BLOG - Music City Preview. A Look At UNC

Music City Bowl Preview By Kevin Behan



The matchup between North Carolina and Tennessee in the Music City Bowl features a pair of programs that faced a tumultuous 2010 season and weathered the storm of considerable adversity.



With a wealth of experienced upper classmen possessing NFL-caliber talent, North Carolina entered the year as contender for the ACC title. Those high expectations were dashed a day before the opener, however, as 13 players were suspended or withheld due to NCAA and school investigations. Eight of those players ended up missing the entire season while a total of 35 players missed at least one game due to injury or investigation.



Despite the potentially devastating circumstances that overshadowed the program, the Tar Heels responded with an uplifting season. After a pair of six-point losses in their first two games, Carolina won their next four games. Their signature win of the year came in a 37-35 upset at Florida State, their first ever victory in Tallahassee. The Heels secured a winning season and a trip to Nashville by defeating Duke in the finale.



In a season filled with uncertainty and personnel losses on a weekly basis, senior quarterback T.J. Yates has been a rock of stability. After fighting off competition from freshman Bryn Renner in the preseason, Yates provided veteran leadership while holding 31 career passing records. He has completed 67.6 percent of his attempts (259 of 383) for 3,184 yards and 18 touchdowns. Yates did not throw an interception in 8 of the 12 games in the regular season and ranks second in the ACC in pass efficiency, passing yards and total offense.



Yates may again be called upon to carry North Carolina's offense in the bowl game due to the absence of running back Anthony Elzy, who will miss the game due to academic reasons. Elzy had averaged 177.0 all-purpose yards in the last three games since replacing injured starter Johnny White. His absence leaves the Tar Heels with just three running backs – Shaun Draughn, Hunter Furr and walk-on fullback Curtis Byrd. Additionally, UNC will be without starting guard Alan Pelc (shoulder) and starting linebacker Bruce Carter (knee) on Thursday. Both seniors underwent surgery in mid-December.



Tennessee fans were shaken by the abrupt departure of head coach Lane Kiffin to USC in January. Louisiana Tech coach Derek Dooley was quickly hired to replace Kiffin, becoming the third Volunteers coach in as many years. With the first two months of the schedule loaded with the typically stout SEC competition as well as a non-conference game against Oregon, the Vols stumbled to a 2-6 start.



As the November slate softened, Tennessee won their last four games by a combined 150-52 margin to become bowl eligible. The winning streak coincided with the emergence of true freshman quarterback Tyler Bray, who took over behind center in the second half of a loss against South Carolina. Bray started each of the final four games and completed 73 of 132 passes for 1,234 yards and 12 touchdowns in guiding the Vols past Memphis, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Kentucky. Bray won or shared SEC Freshman of the Week honors three times over that span as the Volunteers led the league with 322.0 yards passing in November. Senior wide receiver Denarious Moore was the main benefactor of Bray's insertion into the lineup as he has topped 200 yards receiving in two of the last five games.



Tennessee improved their play dramatically on both sides of the ball over the final month. The Vols were minus-4 in turnover ratio in their first eight games before going plus-9 in that area during their winning streak. After surrendering 29 or more points in six of the first eight contests, the defense has not allowed more than 14 points since then. They recorded 13 sacks in the last four games after getting to the quarterback just 10 times in the first two months. Malik Jackson has thrived after switching from defensive end to defensive tackle at midseason. He leads the team with 5.0 sacks and 11 tackles for loss, with most of the production coming following the position change.



Tennessee has struggled throughout the season with a young offensive line that has surrendered 37 sacks, which is the most in the SEC. The Volunteers also rank last in the conference in rushing at 116.1 yards per game. North Carolina will try to take advantage of an improving pass rush that has recorded 13 of their 25 sacks over the last four games. They are led by First-Team All-ACC defensive tackle Quinton Coples, who tops the team with 8.5 sacks and 14.0 tackles for loss.



The Tar Heels will play their first bowl game outside of their home state since winning the Peach Bowl in 2001. Carolina has lost each of their last three bowl games in trips to Charlotte in 2004, 2008 and 2009. The Heels will face a decided pro-Tennessee crowd at LP Field. The Volunteers have won their last 15 games played in the city of Nashville.



The Music City Bowl will be the 32nd meeting between the two schools but first since 1961. The teams were scheduled to play a home-and-home series starting next season but Tennessee opted out of the agreement earlier this year. Despite this lack of recent history or future matchups, Thursday's bowl game will provide the opportunity for bragging rights for fans of these bordering states.



