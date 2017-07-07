The Storm bounced back from a loss last night and scored 13 runs in the scorching heat of Lancaster. Fort Wayne and Tri-City won close games while El Paso and San Antonio lost.

Las Vegas 51’s 13, Chihuahuas 7

Key Statistics: CF Franchy Cordero, 2-for-4, 2B, 3B, RS, BB, 2 RBI; LF Nick Buss, 3-for-4, HR (6), RBI, 2 RS; C Rocky Gale, 2-for-4, RS, RBI; SS Dusty Coleman, 2-for-3, RS, 2B, HR (12), 2 RBI; LHP Dillon Overton, 6 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 4 K; RHP Cesar Vargas, 0 IP, H, 3 ER, 2 BB; RHP Trevor Frank (L, 0-1) IP, 4 H, 3 ER, BB, K.

Prospect Watch: Thursday was an absolutely brutal loss for El Paso, as the team allowed 13 runs in the final four innings ... Lost in the blowout loss was the performance of LHP Dillon Overton. Overton’s last start was in San Diego and he pitched five shutout innings Thursday before allowing a pair of runs in the sixth. Overton doesn’t throw hard but he is probably the most Major League-ready option in the minors ... CF Franchy Cordero had a double and a triple out of the leadoff spot. More importantly, Cordero did not strike out in five plate appearances. Cordero’s tools are unquestioned but if he can reduce his strikeouts, he could be in the mix for a full-time gig in San Diego next season ... Last season Cesar Vargas showed some promise when he made seven starts for the Padres last season. He did some solid work out of the ‘pen for San Antonio this season but he has been an unmitigated disaster in El Paso. Vargas walked two batters and allowed a hit and three runs Thursday night. Vargas has 15.03 ERA in 11.1 innings for El Paso and has walked a whopping 13 batters over that span.

Arkansas Travelers 5, Missions 2

Key Statistics: DH Franmil Reyes, 2-for-5; 3B Ty France, 2-for-4, RBI; 1B Nick Torres, 2-for-4, RS, 2B; RHP Kyle Lloyd (L, 7-5) 6.1 IP, 9 H, 5 ER, 2 K; RHP Eric Yardley, IP, 2 H, K.

Prospect Watch: The Missions had the bases loaded with two out in the ninth when Franmil Reyes came within a few feet of hitting a walk-off grand slam. Instead, it was caught on the track for the final out. Still, Reyes had his second consecutive multi-hit game. Overall, the outfielder has a solid .287/.347/.461 batting line this season ... Third baseman Ty France had a pair of hits -- perhaps a sign he is breaking out of a slump. France had been 3-for-31 over the nine-game stretch prior to Thursday’s game. France hasn’t walked much in San Antonio but he has shown more power while playing in the Texas League.

Storm 13, Lancaster JetHawks 1

Key Statistics: C Kyle Overstreet, 2-for-5, BB, RS; 1B Austin Allen, 2-for-5, 2 RS, 3 RBI; 3B Carlos Belen, 2-for-4, 3 RS, 2B, 2 RBI; DH Wilfri De La Cruz, 3-for-5, 2 RS, HR (1), 3 RBI; CF Taylor Kohlwey, 2-for-4, RS, 3B, 3 RBI; 2B Chris Baker, 2-for-5; RHP Adrian De Horta, 6 IP, 5 H, ER, 2 BB, 6 K; RHP Gerardo Reyes, 2 IP, 2 K.

Prospect Watch: This was a 2-1 game in the eighth inning but the Storm scored four in the aforementioned eighth and seven more in the ninth to turn this into a blowout in the Antelope Valley ... DH Wilfri De La Cruz had three hits, including his first homer as a member of the Storm. The catcher started with Tri-City but has spent the last few weeks in Lake Elsinore. The 23-year-old is 8-for-18 in a small sample with the Storm in 2017 ... Austin Allen started at first base and had three hits. The team will be without Josh Naylor for a few days as he travels to Miami to partake in the Future’s Game. Allen has been hot over the last few weeks and is hitting a robust .298/.365/.596 over his last fifteen games. ... RHP Adrian De Horta pitched well, allowing just one earned run in six solid innings. De Horta has bounced around a bit this season but has improved his command considerably. With the recent promotions of Cal Quantrill, Joey Lucchesi, and Eric Lauer, De Horta should get plenty of opportunities to start down the stretch.

TinCaps 2, Lake County Captains 1

Key Statistics: DH Buddy Reed, 1-for-4, 2B; SS Fernando Tatis Jr., 1-for-3, RS, 3B, BB; RHP Pedro Avila (W, 3-1) 7 IP, 7 H, ER, 9 K; RHP Hansel Rodriguez (S, 2) 2 IP, 4 K.

Prospect Watch: The TinCaps rode excellent pitching to a close victory at Parkview Field ... SS Fernando Tatis Jr., tripled and also reached via a walk. Tatis has been on fire in July, going 9-for-17 this month. While Tatis Jr. is still striking out at a high clip, everything else has been an extreme positive. The 18-year-old has been one of the best players in the Midwest League this season ... RHP Pedro Avila had one of his best starts of the season and earned this third win. The 20-year-old righty struck out nine batters and walked just one in seven innings. The righty actually has a higher ERA in Fort Wayne, after opening the year with the Storm. While his numbers aren’t pretty, his strikeout rate has been very impressive.

Dust Devils 4, Eugene Emeralds 3

Key Statistics: RF Luis Asuncion, 2-for-4, RS; LF Tyler Benson, 2-for-2, 2 BB, 2 RS, 2B; LHP Ben Sheckler, 5 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 K; LHP Fred Schlichtholz (W, 2-0) 2.1 IP, 2 H, BB, 2 K; RHP Austin Smith (S, 2) 1.2 IP, H.

Prospect Watch: The Dust Devils beat the Emeralds in the opener of a five-game series in Eugene ... Left fielder Tyler Benson made his Dust Devils debut and reached base four times. The 21-year-old was drafted in the 31st-round in June, the same round that G.K. Young was taken in last year ... LHP Fred Schlichtholz pitched 2.1 shutout innings, earning his second win of the year. The lefty was born in Chula Vista and played his college ball at Fresno State. He was this year’s 13th-round pick ... RHP Austin Smith recorded the final five outs and earned the save. The 20-year-old hasn’t allowed a run in 5.1 innings but has only notched two strikeouts in Pasco.

AZL Mariners 12, AZL Padres 6

Key Statistics: CF Jeisson Rosario, 2-for-4, 2B, BB; 3B Jonny Homza, 2-for-4, RS, 2B, BB; C Juan Hernandez, 2-for-4, RS, 2B, RBI; RHP Caleb Boushley, 4.1 IP, 8 H, 8 ER, BB, 4 K; RHP Alex Cunningham, IP, H, 2 K.

Prospect Watch: One a miserably hot night, the AZL Padres were blown out in Peoria ... CF Jeisson Rosario, one of the higher profile international signings last year, had a pair of hits. He also was caught stealing twice and committed an error. The left-handed hitting outfielder is 6-for-13 over his last three games ... Third baseman Jonny Homza had a pair of hits, including a double. The Alaskan has bounced between catcher and third base in the AZL this season.

AZL Padres (2) 7, AZL Brewers 3

Key Statistics: 3B Eguy Rosario, 2-for-4; LF Robbie Podorsky, 2-for-5, RS, RBI; CF Mason House, 1-for-3, 3 RS, 2 BB; LHP Buddy Baumann, IP, 2 K; LHP Ramon Perez (W, 1-0) 5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K; LHP Alan Garcia, IP.

Prospect Watch: Eguy Rosario had two more hits and is hitting .421 in nine games in the desert. Tri-City is rotating a trio of talented infielders ahead of him, so Rosario may finish the summer in Peoria. The 17-year-old struggled in Fort Wayne but is still just 17-years-old; Third-rounder Mason House reached base three times and scored three runs as well. The 18-year-old is off to a blazing .360/.429/.640 start in six AZL games.

Full box scores for the night are available from MiLB.