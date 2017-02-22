4 Tips to Catch More Fish This Season

Scout partner Mystery Tackle Box breaks down four quick tips to try this season.

1. Try A New Technique

Test out a new technique or rig you’ve never tried, and the fish at your local lake haven’t tried. Drop-shotting is all the rage lately. When they’re seeking deeper water in warmer weather, drop-shot a Rein’s Bubbling Shaker and get ready for the bite.

2. Find ‘Em Hiding Out

Using technology like the Deeper Fish Finder to locate fish makes searching out where to cast infinitely easier. Cast up to 100 feet and the finder will show you where the fish are hiding directly on your mobile device!

3. Work The ENTIRE Lake

It’s easy to get discouraged when it’s hot out and the bite is tough. Don’t let it get to you. Cover more water, switch spots more often, and cast in all directions. Stick with it and you’ll find the bite!

4. Get A Tackle Subscription

Signing up for Mystery Tackle Box will get you around $25 worth of bait delivered to your door every month for only $15! You’ll also receive discover new baits you probably haven’t heard of, and catch more fish doing it!

Mystery Tackle Box is the #1 rated and highest reviewed monthly fishing tackle subscription, enjoyed by thousands of anglers across the country. Visit their blog and follow them on Facebook and Instagram for more fishing tips.

