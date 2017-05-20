The El Paso Chihuahuas fell behind big in the first inning and rallied to pummel Oklahoma City at home. The Missions dropped their second straight and the Storm won after a ninth inning rally. The TinCaps lost at home, with John in attendance.

Chihuahuas 16, Oklahoma City Dodgers 8

Key Statistics: CF Franchy Cordero, 4-for-6, 2B, 3B, 2 RS, 2 RBI; 1B Jose Pirela, 2-for-5, 2 HR (5, 6), 2 RS; 2B Carlos Asuaje, 2-for-4, RS, BB; 3B Christian Villanueva, 5-for-5, 2B, HR (4), 5 RS, 3 RBI; LF Rafael Ortega, 4-for-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI; RHP Chris Huffman 0 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 BB; RHP Jason Jester (W, 1-0) 2 IP, 2 H, ER; RHP Christian Bethancourt, IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB.

Prospect Watch: The Chihuahuas tied a team-record with 23 hits, overcoming an early deficit for the win ... RHP Chris Huffman got the spot start for El Paso and it did not go well. Huffman allowed back-to-back homers to start the game, then allowed a double, a single and two walks before he was pulled. Huffman ended up allowing four earned runs without recording an out. It seems likely that the former James Madison righty will find his way back to Lake Elsinore in the next few days ... Third baseman Christian Villanueva tied a Chihuahuas record with five hits, including his fourth homer of the year. No player in the Padres’ organization has been as hot as the former Cub farmhand over the last few weeks. Villanueva is 8-for-9 over the last two games and he is hitting .471 over the last ten games. The 25-year-old is hitting .356/.388/1.054 for the season ... First baseman Jose Pirela had a multi-homer game and now has six on the year. Pirelli has settled in as the Chihuahuas primary first baseman after Jamie Romak departed to go play in Korea. Pirela’s hot bat and versatility make him an option to play in San Diego at some point this season.

Midland RockHounds 6, Missions 5

Key Statistics: 2B Noah Perio, 3-for-5, 2B, RS, 2 RBI; DH Nick Torres, 3-for-5, RS, 2B, 2 RBI; 3B Ty France, 3-for-5, 2 2B, RS; RHP Bryan Rodriguez, 5.1 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, BB, 3 K; LHP Brad Wieck, IP, 3 K; RHP Jake Smith, 0 IP, H, ER, 2 BB

Prospect Watch: The Missions scored a pair of runs in the seventh and eighth innings, but lost in a walk-off in the ninth ... Ty France had three hits, including a pair of doubles in the loss Friday night. The former SDSU infielder is hitting .467/.500/.600 with four doubles in eight games with the Missions. Eight games is a meniscal sample size but France continues to hit wherever the Padres put him. There aren’t too many 34th-rounders that have career minor league on-base percentages north of .400 but France does ... Second baseman Noah Perio had three hits including a double in the Missions’ loss. Perio has playing independent ball a season ago but signed late last year with the Dodgers. San Diego signed him in the off-season and he has played mostly second base this season. He is hitting .246 but does a good job of making contact. He was drafted way back in 2009 by Miami.

Storm 9, Stockton Ports 4 (12 innings)

Key Statistics: 2B Peter Van Gansen, 2-for-7, 2B, 2 RBI; CF Michael Gettys, 3-for-5, 2 RS, BB; DH Josh Naylor, 2-for-6, 2B, RS, 2 RBI; C Austin Allen, 2-for-5, RBI; 3B Ruddy Giron, 2-for-5, HR (2) 2 RS, 2B, BB, 3 RBI; 1B Carlos Belen, 2-for-4, RS, RBI, 2 BB; LF Yuniet Flores, 2-for-4; RHP Adrian De Horta, 5 IP, 3 H, 7 K; RHP Gerardo Reyes, 2 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 3 K; RHP Trevor Frank (W, 1-1) 2 IP, H, 2 K.

Prospect Watch: The Storm scored three in the ninth and five in the 12th inning to run their record back to .500. Lake Elsinore had the benefit of facing three different position players in that five-run 12th ... RHP Adrian De Horta had arguably the best start of his professional career, pitching five shutout innings, striking out seven. The 2013 8th-rounder has routinely flashed above-average stuff but has walked nearly six batters per nine innings. De Horta probably earned himself another start with J.C. Cosme on the disabled list and the continued struggles of Pedro Avila. De Horta pitched in nine games last year for Tri City ... Second baseman Peter Van Gansen had a clutch two-run single in the ninth to tie the game. The former Cal Poly Pomona shortstop has seemingly grabbed the second base gig away from Chris Baker. While Van Gansen doesn’t present too much offensive upside, he is versatile defensively and has a seven-game hitting streak going ... Third baseman Ruddy Giron delivered the big blow in extra innings, hitting his second home run of the season. Giron, still just 20, hasn’t been able to replicate the success he had back in 2015 with Fort Wayne. Giron has a quick bat and drives the ball routinely in batting practice but he has not been able to translate that to in-game action this season. Giron is hitting .217/.299/.319 for the Storm this season.

