The offense shined in blowout performances by El Paso and Lake Elsinore. Fort Wayne and San Antonio saw pitchers duels both lead to extra innings and 2-1 final scores.

Salt Lake Bees 5 – Chihuahuas 14





Key Stats: CF Franchy Cordero 3-5, HR (6), 3 RS, 2 RBI, BB, SB (8); LF Rafael Ortega 4-5, 2B, 2 RS, 2 RBI; 3B Christian Villanueva 2-5, HR (5), 4 RBI; 1B Nick Buss 2-5, HR (3), 3 RBI

Prospect Watch: CF Franchy Cordero continues his feast or famine season. On paper his season looks to be a great success he is hitting .283 with an OPS over .800. When examining the numbers closer though they begin to get weird. For most players it is normal to go 0- or have just one hit. Reaching base multiple times is rare, and a multihit game is even rarer. For Cordero he has 15 starts where he went hitless, six starts with only one hit, 17 starts reaching base safely multiple times including 13 multi-hit games. Thankfully tonight was a feast! Franchy is a far cry from that shortstop that led the MWL in errors in 2015 and only hit .243/.298/.306.

Tulsa Drillers 1 - Missions 2 (14 innings)

Key Statistics: RHP Kyle Lloyd 6.1 IP, 3 H, ER, BB, 12 K; 2B Luis Urias 2-6, 3B, RS; 3B Ty France 2-6, 3B, RS

Prospect Watch: There has been a lot written about him recently but just wanted to point out that a multi-hit game for Ty France actually lowered his batting average to .458 (poor guy)… RHP Kyle Lloyd threw a no-hitter 10 days ago only to be knocked around a bit in his last start. This start was more up his alley with him setting a season high in strikeouts with 12 and allowing just four baserunners in 6.1 innings. His career high came back in 2014 (7/12) with Fort Wayne where he struck out 13 in six innings. Lloyd is not normally a strikeout pitcher but when his splitfinger pitch is working it can make hitters look foolish… Over his last 10 outings LHP Brad Wieck has struck out 22 hitters in just 11.1 innings. While is ERA (3.12) and BAA (.203) are impressive its still nothing compared to his 1.17 ERA last year and .152 BAA. Wieck struck out the side around a walk in his scoreless inning of relief. He has allowed runs in two of his last ten appearances.

Inland Empire 66ers 2 - Storm 13

Key Statistics: RHP Pedro Avila 7 IP, 4 H, 8 K; LF Auston Bousfield 3-4, 2B, RS, BB; 3B Ruddy Giron 2-5, 2 RS, 2B, 2 RBI; DH Josh Naylor 3-4, 3 RS, 2 RBI, BB; SS Javier Guerra 2-5, 3B, RS, 4 RBI; 2B Chris Baker 2-4, 2 HR (2), 5 RBI

Prospect Watch: It’s a great night when your middle infielder not known for his power hits two homeruns. 2B Chris Baker did just that. The former Washington Huskie blasted two homeruns and collected five RBI, both career highs. He also saw his OPS jump 56 points in one game. It had been a tough season for Baker who hit .299/.384/.432 across two levels last year but was struggling to hit over .200 in the Cal League. Hopefully the two homeruns snaps him completely out of his 2-19 slump… RHP Pedro Avila had by far his best performance with the Padres tossing a career high seven innings, which is just a third of an inning less than he had in his last two outings combined. More impressively for Avila he didn’t walk a batter for the first time all year. While his 4.86 ERA and 1.62 WHIP are still horrendous he does have 45 strikeouts in just 33.1 innings, and in May has allowed just six earned runs in 18.1 innings (2.95 ERA) while striking out 30.





TinCaps 1 – West Michigan Whitecaps 2 (10 innings)





Key Stats: LHP Logan Allen 6 IP, 5 H, ER, 6 K; SS Fernando Tatis Jr 2-5; C Marcus Greene Jr 2-4, 2B, RBI; 1B Brad Zunica 1-4, 2B, RS, BB





Prospect Watch: LHP Logan Allen has been so dominant that this start is actually his second worst start of May (he has allowed 0, 3, 0, and 1 in four May starts). He ranks as the teams best pitcher in every category, and is in the top 10 in the MWL in nearly every pitching category including ERA (1.76), K (51), and WHIP (0.95). Similar to Pedro Avila the biggest plus from this start is that Allen also didn’t walk a batter for the first time this year. He has also walked just one batter over his last two starts (12 innings). Remember Allen was hailed for walking just one batter in 24.1 innings the year he was drafted by the Red Sox. He hasn’t had quite the same success rate, but when batters are hitting just .168 off of him, walks are there only chance of getting a run across… The best chance for the TinCaps came in the top of the seventh, they had loaded the bases with one out and their best player, Fernando Tatis Jr, up at the plate. Unfortunately he struck out it killed the rally and eventually the game. Has great as Tatis has been he has still struck out 55 times in just 43 games.

