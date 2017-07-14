El Paso returned from the all-star break but were unable to get anything going offensively and lost in Reno. San Antonio won easily and the Storm beat Lancaster in a wild game at The Diamond. The TinCaps won on the road, the Dust Devils lost at home and the AZL teams split in the desert.

Reno Aces 6, Chihuahuas 2

Key Statistics: LF Rafael Ortega, 3-for-4, RS, 3B; C Rocky Gale, 1-for-3; RHP Zach Lee, 3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; RHP Christian Bethancourt, IP, H, BB, K.

Prospect Watch: El Paso allowed five runs in the fourth inning and lost their first game after the all-star break ... RHP Christian Bethancourt pitched a scoreless inning and notched a strikeout. The righty has struggled mightily in his transition to pitcher, so any positive outcome should be relished. Betancourt’s velocity hasn’t been as great as advertised but is still hitting 92-93 mph, according to game broadcasts ... Left fielder Rafael Ortega was the lone bright spot on the offensive side, as the speedy outfielder had three hits, including a triple. Ortega was 2-for-33 over his previous 10 games, after a very good June. The former Angel and Rockie has shown gap power and has swiped 17 bags for El Paso this season.

Missions 6, Frisco RoughRiders 1

Key Statistics: SS Luis Urias, 3-for-5, 2B, RS, 3 RBI; 2B Noah Perio, 2-for-5, RS, 2B; RF Nick Schulz, 1-for-5, HR (10), 3 RBI; 3B Ty France, 2-for-4, RS; C Webster Rivas, 2-for-4, RS; RHP Brett Kennedy (W, 8-5), 7 IP, 3 H, ER, 2 BB, 6 K.

Prospect Watch: The Missions won their fourth straight and improved to 13-7 in the season’s second half (54-36 overall) ... Well, it looks like Luis Urias isn’t broken after all. The young infielder suffered through a miserable June, in which he hit just .233/.353/.256 but had three hits Thursday night. It was Urias’ first three-hit game since May 28th. Urias’ overall line is still mighty impressive and his plate discipline hasn’t suffered, despite the prolonged slump ... RHP Brett Kennedy shut down the RoughRiders’ offense, pitching seven shutout innings. The former Fordham Ram pitched seven innings and allowed just one earned run in seven innings. The righty sits in the low 90’s and has an improved slider this season. Kennedy’s 97 strikeouts lead the Texas League.

Storm 11, Lancaster JetHawks 7

Key Statistics: CF Rod Boykin, 1-for-5, HR (1) RS, RBI; 1B Fernando Perez, 2-for-5, HR (1), RBI, 2 RS, 2B; C Austin Allen, 4-for-5, 3 RS, 2B; RF Edwin Moreno, 2-for-3, 3 RS, HR (7), BB, 4 RBI; DH Kyle Overstreet, 2-for-4, HR (2), 4 RBI; RHP Adrian De Horta, 4.1 IP, 6 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 7 K; LHP Jose Castillo (W, 3-2) 0.2 IP, H, K; RHP David Bednar, 2 IP, 2 BB, 3 K.

Prospect Watch: The Storm swatted four homers, winning a wild one at home ... DH Kyle Overstreet homered for the second consecutive game and drove in four runs in the win. The power surge comes as a bit of a surprise since Overstreet didn’t homer in 271 at-bats a season ago. The former Alabama backstop has bounced around the diamond for Lake Elsinore and is having the best offensive season of his career ... Outfielder Rod Boykin only had one hit but he, like Overstreet, homered in his second consecutive game. Boykin has always possessed intriguing athleticism but has taken a huge step forward over the past few months. Between Fort Wayne and Lake Elsinore, the 22-year-old is hitting .256/.332/.442, with a career-high eight homers ... Catcher Austin Allen continues to hit and equaled a career-high with four hits, including a double. The catcher from Florida Tech has had a monster July, with an OPS north of 1.000. Allen is still refining his defense but he seems like a player that could be on the move to San Antonio in the coming weeks.

TinCaps 5, Burlington Bees 1

Key Statistics: LF Jorge Ona, 1-for-3, 2 RS, 2B, BB, 2 RBI; RF Nate Easley, 2-for-4, RS, 2B, 3B; 3B Hudson Potts, 3-for-4, 2 RBI; RHP Jim McDade (W, 2-1) 7 IP, 5 H, ER, 6 K.

Prospect Watch: Undrafted free agent Jim McDade continues to impress and earned his second Fort Wayne victory Thursday. McDade is old for the Midwest League at 24 but continues to pepper the strike zone. McDade threw 74% of his pitches for strikes and did not walk a batter. Between stops at Tri-City and Fort Wayne, McDade has walked just three batters in 52.2 innings ... Hudson Potts had three hits and drove in a pair Thursday night. Potts’ overall numbers don’t look pretty but the 18-year-old continues to get better. He is having a very nice July in which he has an OPS above .800.

Everett AquaSox 5, Dust Devils 1

Key Statistics: DH Luis Asuncion, 1-for-4, 2B, RS; LHP Austin Smith, IP, 2 K; LHP Thomas Cosgrove, 3 IP, BB, 3 K.

Prospect Watch: A miserable night in Pasco, as the Dust Devils managed just one hit and fell to .500 ... RHP Austin Smith continues to throw well in his move to the bullpen in Pasco. The 21-year-old threw a scoreless frame with a pair of strikeouts. Since his demotion to the Northwest League, the righty has not allowed a run in 7.1 innings with just one walk ... LHP Thomas Cosgrove struck out three and did not allow a hit in his three innings of work. The lefty was drafted in the 12th round this year, out of Manhattan.

AZL Padres 13, AZL Indians 3

Key Statistics: C Jonny Homza, 2-for-3, BB; SS Jordy Barley, 3-for-6, HR (4), 2B, 3 RBI; 1B Jaquez Williams, 2-for-4, BB, RBI; 3B Jason Pineda, 2-for-3, 2 RS, HR (2), 3 RBI; LF Angel Santos, 2-for-4, HR (2), 2 RBI, BB; CF Dayon Olmo, 1-for-4, HR (1), 2 RS, 2 RBI; RHP Caleb Boushley (W, 1-1) 5 IP, 2 H, 4 K; RHP Cory Mazzoni, IP, K.

Prospect Watch: The AZL squad hit four homers in an easy win over Cleveland’s squad ... Shortstop Jordy Barley has been the most impressive prospect for either of San Diego’s AZL teams and Thursday was no exception. The 17-year-old had three hits, including his fourth homer of the year. The youngster has struggled in the field but has looked incredibly comfortable at the plate ... Jason Pineda, a 17-year-old from New York had a pair of hits, including his second homer of the young AZL season. Pineda was San Diego’s 17th-round selection in June’s draft.

AZL Giants 11, AZL Padres (2) 3

Key Statistics: CF Mason House, 2-for-5; RF Tirso Ornelas, 1-for-3, BB; LHP Ramon Perez, 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K; RHP Jaimito Lebron (L, 0-1) IP, 8 H, 8 ER, K.

Prospect Watch: Third-round pick Mason House had a multi-hit game, stroking a pair of singles. House has been one of the top players for the organization in the AZL, hitting .333/.388/.533 in 45 at-bats ... RHP Jaimito Lebron had a rough game as he continues to make his way back from an arm injury. The righty allowed eight runs and eight hits in his inning of work.