Oklahoma City Dodgers 5 Chihuahuas 4 (F/10)

Key Statistics: C Hector Sanchez 1-for-2, 2B, RBI; SS Dusty Coleman 2-for-4, HR (5); RHP Matt Magill 6IP, 6H, 4ER, 2K, 6BB

Prospect Watch: The Chihuahuas struck out 18 times and only had three hits in 13 at-bats with runners in scoring position, a performance that ultimately cost them the game in extra innings. Most relevant to the big league club's immediate future is that Hector Sanchez left the game in the fourth inning after an RBI double and advancing to third on a single. As Eric O'Brien reported via Twitter, he reported tightness in his quad. One would expect that this news will delay Sanchez's return from his current DL stint, which was for a bone bruise in his foot. ... Rocky Gale replaced Sanchez in the game and collected a double of his own in three trips. His season average (.255) and on-base percentage (.302) are exact matches for his career marks, though he's currently nine points above his career .316 slugging percentage. ... Righty Matt Magill issued only six walks through his first five outings, a span of 29 innings. But Sunday, he struggled to find the zone all day, giving up six free passes and throwing just 51 of his 97 pitches for strikes. The minor league free-agent signee walked three straight in the first inning, but escaped having surrendered only one run on a sacrifice fly. The 27-year-old averaged nearly a strikeout per inning before his 2015 Tommy John surgery, but has whiffed only 31 in 49.2 innings so far this year.

Midland RockHounds 7 Missions 1

Key Statistics: Luis Urias 3-for-5, K; 3B Ty France 2-for-4, 1IP, 0H, 0K, 1BB; RHP Enyel De Los Santos 2.1IP, 7H, 7ER, 1K, 2BB



Prospect Watch: It's been a season of performances at both extremes of the scale for Enyel De Los Santos, and Sunday was definitely not a positive showing. The 21-year-old righty yielded seven runs in a season-low 2.1 innings of work. Struggling against Midland is certainly nothing new for the big Dominican. In three outings against the Oakland A's affiliate, he's given up 18 runs in 9.1 innings. In five starts against the rest of the Texas League, he owns a 2.78 ERA. ... After De Los Santos' struggles, Rafael DePaula, TJ Weir, and Trey Wingenter were one ground ball single away from working 4.2 perfect innings. Ty France followed with a hitless ninth inning. Since joining the Missions on May 12, France has posted an absurd .474/.512/.658 line and already been called upon to save the bullpen twice. The SDSU product had not pitched professionally before. Perhaps the most shocking thing is that the guy with a double-digit career walk rate has gone 41 plate appearances without a walk (though he's continued a trend and been hit by three pitches). ... With three more hits today, Luis Urias has extended his hitting streak to eight games. It's his second-longest of the season.

Stockton Ports 5 Storm 4

Key Statistics: RF Auston Bousfield 3-for-3, 2B, HR (2); DH Josh Naylor 2-for-4, 2B; RHP Chris Huffman 5IP, 6H, 4ER, 5K, 1BB

Prospect Watch: The Storm got out to an early lead thanks to RBI singles by Josh Naylor and Javier Guerra in the first inning and a homer by Auston Bousfield in the second, but then offense stalled out and added just one more run over the rest of the contest. As I noted last night, Bousfield struggled through a nightmarish 2016 campaign and was limping through the early going in San Antonio this year before Edwin Moreno's trip to the disabled list necessitated a demotion for the 23-year-old. With two homers in his last eight plate appearances, he's halfway to his total from the previous 476 trips to the plate. ... After an ill-fated spot start in the PCL Friday, Chris Huffman was back on the bump for Elsinore this afternoon. Although he only threw 26 pitches two days ago, he spent much of Saturday traveling. The righty from Virginia gave up four runs while striking out five, both matching season highs. ... Bousfield was the only Storm hitter not to strike out. The club whiffed 14 times on Sunday against only one walk. They pace the Cal League with just more than 10 Ks a game.

Great Lakes Loons 7 - TinCaps 1



Jerry Keel dealt up a stellar pitching performance on John Conniff's last day in Fort Wayne. Could it have been Keel's as well?



