Top 3 Music Videos For Guys Who Fish

Summer is here, so launch a boat, grab a cold one and check out the top three music/fishing videos of all time.

Summertime means time on the water, and for many guys, a trip to the lake or river is best spent hanging out with buddies, enjoying a beer (no drinking and boat driving, please) and catching fish. Yes, NFL training camps are in full swing, and it won’t be long and you’ll fill out your fantasy football rosters and cheer for your favorite college teams. But let’s not close the door on summer just yet. To help keep your mind focused on the here and now, launch a boat, grab a cold one and check out the top three music/fishing videos of all time.

No. 3: Chris Janson – “Buy Me A Boat”

If you’ve listened at all to country music this summer, you’ve no doubt heard Chris Janson’s breakthrough hit, “Buy Me A Boat.” The song’s opening lyrics get right to the point:

I ain’t rich, but I damn sure wanna be Working like a dog all day,

ain’t working for me I wish I had a rich uncle that’d kick the bucket

And that I was sitting on a pile like Warren Buffett

Of course, Chris goes on to describe how – if he had the money – he’d buy a boat and a truck to pull it. And he’ll get no argument from me. My 17-foot Skeeter with 60-hp tiller is 21 years old, and I’d love to trade up to fully rigged Skeeter ZX like the one in this video with a massive 225-hp outboard and a bullet-proof Minn Kota Fortrex trolling motor.

Dumb question answered: For you city-folk wine tasters, a “YETI 110 iced down with some Silver Bullets” means a big-ass cooler filled with shiny cans of Coors Light. According to the YETI website, you can fit 65 12-ounce beer cans in a YETI 110 cooler using a 2:1 ice-to-beer ratio. Math class dismissed.

No. 2: Justin Moore – “Bait A Hook”

I’ll be honest, this isn’t my favorite song – too much twang – and whenever it comes on the radio, I switch the station. But the video is 100 times better than the song, and for that reason I’m ranking it second. Trust me on this one: The video begins a bit slow, but it gets fast and furious at the 1:50 mark. Watch long enough and you’ll see that Justin’s nemesis is NASCAR driver Carl Edwards, who runs a gorgeous Ranger bass boat with a Mercury 250-hp outboard.

Trolling motor trivia: Like the Skeeter in “Buy Me A Boat,” the Ranger featured in this video is rigged with a bow-mount Minn Kota Fortrex. I guess I’m not alone in dreaming of owning a 112-pound-thrust cable steer Fortrex. Maybe that’s why Carl got the girl?

No. 1: Brad Paisley – “I’m Gonna Miss Her”

Appearing with country music star Brad Paisley in the No. 1 video is his actress wife, Kimberly Williams- Paisley, who you might recognize from movies such as “Father of the Bride.” She also played the role of Dana in the ABC sitcom “According to Jim” opposite Jim Belushi.

Clearly I’m not the only person who likes this music/fishing video because it’s been viewed on YouTube 14 million times. I won’t spoil it by rambling on – simply watch and enjoy.

Hall of Fame sightings: Just as the NFL and other major team sports have their Hall of Fames, fishing does, too. And two members from the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame appear in Brad’s video: Forrest L Wood, founder of Ranger Boats, and Hank Parker, legendary tournament bass angler.

Tight lines and good luck fishing!