In HardballScoop.com’s weekly installment of our MLB Trade Ideas weekly column, Carmine DiPalma will be offering trade proposals that make sense for both teams based off of recent rumors and speculation.

With a huge blockbuster deal getting done between the White Sox and the Yankees for Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle as well as a few smaller deals such as the Mariners acquiring David Phelps, the trade season is officially underway. The first target has been talked about for weeks with rumors swirling around with many teams. The starter will be dealt soon with teams finding out today just how much it will cost them. Next, a catcher who was traded last season as well could find himself on the move as his current team has not lived up to expectations at all.

Here are some trade proposals will be based off of rumors and speculation around the league in that given week and are not locks to happen nor have they necessarily been discussed imminently or at all.

Sonny Gray to New York Yankees

Oakland Athletics receive: SS Jorge Mateo, RHP Albert Abreu, LHP Justus Sheffield

New York Yankees receive: RHP Sonny Gray

Billy Beane has been fielding phone calls from various teams who are interested in adding his 27-year-old ace to their staff before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

Among those interested teams are the New York Yankees who have contacted the Athletics over several of their pieces including Yonder Alonso. Despite their being a few rumors over the Yankees potentially trying to package Alonso and Gray this will not be the case most likely as they have picked up Todd Frazier from the White Sox and it appears Chase Headley will slide over to first for the remainder of the season.

The Yankees have shown by their blockbuster with Chicago that they are going for it this season but want to acquire controllable assets in deals that way they can bolster the roster for the next few years. Gray would give the Yankees another cheap affordable pitcher to anchor the rotation with alongside Luis Severino and Jordan Montgomery. If Tanaka does not back out of his contract the Yankees have the potential to have a very feared rotation along with their dominant bullpen.

This season Gray is 4-4 with a 4.00 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings. The stats aren't quite ace like and Gray has a long history of injuries but thanks to the premium that is set on acquiring pitchers, especially controllable ones he will cost the Yankees a lot.

In fact, according to Jon Heyman the Yankees were told what it will cost them to acquire Gray in a deal.

https://twitter.com/JonHeyman/status/888171885921546240

Although the deal is not imminent yet, it has the potential to move quickly now that the parameters have been established at least from the Athletics side.

To further add to the fire, it has been reported by Ken Rosenthal that the Athletics are in Trenton tonight scouting the Yankees' Double-A team where Jorge Mateo plays.

This deal would have to be centered around high ceiling prospect Jorge Mateo who has been tearing up Trenton since he was promoted. Mateo has been batting .360/.439/.628 with 14 extra-base hits and 18 runs batted in. Mateo has fallen out of the prospect spotlight once the Yankees acquired Gleyber Torres. Brian Cashman to WFAN that Mateo has a “better toolbox” and “higher ceiling” than Torres, which could be a ploy to boost his trade value.

The Yankees would also have to part with two arms that they are pretty high on, Albert Abreu and Justus Sheffield. Abreu is a very hard thrower who could be on the fast track to the majors if he is used in the bullpen but has shown indications that he could start at the major league level as well. Sheffield was acquired with Clint Frazier in the Andrew Miller deal and has a ways to go before making an impact at the Major League level so the Yankees could opt to trade the southpaw before someone like Chance Adams.

This is a deal that has to happen for the Yankees to contend seriously this season but they have the luxury of waiting out the rest of the season as the “careful buyers” Cashman labeled the team as.

Jonathan Lucroy to Boston Red Sox

Texas Rangers recieve: 3B Michael Chavis

Boston Red Sox receive: C Jonathan Lucroy

The Boston Red Sox have largely been on the lookout for someone to man the hot corner. However what if they could solidify the catcher position and lengthen an already deep lineup? That could take some pressure off of the third base position.

Enter Jonathan Lucroy, the perfect fit for the Red Sox. Lucroy is just one of those guys who you look at and ask yourself how they haven't been a Red Sox at any point in their career yet. He has the beard and the grit and the look of a Red Sox.

Lucroy was traded to the Rangers last season after denying a trade to the Cleveland Indians and Lucroy thus far has disappointed. He has fallen out of favor for the catching spot to Robinson Chirinos and has been put on the block. Except for a 4 game streak in which he caught each game which some feel was a bit of a showcase done by the Rangers.

This season Lucroy has batted .251/.297/.355 with only four homeruns and 26 runs batted in across 69 games. Lucroy is a free agent after this season so he will not come as an expensive trade but the Rangers would like to move him to clear a roster and payroll jam as well as let Chirinos continue his hot play behind the dish.

The Red Sox could try to deal infield prospect Michael Chavis straight up for Lucroy. Chavis is currently at Double-A Portland but he is blocked by up and coming Rafael Devers, who the Red Sox like at the hot corner. Chavis is a good prospect who hits for power and has a great arm. In only 25 games at Double-A, Chavis has 14 runs batted in, along with a 103 wRC+.

Lucroy could catch fire in Fenway and lead the Sox to another World Championship, who knows.