was 2-for-3. Pham had an outfield assist.

Friday, May 26 - Cardinals 0 at Rockies 10

The Cardinals began a three-game weekend set at Coors Field, and it neither begin well, nor ended well. St. Louis bats were silenced by Rockies pitching. Five hits were all the Cardinals managed, and only one, a double by Randal Grichuk, went for extra bases.

Carlos Martinez pitched well, but the score didn’t reflect it. The right hander tossed 7 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on six hits while fanning nine and walking two. The most damage came via the bullpen. Matt Bowman surrendered three runs on three hits. Miguel Socolovich came in with two outs and relinquished four additional runs on five hits. Unfortunately, Martinez was hit with the loss, his fourth.

Saturday, May 27 - Cardinals 3 at Rockies 0

The Cardinals bounced back from the rout on Friday and shut out the Rockies. Adam Wainwright pitched very well, hurling seven scoreless frames, allowing only three hits while striking out six and issuing one free pass. The veteran right hander earned his fifth win of the season. Trevor Rosenthal and Seung-Hwan Oh pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth, with Oh earning his 11th save.

Two of the Redbirds’ three runs came on a fifth inning home run by Tommy Pham. Pham was 3-for-4 on the night. The other run came on an RBI single by Yadier Molina in the third inning; the single extended Molina’s hitting streak to 16 and was his only hit in the game. Dexter Fowler was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and Aledmys Diaz was also 2-for-4.

Sunday, May 28 - Cardinals 4 at Rockies 8

In the final game of the series and the road trip, the Rockies again got the better of the Cardinals. Even though St. Louis scored more runs than in the first two games of the series combined, it was still not enough to win.

The Redbirds were held scoreless until the sixth inning, when both Jedd Gyorko and Greg Garcia hit bases-empty home runs. Tommy Pham followed suit with his own solo home run in the seventh. In the ninth, Paul DeJong, called up to replace the injured Kolten Wong, made his presence known with authority by making his first major league hit a home run, a pinch hit solo shot.

Although all the runs scored via the long ball, the Cardinals bats did manage 10 hits. Dexter Fowler was 3-for-5, and Eric Fryer was 2-for-4.

Though starter Lance Lynn was dealing with a blister, he tossed five innings, giving up four runs on six hits. Tyler Lyons followed with two scoreless frames. Matt Bowman entered in the eighth, and some weird stuff happened. While there were no errors recorded, several plays on ground balls were not made by shortstop Aledmys Diaz. As a result, four runs crossed the plate in that inning. Newly called up reliever John Brebbia got the final out.

Big Picture

The Cardinals ended their road trip out west a disappointing 2-4. The offense was at best inconsistent. Starting pitching was mostly good, other than a couple of hiccups from Michael Wacha and Lance Lynn. Relief pitching continues to be an issue. St. Louis made a bullpen change this week, designating Miguel Socolovich for assignment and calling up John Brebbia from Memphis. This is at most a band aid, as inconsistencies still exist with the remaining bullpen pitchers.

Several starting players are mired in slumps. Randal Grichuk is hitting .216 with a .607 OPS since May 14. He has a 30% strikeout rate to go with that. Stephen Piscotty is similarly slumping; however, he recently returned from a DL stint and a very short rehab assignment and his timing may be off.

Opinions have been expressed in some quarters that the recent downturn in the performance of the team is related to the optioning of Magneuris Sierra to the minors. This argument is specious. Sierra had 32 plate appearances in his short stint with the Cardinals. That sample is so small as to be completely meaningless in terms of drawing any conclusions whatsoever. Moreover, his .367 batting average came with a BABIP of .478. That enormous BABIP number most certainly indicates Sierra benefited from a tremendous amount of pure luck. Sierra is young and undeveloped and it was absolutely necessary that he be sent down to continue developing properly.

The Cardinals ended the week one game over .500, but despite the poor recent results, sit just 1.5 games back of the first place Brewers.

NL Central Standings

W L % GB Milwaukee 27 23 0.540 - St. Louis 24 23 0.511 1.5 Chicago Cubs 25 24 0.510 1.5 Cincinnati 24 25 0.490 2.5 Pittsburgh 23 28 0.451 4.5

Who’s Hot

Over the past 7 days (does not contain recent Sunday game results):

Tommy Pham is batting .467 with an OPS of 1.196 and has 1 HR and 2 RBI.

Aledmys Diaz is batting .389 with an OPS of 1.198 and has 6 doubles.

Mike Leake has an ERA of 1.13 and a WHIP of 0.50.

Lance Lynn has an ERA of 1.13 and a WHIP of 0.50.

Adam Wainwright has an ERA of 0.68 and a WHIP of 0.90.

Trevor Rosenthal has an ERA of 0.00 and a WHIP of 1.00.

Seung-Hwan Oh has an ERA of 0.00 and a WHIP of 0.86.

Brett Cecil has an ERA of 0.00 and a WHIP of 0.60.

Kevin Siegrist has an ERA of 0.00 and a WHIP of 1.00.

Who’s Not

Over the past 7 days (does not contain recent Sunday game results):

Stephen Piscotty is batting .143 with an OPS of .343.

Greg Garcia is batting .100 with an OPS of .350 in 12 plate appearances.

Dexter Fowler is batting .160 with an OPS of .414.

Michael Wacha has an ERA of 13.50 and a WHIP of 2.25.

Matt Bowman has an ERA of 13.50 and a WHIP of 2.00

A Look at Cardinals Lineups

The lineups over the last 6 games (does not contain recent Sunday game):

The leadoff hitter has been Dexter Fowler.

The number 2 hitter has been Tommy Pham for two games, Stephen Piscotty for two games, and Greg Garcia for two games.

The number 3 hitter has been Matt Carpenter and Yadier Molina for one game.

The number 4 hitter has been Jedd Gyorko and Molina for one game.

The number 5 hitter has been Molina for four games and Jhonny Peralta for two games.

The number 6 hitter has been Aledmys Diaz for two games, Tommy Pham for two games, and one game each for Peralta and Piscotty.

The number 7 hitter has been Randal Grichuk for three games, and Diaz for three games.

The number 8 hitter has been Wong for three games, Grichuk for two games, and Garcia for one game.

Trade and Acquisition Rumors

There are no trade or acquisition rumors to report.

Transactions

5/23: LHP Tyler Lyons was activated from the 10 day DL. In the corresponding move, RHP Sam Tuivailala was optioned to the Memphis Redbirds.

5/26: The Cardinals sent OF Jose Martinez on a rehab assignment to the Palm Beach Cardinals.

5/27: The Cardinals designated RHP Miguel Socolovich for assignment.

5/27: The Cardinals selected the contract of RHP John Brebbia from the Memphis Redbirds.

5/28: The Cardinals placed 2B Kolten Wong on the 10 day DL with left elbow soreness. In the corresponding move, the Cardinals selected the contract of infielder Paul DeJong from the Memphis Redbirds.

Injury Report

LHP Tyler Lyons (intercostal strain) was activated from the DL and appeared in two games this past week, throwing three scoreless innings.

OF Jose Martinez (groin strain) was sent to the Palm Beach Cardinals for a rehab assignment. There has been no indication if or when he will return to the big league roster. In 14 plate appearances over three Florida State League games, Martinez has four hits, including two doubles and a home run, two walks and four RBI for a slash line of .333/.429/.750/1.179.

2B Kolten Wong (left elbow) was placed on the 10 day DL. Further testing is planned on this ongoing injury when the team returns to St. Louis.

RF Stephen Piscotty is not injured, but missed the weekend series against the Rockies due to a personal matter.

LHR Zach Duke is beginning to pitch in extended spring training.

Looking Ahead

The Cardinals returned home from Denver on Sunday night and will begin a four game series against the Dodgers at Busch Stadium on Monday. St. Louis will then travel to Chicago for their first 2017 series against the Cubs at Wrigley on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For the final four games of the road trip, the Cardinals travel to Cincinnati to take on the Reds.

The Cardinals return home to begin a weekend series against the Phillies a week from Friday. After an off day the following Monday, the Cardinals play a three game series against the Brewers at home.

The Cardinals’ regular season schedule can be found here.

Blast from the Past

The Cardinals played the Rockies this past week in Coors Field. Games in Denver are always unique in that the environment is much different due to the high altitude. St. Louis lost the series 1-2. Another Cardinals team lost a three-game series there in 1995, the first year that the Rockies played in Coors Field.

In a brief history, Coors Field opened on April 26, 1995. The 1995 season began late due to the baseball strike the previous season. Prior to that time, the Rockies played their games in Mile High Stadium. Plans were altered during construction of Coors Field to add seats. During the construction, workers found dinosaur fossils, including a 7 foot long, 1,000 pound Triceratops skull. This find led the Rockies to select a Triceratops as their mascot, whose name is “Dinger”.

The 1995 Cardinals played at Coors Field on June 5, 6, and 7. They won the first game 9-5. The starting and winning pitcher was Mark Petkovsek. The starting lineup was Bernard Gilkey in LF, Tripp Cromer at SS, Ray Lankford in CF, Todd Zeile at 1B, Brian Jordan in RF, Scott Cooper at 3B, Danny Sheaffer at C, and Jose Oquendo at 2B.

Sheaffer hit a solo home run and Oquendo tripled. Zeile and Cooper each doubled. In the field, Gilkey had an outfield assist.

St. Louis lost the next two games, 5-4 and 7-3. This was Joe Torre’s final year as manager of the Cardinals, and he didn’t finish that year. In fact, Torre was fired a week after the series at Coors Field. St. Louis’ record at that point was 20-27. Torre was replaced by Mike Jorgensen, who ended the season with a record of 42-54. The Cardinals finished 4th in the NL Central.

Bill DeWitt, Jr. and his ownership group purchased the Cardinals in 1995, and the following year, Tony La Russa took over as manager. The rest, as they say, is history.

