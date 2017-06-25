The Cubs minors are in full swing as all eight affiliates were in action for the first time this season with the opening of the Arizona Rookie League.

Pacific Coast League—AAA—Iowa 10, Round Rock (Rangers) 5

Iowa used a five-run seventh to beat Round Rock for the first time in the series.

Hitting Recap: Cubs had 14 hits in the win as six players tallied multi-hit games. DH Stephen Bruno (.268) hit his fifth homer and was 2-for-5 with three RBI. LF John Andreoli (.204) added two hits and knocked in a pair while C Victor Caratini (.338) went 1-for-3 with two RBI (54). CF Jacob Hannemann (.303), 2B Jemile Weeks (.227), SS Chesny Young (.267) and 1B Chris Dominguez (.264) all had two hits.

Pitching Chart: Casey Kelly (5.08 ERA) got the start and tossed three innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk. Miguel Mejia (5.55 ERA) worked a scoreless fourth. Andury Acevedo (2-0, 5.63 ERA) got credit for the win, giving up a run over two frames. Fernando Rodriguez (2.70 ERA) retired all six hitters he faced, two on strikes, and Conor Mullee (8.31 ERA) worked a 1-2-3 ninth.

I-Cubs Notes: Williams Perez (2-7, 6.61 ERA) takes the hill on Sunday afternoon in Round Rock.

Southern League—AA—Mobile (Angels) 9, Tennessee 4

Mobile scored in each of the fist four innings as Tennessee dropped their sixth straight.

Hitting Recap: C Ian Rice (.246) gave the Smokies a 2-1 lead in the second on his 10th homer, a two-run blast. Rice finished 2-for-4. LF Trey Martin (.281) added a two-run double in the fourth and SS Carlos Penalver (.261) had three hits and scored once.

Pitching Chart: Trevor Clifton (5-4, 3.69 ERA) had his roughest outing of the season, getting charged with eight earned runs on eight hits and three walks over four innings. Clifton threw 84 pitches and had a game score of 15. Brad Markey, Craig Brooks, David Garner and Ryan McNeil all threw an inning of relief.

Smokies News: James Pugliese (4-2, 0.91 ERA) makes his sixth start at Mobile on Sunday evening

Carolina League—High A—Down East (Rangers) 2, Myrtle Beach 1

Down East pushed across two runs after a 78-minute rain delay to take a 2-1 series lead.

Hitting Recap: Pelicans only run of the night came in the seventh on a solo homer from SS Trent Giambrone (.244), his eighth. Giambrone and 2B Bryant Flete (.296) both finished with two hits. Eloy Jimenez (.264) went 0-for-4 and is just 8-for-his-last-36 (.205).

Pitching Chart: Michael Rucker (1-1,1.73 ERA) fired five shutout frames, allowing just two hits while fanning four. Rucker threw 56 pitches, 42 for strikes, and had a game score of 70 before the rain ended his night. James Norwood went two frames and gave up an unearned run in the seventh. Jordan Minch (0-1, 2.16 ERA) worked the final two innings and took the loss, surrendering a run in the eight.

Pelicans News: LH Justin Steele (5-3, 2.32 ERA) makes his 14th start on Sunday evening against Down East.

Midwest League—Low A—South Bend 4, Great Lakes (Dodgers) 2

South Bend scored three times in the first and hung on for their first win of the second half.

Hitting Recap: Cubs jumped out to a 3-0 lead as the first two hitters of the game walked and runners were on first and third after a fielder’s choice. Alberto Mineo singled home the first run and then Roberto Caro delivered another RBI single. Mineo was able to come around and score when the right fielder miss played the ball. Cubs added a run in the third when Chris Pieters and Caro pulled off the double steal with Pieters taking home. Only four hits for the Cubs.

Pitching Chart: Bryan Hudson (2-2, 399 ERA) was on his game as the left-hander scattered five hits and three walks over five innings. The Loons only scored on a solo homer and Hudson fanned six and recorded five ground ball outs in the 95-pitch outing. Jose Paulino (5.94 ERA) gave up a run in two innings while Wyatt Short (3.19 ERA) retired all six hitters he faced, three on strikes, for his seventh save.

SB-Cubs News: No starter has been named for Sunday’s game at Great Lakes.

Northwest League—Short-Season—Eugene 7, Salem-Keizer (Giants) 6—12 innings

Eugene scored a run to tie the game in the ninth and then added the game winner in the 12th to beat Salem-Keizer for the second straight night.

Hitting Recap: With two outs in the ninth, Kwang-Min Kwon (.207) singled, took second on a passed ball and scored on a single from RF Jose Gonzalez (.233). The Ems grabbed the lead in the 12th when PH Jhonny Bethencourt (.313) led off with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly from C Tyler Payne (.250). 3B Rafael Narea (.344) was on base five times with three hits and two walks, scoring twice. 1b Gustavo Polanco (.452) extended his hit streak to 10 games with a single and a RBI. Kwon finished 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI while Gonzalez had two hits and plated a pair of runs. CF Zach Davis stayed hot with three hits to up his average to .400 while Aramis Ademan (.190) went 2-for-5 with a RBI and a run scored.

Pitching Chart: Enrique De Los Rio (1-0, 3.27 ERA) got tagged for five runs in the first but battled back to toss five shutout frames. De Los Rio threw 82 pitches and finished with a line of 6 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K. Manuel Rodriguez (5.40 ERA) worked around a pair of walks in a scoreless seventh. Mark Malave (3.00 ERA) gave up a run in his two innings of relief, fanning three. Michael Knighton (1-1, 1.23 ERA) got credit for the win, firing a pair of shutout frames. Luis Aquino (0.00 ERA) surrendered a hit and walk in the 12th but got the final three outs for his second save.

Emeralds Notes: Matt Swarmer (0-0, 1.80 ERA) makes his second NWL start on Sunday night in Salem-Keizer.

Arizona Rookie League—Cubs 9, A’s 2

Cubs pounded A’s pitching for 13 hits, eight of extra bases, as they won the season opener.

Hitting Recap: LF Rafael Mejia led the offense with three hits, including a solo homer in the second. C Marcus Mastrobuoni went 2-for-4 with his first long ball, a solo shot in the third. SS Delvin Zinn doubled, tripled, scored twice and knocked in a pair of runs while C Carlos Diaz was 2-for-5 with a RBI. CF Jose Gutierrez was on base three times with two extra base hits and a walk with two RBI.

Pitching Chart: Making his first rehab start, LH Carson Sands fired three no-hit frames, holding the A’s to pair of walks while fanning one. Jose Rosario, also on a rehab stint, fanned two in a scoreless fourth and got credit for the win. Stephen Ridings made his pro debut after not pitching after the draft in 2016. The right-hander tossed 1.2 frames, allowing two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks. Jose Leidenz fanned four over 2.1 scoreless and Jed Carter recorded the final three outs, one on strikes.

Cubs Notes: Cubs face the A’s on Sunday night…..Initial roster for the team includes pitchers Jose Albertos, Faustino Carrera, Jed Carter, Alfredo Colorado, Fauris Guerrero, Luis Hernandez, Jose Leidenz, Jose Mac Donna, Brailyn Marquez, Carlos Ocampo, Pablo Ochoa, Eugenio Palma, Junior Perez, Eury Ramos, Stephen Riddings, Jose Rosario (rehab), Carson Sands (rehab), and Nathan Sweeney. Catchers—Carlos Diaz, Marcus Mastrobuoni, Richard Nunez, and Kevin Zamudio. Infielders—Fidel Mejia, Rafael Mejia, Yonathan Perlaza, Delvin Zinn. Outfielders—Yovanny Cuevas, Jose Gutierrez, Ruben Reyes and Jonathan Sierra.

Dominican Summer League—Cubs 1 (4), Indians/Brewers 1

Cubs scored three times in the second and hung on to beat the co-op squad and end their six-game losing streak.

Hitting Recap: CF Fernando Kelli (.319) extended his hit streak to 15 games with a two-run single in the second. DH Jose Jules went 2-for-3 with a RBI while C Erick Gonzalez walked twice and knocked in a run. Seven hits for the Cubs, all singles.

Pitching Chart: Luis Silva (1-2, 4.70 ERA) got the start and went five innings, giving up an unearned run on three hits and two walks with four punchouts. Bryan Molina fired pair of shutout frames for his first hold and Yan De La Cruz put up a pair of zeros and fanned three for his first save.

Cubs Notes: Cubs have Sunday off and have a rematch with the co-op squad on Monday.

Dominican Summer League—Cubs 2 vs. Mets 2

Results were not available for Saturday’s game and NSR will add when they become available. Cubs have Sunday off and have a rematch with the Mets on Monday.