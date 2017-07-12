The Colorado Rockies have been seeking relief help, and are connected to the Marlins closer A.J. Ramos.

According to Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post, the Colorado Rockies are one of many teams seeking relief help at the trade deadline, and are focusing on Miami Marlins closer A.J. Ramos. Ramos is a prime trade candidate for the rebuilding Miami Marlins, who could be poised for a big sell at the deadline.

Ramos, 30, has been a mainstay of the Marlins bullpen, since he broke into the majors in 2012. The former 21st-round pick out of Texas Tech University has been a pleasant surprise in the majors, and was named to his first All-Star team in 2016.

This season, Ramos has a 2-3 record, with a 3.51 ERA in 34 relief appearances. Ramos has also racked up 89 saves (17 this year) since stepping into the closer role in 2015.

Ramos would likely be a set up man for bounce back reliever Greg Holland, who is having a remarkable year as one of the games best closers. It is unclear what the asking price for Ramos could be according to Saunders, but it likely could be something of value, considering the track record of Ramos.

Jake McGee has been solid behind Holland, but beyond that, the bullpen has been inconsistent. The team moved on from Chad Qualls earlier this year and Adam Ottavino has taken a step back. Relief help is much needed for the Rockies, who have a comfortable 7 1/2 game lead for the second wild card spot, but will need help if they match up with their division rival Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks.