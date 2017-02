This accessory can save you some serious grief when you most need it.

If you're new to bow hunting, you may wonder about all the accessories that are available for your bow. If it came with a stabilizer bar, you'll want to pay attention to that one. Tournament archers won't shoot without them, and you should make certain it's the proper size for balancing out your bow.

Dave Maas fills you in on the three main purposes for this essential piece of equipment when it comes to hunting. It can save you some serious grief in the field when you most need it.