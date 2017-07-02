How will the Miami Marlins approach the July 31 trade deadline with its current core of players?

No one knows how the Miami Marlins plan to attack this month with the free agency deadline looming 29 days from now. While the team has already traded shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria to the Tampa Bay Rays for prospects, the thought in baseball circles is there are other potential moves this team could make within the next couple of weeks.

The Marlins are sellers in this year’s market – a far cry from a team that claimed to be buyers last year – but did little to improve their MLB roster.

Marlins’ beat writer Joe Frisaro opened his MLB.com mailbox and answered a few questions about the team and how it may approach this month of “giving” while it hopes to “receive” players for the future.

A fan asked Frisaro if he thought the trades made in the offseason benefit ballclubs more because “better” players are involved in those deals. The Marlins have little margin for error in making trades. The minor league system is depleted. The team may not have enough pitching to make a run for the playoffs in the second half of the season. It’s a slope this organization has to maneuver through with caution.

“There's really no right answer. It's case-by-case. It also depends on the objectives of the club,” Frisaro explained. “The Marlins are leaning toward being Trade Deadline "sellers," and frankly, that's probably the correct way to go given their place in the standings and need to beef up their farm system. No matter if Jeffrey Loria continues to own the team after the season or new ownership comes in, a realistic overview of the club has to be taken.”

The team was adamant about not trading away core players in the offseason to keep the continuity of the roster together. Marcell Ozuna, Giancarlo Stanton and Justin Bour are crushing the ball. But this is a team that relies too much on the home run and does not manufacture enough runs on the base pad. At the end of last season, manager Don Mattingly said his club need to walk more, take more counts and move base runners around.

Part of the problem was not having Dee Gordon in the lineup. Gordon has been there, but this team has suffered injuries to the infield, which also meant players like Martin Prado, have not been in the lineup to produce.

The Yankees and Red Sox have expressed interest in Prado and New York has also inquired about Bour as they try to bolster their infield. No deal has been reached, yet.

“There are serious questions about if Miami has enough pitching to truly contend,” explains Frisaro. “If not, and a rebuild is in order, you try to leverage your roster the best you can, and if that means moving core players for attractive trade packages, it should be considered.”

There had been talk the Chicago Cubs were interested in Christian Yelich, but those rumors have died down.

“I think with some players, like Giancarlo Stanton, it would be very difficult to make a trade midseason. But the return for say, Marcell Ozuna (and right now, he is not considered available), would be very high at the July 31 non-waiver Trade Deadline.

There had been rumors that Chicago Cubs were interested in obtaining Christian Yelich, but it appears they have died down in recent weeks.