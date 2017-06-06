Mark Kayser looks at both schools of thought on bowsights: single pin and multiple pin. Even though he's a single pin shooter, Mark has an appreciation for how accurate multi pins can be, and his advice may help you with your choice.
Selecting Your Bow Sight
