It is less than six weeks to signing day and the updated Scout 300 Trend Meter for the 2017 class takes a look at which schools are trending for each uncommitted member in the Scout 300.

National signing day is less than six weeks away, and many other prospects are set to enroll in college in January, and the class of 2107 is taking shape. However, there are still a ton of elite prospects on the board, and Scout takes a look at where each uncommitted member of the Scout 300 stands.

This will be updated periodically throughout the fall and winter as we march toward signing day in February.

http://www.scout.com/player/183469-foster-sarell?s=73

Foster Sarell, the No. 1 tackle in the country and the No. 2 player overall has a top three of Stanford, Notre Dame and Washington. He talked of still considering Nebraska, Michigan, UCLA and Alabama, and could visit Nebraska this fall. He was admitted into Stanford last week and we felt all along Stanford was the leader, and his admission only helps.

Trending: Stanford

Sept. 26 update: Sarell visited Nebraska officially and set visits for Alabama and Notre Dame. He did take an unofficial to Stanford for the USC game, and while hometown Washington continues to make a push, we still think the Cardinal are in a good spot for him.

Trending: Stanford

Oct. 24 update: Sarell visited Notre Dame officially earlier this month and is set to visit Alabama officially for the Iron Bowl the weekend of Thanksgiving. He’s also planning to visit Washington in the fall and Stanford in January. Sarell told Scout last week he wants to decide by December and even with Washington’s surge this season and a weird season for Stanford, we still think the Cardinal are in a good spot.

Trending: Stanford

Nov. 23 update: Sarell will not longer visit Alabama for the Iron Bowl, but he is expected to visit Washington in December. The Huskies made a major push for Sarell and the gap is getting closer with Stanford. He is set to visit Stanford in January and still plans to announce his decision before the Army Bowl in early January. The Cardinal still are the trend but this is closer than it has been in a long time.

Trending: Stanford

Dec. 22 update: The hometown Huskies had Sarell in for an official visit the weekend before the dead period. Is it enough to catch Stanford? Is it enough to pass the Cardinal? Sarell will announce his decision on Jan. 7 at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. He is still scheduled to take his official visit to The Farm the following weekend. And we still expect him to be a commit to the Cardinal when all is said and done.

Trending:

Stanford

http://www.scout.com/player/187912-cam-akers?s=73

It continues to look like the odds are in favor of Cam Akers leaving the state of Mississippi to play college football. Plenty of schools are still involved here, with some being Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Tennessee. This one could go many different ways, but the Big Ten school is the one trending right now. He is a Mississippi boy though, and you cannot sleep on the Rebels.

Trending: Ohio State

Sept. 26 update: Does anyone really know where Cam Akers is leaning towards? Does he even know himself? The race is on. He is set to graduate early, so the clock is ticking. Is Florida State the school? How about Georgia? LSU and Tennessee are two other SEC schools in the race. Ohio State has been there for many months. How about he stays in-state with Ole Miss? The official visits will begin soon and will help him make his decision. Is anyone really trending here? He was at Ole Miss last, and it is the in-state school, so lets go with the Rebels. This one could go a number of ways.

Trending: Ole Miss

Oct. 24 update: Akers is graduating in December, so he is closing in a decision, yet he still seems so far away from one. He was set to take an official visit to Alabama, but we confirmed he did not make the trip. Is the Crimson Tide still in this? He was at one time committed that them. Michigan is a new school being mentioned for a potential visit, then you have Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Tennessee still right in the thick of this race too. At this point, if there is one school who may have a slight edge, it is the in-state school.

Trending: Ole Miss

Nov. 23 update: Akers has not officially cut his list down for a second time yet, and he may not do so again publicly before he makes his decision in December. He is an early enrollee, and a number of schools remain in the mix including Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Tennessee. He took his only official visit to Florida State after canceling one to Michigan last week. Instead of being in Ann Arbor (Mich.), he visited Baton Rouge (La.). He will take an official visit to Ole Miss in December and others will likely be taken the next couple of weekends.

Trending: Ole Miss

Dec. 22 update: It looks like Akers is headed out of state, and the school trending very late in the process is Florida State. The Seminoles are trying to hold off Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee for this five-star early enrollee. He is announcing Dec. 27.

Trending:

Florida State

http://www.scout.com/player/184433-devon-hunter?s=73

Devon Hunter, the top safety in the nation, is looking hard at Alabama, Auburn, Florida, North Carolina and Virginia Tech. . He visited each school. Can Clemson get more involved? And what about Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee? Hunter plans to decide before Christmas but Florida and Virginia Tech are sitting in the best spot right now.

Trending: Virginia Tech

Sept. 26 update: Not much changed in regards to Hunter over the past month. He did not officially trimmed his list down from 11 school and did not set up any official visits. But look for things to get moving in the next few weeks. He did visit Virginia Tech about a month ago, and the visit went very well. The Hokies and Florida are the main schools that continued to be mentioned, but keep an eye on North Carolina. Some of the other schools in the mix are Alabama, Auburn and Clemson.

Trending: Virginia Tech

Oct. 24 update: Hunter, the nation's top-ranked safety, said for a while he plans to make his commitment in late November or early December. Virginia Tech and Florida continue to be the schools in the best shape for nation's No. 7 prospect while North Carolina and Alabama are firmly in the mix. Auburn, Michigan and Notre Dame are also trying to make late pushes. In regards to upcoming trips, Hunter will take an official to Notre Dame this weekend. Look for him to take multiple trips next month and possibly in December before he makes his decision.

Trending: Virginia Tech

Nov. 23 update: Hunter, the nation's fifth-ranked prospect, will make his commitment on Christmas Eve. With that said, it is going to be a busy few weeks for the country's No. 1 safety, who is still considering Alabama, Auburn, Florida, North Carolina and Virginia Tech. He will head to Alabama when they host Auburn in the Iron Bowl this weekend, and then take officials visits to North Carolina on Dec. 2-4 and Virginia Tech on Dec. 9-11. According to Hunter, all five schools still have a chance. But he has been trending towards Virginia Tech for months and the fact that they will likely get the final visit before he commits is huge.

Trending: Virginia Tech

Dec. 22 update: s Hunter planned to commit on Saturday, but recently announced that would no longer be the case. There is some talk of him committing at the Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 7, but that is unlikely. Although nothing is set, sources believe he wants to take more visits. He took officials to North Carolina and Virginia Tech, so that leaves Alabama, Auburn and Florida as possible destinations next month. Again, nothing has been scheduled, but it would not be surprising if he visits any or all of those programs in January. Virginia Tech is still the team to beat.

Trending:

Virginia Tech

http://www.scout.com/player/183790-darnay-holmes?s=73

Darnay Holmes set official visits for Michigan, Nebraska and Ohio State. Michigan had him on campus earlier this month for the BBQ while Nebraska has two of his teammates locked in as commits. And Ohio State is another school that made him a priority. But UCLA has been the one constant for him and he was on campus after the BBQ at Michigan for a visit to UCLA practice, and he visited there numerous times the past few years. The Bruins still appear to be in the drivers seat.

Trending: UCLA

Sept. 26 Update: Not much has changed with Darnay Holmes and probably won’t for awhile. He still plans to take his visits with Michigan, Nebraska and Ohio State being locks to get a trip but UCLA is still a solid leader. He could make his decision at the Army All-America Game

Trending: UCLA

Oct. 24 update: Holmes has locked in his first official visit and it's to Ohio State when the Buckeyes host Michigan. The Wolverines will get a visit in December as will UCLA and he'll announce at the Army All-American Game.

Trending: UCLA

Nov. 23 update: Holmes already had a visit locked in with Ohio State and has added one to Michigan for (Dec. 10). Nebraska, UCLA and USC are all hoping to set up visits as well and the Bruins remain the team to beat here.

Trending: UCLA

Dec. 22 update: For the first time, we are changing our pick on Holmes from UCLA to Ohio State. The Bruins were heavy leaders for more than a year but in the last few weeks, the Buckeyes made a big move and it now sounds like Holmes could be leaning towards leaving the region. He will announce at the Army All-American Game and we think it is far from over but if signing day was today, we think he would pick Ohio State.

Trending:

Ohio State

http://www.scout.com/player/192587-marvin-wilson?s=73

Keep an eye on Mississippi here, and especially keep an eye on Marvin Wilson's official visit schedule. It will be interesting to see which five schools get his trips. This one has always been tilted to the Southeast and LSU was an early favorite, but can schools like Texas, Oklahoma and USC convince him of a better opportunity?

Trending: LSU

Sept. 26 update: Coach Les Miles was let go, so this throws the doors open as Wilson looks for the right fit as national signing day approaches. He has taken one official visit to Oklahoma and as one set with Florida State. Look for possible late in-state visits to be a big deal in the outcome for the five-star defensive tackle.

Trending: Texas

Oct. 24 update: Well, you know its a good recruitment to follow when the trends keep changing and as this has played out we have felt like Wilson would like to play in the SEC, and have confirmed he has a lot of Texas pride. Why not a school that checks off both boxes? We have warned you to buckle up and the meat of the recruiting season is forthcoming for the five-star, and he won’t pick until national signing day. Maybe next month we can pick Florida State to be trending.

Trending: Texas A&M

Nov. 23 Update: We told you to buckle up on Wilson recruitment and we would probably end up picking multiple schools to trend before he makes a final decision come February. Coming off of a good trip to Florida State and a strong relationship with assistant coach Clint Brewster, we will go with the ‘Noles this month.

Trending Florida State

Dec. 22 update: Wilson is set to announce his top five at the Under Armour All-America game or during the week of practices. Could his recruitment be coming back full circle and pointing to a school in the Southeast? For our prediction, we are going full circle and back to where we started.

Trending:

LSU

http://www.scout.com/player/189493-jeffrey-okudah?s=73

Ohio State has been named and renamed Jeffrey Okudah's leader. Pushing up the list is Oklahoma, and the Sooners may have settled in as a No. 2 option for Okudah since it is closer to his Dallas-area home. Okudah will use his official visit to OU for the match-up between the Buckeyes and Sooners on Sept. 17.

Trending: Ohio State

Sept. 26 update: Not much changed here. Okudah took his official visit to Oklahoma and it looks like Georgia could land his second official visit. The Buckeyes are still in a good spot here.

Trending: Ohio State

Oct. 24 update: Okudah has been on trips to Oklahoma and Georgia, and has trips to Florida State and Ohio State remaining on his schedule. He will enroll early. The Buckeyes seem to still be the team to beat.

Trending: Ohio State

Nov. 23 Update: Recruiting fans could copy and paste the the update from last month and put it in here as things have stayed consistent. Okudah worked in a trip to Florida State, but the Buckeyes still look strong.

Trending: Ohio State

Dec. 22 update: Not much change here. Okudah announced a top three of Florida State, Ohio State and Oklahoma. The Buckeyes are still the pick here heading into his decision at the Army Bowl.

Trending:

Ohio State

http://www.scout.com/player/182072-deangelo-gibbs?s=73

DeAngelo Gibbs says all the right things. Heck, he ought to be a politician one day. He is very smart in front of the camera and he always says he is open to all schools. Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee are the main ones right now, so he is likely headed to play in the SEC.

Trending: Georgia

Sept. 26 update: DeAngelo Gibbs visited Auburn and Tennessee early in the season, and he was at the Georgia Dome as a Georgia recruit for its season opener against North Carolina. He is nowhere near a decision, he has not scheduled his first official visit yet and he is not tipping his hand, but the school still trending is the one closest to home. He visited there more than anywhere else (by a longshot) in the last six months, and with him, you can follow the visits.

Trending: Georgia

Oct. 24 update: Alabama hosted Gibbs on his first official visit this weekend, but the Crimson Tide are still looked at as at least the third school on his list. Georgia and Tennessee are still considered the favorites, with Georgia, the in-state school that he has visited more than any other being considered as the leader at this time.

Trending: Georgia

Nov. 23 update: Gibbs has taken one official visit, but he keeps showing up at Georgia for unofficial visits. He is another December graduate, so his decision is on the horizon. Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee remain the main three, but he is in communication with schools like Ohio State and USC as well.

Trending: Georgia

Dec. 22 update: It is down to Alabama and Georgia. There seems to be optimism on both sides, but Georgia has some real momentum since the summer. The in-state school is in the lead and Gibbs will commit Jan. 1 at the Under Armour All-America game.

Trending:

Georgia

http://www.scout.com/player/193382-joseph-lewis?s=73

Joseph Lewis will visit Nebraska and Oklahoma officially and plans to see Arizona and Oregon for visits this fall, but you cannot count out the hometown USC. Still, Nebraska has been doing well with him. He was on campus for an unofficial visit earlier this month and has been a huge priority. Of course, the coach key in his recruitment, Nebraska receivers coach Keith Williams, was arrested for a DUI the same weekend Lewis visited. But the Huskers have made a big impact in his recruitment.

Trending: Nebraska

Sept. 26 Update: Joseph Lewis was supposed to visit Nebraska this past weekend but had to re-schedule it for Oct. 1. Alabama, Arizona, Oklahoma and Oregon will get visits as well and USC is involved locally. The Huskers still seem to be in a good spot right now.

Trending: Nebraska

Oct. 24 update: Lewis had very good visits with Nebraska and Oregon and still has November trips with Alabama and Oklahoma and a visit pending to Arizona. We like where Arizona and Nebraska are currently sitting for Lewis.

Trending: Nebraska

Nov. 23 update: Lewis scheduled a visit to Oklahoma for two weeks ago but will likely now take it after the season. Alabama is still in line for a visit later this month and Washington and Arizona are competing for his final official visit.

Trending: Nebraska

Dec. 22 update: Things are getting interesting with Lewis. As expected, USC is making a move here and Lewis will likely take an official visit. He will check out Arizona State (Jan. 13) and could visit Washington at the end of January. Until we hear otherwise, we are still calling this one for Nebraska, but it is definitely a very tight race.

Trending:

Nebraska

http://www.scout.com/player/190463-aubrey-solomon?s=73

Michigan got Aubrey Solomon on campus in June and he committed to the Wolverines before he left, but on Aug. 22, he backed off that pledge. Georgia has been trending behind the scenes here with Alabama, Oregon, USC and a few others right in there as well. He now plans to take all five official visits before making his final decision.

Trending: Georgia

Sept. 26 update: Aubrey Solomon is likely to stay in the South after decommitting from Michigan in August. Alabama is in this, he talks about Florida, and plenty of other schools are coming after him, but the in-state school, Georgia, is trending for the Scout 100 defensive tackle. There is no sign of that changing as we head into October.

Trending: Georgia

Oct. 24 update: A former Michigan commit, but Solomon is likely to stay in the south when all is said and done. Even before Solomon decommitted from Michigan in August, Georgia appeared to be making a move. Alabama and Georgia are the two schools to keep a close eye on right now. Florida is another one he is very interested in. He knows he is a big target for the in-state Bulldogs, and he may be leaning that direction.

Trending: Georgia

Nov. 23 update: Has there been a change at the top for Solomon? He says it has been this way for a while, but he recently named Michigan as his top school. Georgia is considered to be another top contender for the five star as well. Alabama, Clemson, Oregon and USC are still being considered.

Trending: Michigan

Dec. 22 update: There may be only six weeks until signing day, but this is a race that could go a number of ways. This has been a real rollercoaster, and there are still many ups, downs and loops before the end. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and USC are involved here.

Trending:

Alabama

http://www.scout.com/player/198193-devonta-smith?s=73

If it was not for the catastrophic floods in Louisiana in recent weeks, Devonta Smith would likely already be committed. He was set to announce his decision Aug. 15, but the heavy rains came days before then and led him to push his decision back. Alabama, LSU and Miami are the three contenders and he may take his decision to 2017 now.

Trending: Alabama

Sept. 26 update: Devonta Smith was expected to be off this list when the initial "Trend Meter" was posted in August. But with the floods hitting central Louisiana hard just days before his planned Aug. 15 announcement, he called the ceremony off. The school we picked then is the school we pick now — Alabama. Miami and Ole Miss are the Crimson Tide’s biggest competitors.

Trending: Alabama

Oct. 24 update: Alabama, Miami and TCU are schools Smith is eyeing, but LSU, the in-state school is hanging around. He has said on numerous occasions that is planning to leave the state, and the Crimson Tide is in the driver’s seat to land the premiere wide receiver. At this time, it is highly likely Smith ends up in Tuscaloosa.

Trending: Alabama

Nov. 23 update: Smith loves to play the quiet game, but it is clear that Alabama is still the team to beat. LSU got a little more involved and he still lists Miami and TCU as contenders, but it will take a lot to keep him away from Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Trending: Alabama

Dec. 22 update: Smith has official visits to Alabama, LSU and Miami coming up in January, and those are the three schools with a chance with this five-star wide receiver. Alabama has been in the lead for some time, but LSU has come on over the last couple of months. The Tigers are the in-state school, but the Crimson Tide will still be tough to beat.

Trending:

Alabama

http://www.scout.com/player/183127-austin-jackson?s=73

Austin Jackson wins the award for most under-the-radar recruit in this class. He does not do many interviews and did not do any camps this spring and summer. He has offers from all over, but Arizona State has constantly been on him. Meanwhile, USC, where his grandfather played, is still in the mix. But he visited Arizona State a couple of times this fall already.

Trending: Arizona State

Sept. 26 update: The five-star offensive tackle from Phoenix (Ariz.) North Canyon maintained a low profile for over a year, yet his recruitment has been anything but slow. Nearby Arizona State, which he stopped by several times the last few months, and USC, where he has family connections, are mentioned most in his recruitment and are the two schools pushing the hardest. Jackson intends to officially visit both those schools as well as Nebraska, with Michigan being another possible destination, before he makes a decision after the season.

Trending: Arizona State

Oct. 24 update: Oregon is set to draw the first serious look from the five-star offensive tackle later this month when the Ducks host Arizona State, a school that Jackson is plenty familiar with. It's set to be the first official visit in what is shaping up to be one of the more intriguing recruitments out West, particularly since Jackson has been so quiet in regards to the process. ASU, USC and Michigan are also in good shape to earn official visits, with Nebraska being another program Jackson has some interest in seeing up close. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound prospect told Scout.com recently that he intends to announce a decision at some point in January after making all of his stops.

Trending: Arizona State

Nov. 23 update: Jackson officially visited Oregon in late October and Washington this past weekend, so there's finally been some activity in his recruitment. The five-star offensive tackle is scheduled to visit USC next, this coming Thanksgiving Day weekend, before stopping by nearby Arizona State the weekend of Dec. 3. The Trojans and Sun Devils have had the upper hand in this race for over a year, so it's crunch time for those two programs as others try to get a hat on the table.

Trending: Arizona State

Dec. 22 update: It is looking like a three-team race for the five-star offensive tackle, as nearby Arizona State tries to fend off longtime co-favorite USC and dark horse Washington. The Huskies impressed Jackson on his visit to Seattle during the season, with Phoenix (Ariz.) North Canyon coach Jose Lucero telling Scout Jackson really enjoyed the area. But the Trojans and Sun Devils each did well when it was their turn to host just prior to the dead period. Jackson intends to announce his decision shortly after the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, with no more visits planned.

Trending:

USC

http://www.scout.com/player/183152-calvin-ashley

Dec. 22 update: Five-star offensive tackle Calvin Ashley is added to the list because of his extreme interest in Maryland. Ashley committed to Auburn in May when he played at Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips. He is now at Washington (D.C.) St. John's, which is home to Terps commits Kofi Wardlow and Kasim Hill. Ashley is tweeting a lot about Maryland these days, and there is a strong connection between St. John's and the Terps' staff.

Trending:

Maryland

http://www.scout.com/player/182677-tedarrell-slaton?s=73

Tedarrell Slaton continues to focus on a bundle of suitors, including Michigan, Clemson, Miami, Florida State, Tennessee and Duke. But the suitor to really monitor at this time is Michigan. Slaton's teammate and fellow offensive lineman, Kai-Leon Herbert, is currently committed to the Wolverines, who also just signed Slaton's former teammate in tight end Nick Eubanks. It will be interesting to see how Slaton's official visits play out, but with an eye-opening trip to Ann Arbor already in the books, everything is looking good for the program residing in the Great Lakes state.

Trending: Michigan

Sept. 26 update: The nation's second-ranked offensive guard still is yet to pencil in any official visits, but Tedarrell Slaton knows of one school that will receive an official visit at some point, and that is Michigan. Slaton's teammate and fellow offensive lineman, Kai-Leon Herbert, is committed to the Wolverines, who also signed Slaton's former teammate in tight end Nick Eubanks. It will be interesting to see how Slaton's official visits play out, but with an eye-opening trip to Ann Arbor already in the books, everything is starting to fall into place for coach Jim Harbaugh's program

Trending: Michigan

Oct. 24 update: Slaton continues to play the waiting game in regards to locking in his official visit dates, but Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have certainly done nothing to diminish their standing in his recruitment. The five-star prospect also recently made a pit stop in Hard Rock Stadium to get an up-close look at the nearby Miami Hurricanes. Clemson, Florida, Miami and Tennessee are additional schools in the picture, but the Wolverines are sitting in a great spot for Slaton.

Trending: Michigan

Nov. 23 update: Slaton is in the midst of his team's playoff run, so expect him to hit the road for his official visits once his prep career comes to a close. Michigan continues to trend with close friend and teammate, Kai-Leon Herbert, committed to the Wolverines, but also keep an eye on the likes of Clemson, Miami, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech. He plans to make multiple official visits, so schools will certainly have their shot, but the prediction remains the same.

Trending: Michigan

Dec. 22 update: Slaton has been more focused on his work in the classroom, so no official visits are scheduled (as of yet), but Michigan, Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Miami are schools on his short list.

Trending:

Michigan

http://www.scout.com/player/193616-jay-tufele?s=73

Jay Tufele will visit Ohio State and Michigan, and also wants to visit USC at some point along. He made frequent visits to BYU and Utah, the local schools. Michigan being at Pride Camp, where he camped in June, had a big impact. But Utah has done very well at Bingham, historically, especially with defensive tackles ( Star Lotulelei and Lowell Lotulelei), and he is an important recruit for the Utes.

Trending: Utah

Sept. 26 update: The No. 2 -rated defensive tackle in the 2017 class dropped by BYU last week to see the Cougars against UCLA and also visited Utah earlier this month. Tufele said recently he intends to release a list of top five schools, with Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and USC also considered to be strong contenders. It looks like Tufele will officially visit the Wolverines Oct. 22, and that could be a major opportunity for coach Jim Harbaugh, who saw the 6-foot-3, 297-pound prospect up close at Pride Camp in the summer.

Trending: Utah

Oct. 24 update: After making multiple stops at in-state options BYU and Utah this season, Tufele finally hit the road this past weekend for his first official visit to Michigan. The Wolverines have been pressing hard for months since working with Tufele at Pride Camp over the summer and the impressive lineman has been very receptive to their advances. Still, it's only the first step in a process that will likely include visits to strong suitors Ohio State, Oregon and USC. But until he and his family are completely blown away by an out-of-state program, it might be difficult to pull the four-star prospect away from staying close to home.

Trending: Utah

Nov. 23 update: Tufele, the No. 2-rated defensive tackle in the 2017 class, will take his second official visit this coming weekend to Ohio State for the Buckeyes' big rivalry game against Michigan, the other school he has already visited. It figures to be a key weekend for the four-star prospect who is fresh off winning a Utah state championship, particularly since it will be his first time in Columbus and also because he gets to see the Wolverines in action once again after they set the bar high on his trip to Ann Arbor. BYU, Oregon, USC and Utah all remain in contention.

Trending: Michigan

Dec. 22 update: The nation's No. 3 defensive tackle set official visits with USC (Jan. 20) and nearby Utah (Jan. 27) after taking trips to Michigan and Ohio State during the season. BYU and Washington are in contention to draw the final official, most likely on the weekend of Jan. 13, Tufele said, although he remains undecided on whether that will take place. Every contender dropped by in the days leading up to the dead period, and this race looks like it's headed down to national signing day.

Trending:

Utah

http://www.scout.com/player/194460-bubba-bolden?s=73

Another longtime USC commit, Bubba Bolden, gave the Trojans a verbal in December but opened up his recruitment in July after The Opening. Three schools are standing out for the most part; Arizona State, Colorado and UCLA. He and best friend Alex Perry talked about playing together in college and Arizona State and Colorado are the two schools both are considering together. But UCLA is trying to get him to stick with Los Angeles for college. Still, we think Arizona State's playing time availability and opportunity to play with Perry will help the Sun Devils.

Trending: Arizona State

Sept. 26 update: The top-rated safety prospect in the West recently landed two big scholarship offers from Ohio State and Oregon, and he told Scout earlier this month he intends to officially visit both schools. Ohio State, in particular, looks like a serious player for the former USC commit given the presence of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman teammates Tate Martell, Haskell Garrett and Tyjon Lindsey in the Buckeyes' recruiting class. But don't count out the likes of Arizona State, Colorado, UCLA and USC. Bolden checked out the Sun Devils in action a few weeks ago and is still drawing up his visit plans.

Trending: Ohio State

Oct. 24 update: Bolden, who made a huge jump in the Scout 300 up to No. 2 overall safety, set up his first official visit to Ohio State for the Nov. 5 weekend. The Buckeyes are certainly a major contender now but some Pac-12 schools shouldn't be discounted by any means. UCLA and USC, which he was previously committed to, appear to be in good shape to at least draw officials after the season, and the likes of Arizona State and Colorado are still threats. Florida is another program to keep an eye, especially given its appeal as a producer of high-caliber defensive backs. Michigan, which was very active out West during its bye week, made a stop by Bishop Gorman and that resulted in an offer to Bolden, making for an interesting dynamic given that three of his teammates are committed to Ohio State and are actively recruiting him to join them.

Trending: Ohio State

Nov. 23 update: Bolden took an unofficial visit to Colorado during its bye week, so that essentially sums up his high interest in the school and program since he didn't feel the need to see a game in person. Ohio State drew the latest visit the first weekend of this month and the Buckeyes continue to be the favorites given his connection to the three Bishop Gorman teammates that are committed to the program. USC, UCLA and Arizona State could also draw looks closer to signing day.

Trending: Ohio State

Dec. 22 update: The impact safety originally planned to announce a commitment shortly after taking his final official visit to USC, but now intends to make the call Jan. 7 at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. The former Trojans commit has an affinity for Los Angeles and that program ramped up its recruiting efforts to try to reel him back in, though it could difficult to pick against the Buckeyes, particularly with three Bishop Gorman teammates already on board in the recruiting class.

Trending:

USC

http://www.scout.com/player/200268-jarez-parks?s=73

Jarez Parks, a man of a few words when it comes to chopping it up about the recruiting process, continues to flirt heavily with the likes of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Auburn and Clemson, but really keep an eye on the Crimson Tide and Gators here. Parks lived out his childhood as a big supporter of the Gators, but Alabama coach Nick Saban's staff continues to push all of the right buttons as well. Last month's visit to Tuscaloosa stirred the pot and certainly opened his eyes, but no official visits have been scheduled at this time.

Trending: Alabama

Sept. 26 update: Jarez Parks continues to keep things close to vest with no official visits scheduled, but much of the focus shifted in the direction of Alabama and Florida. Florida State is another school in line to receive an official visit, but both the Crimson Tide and Gators have a done a great job of providing a home-like feel. The Scout 100 prospect has family in Gainesville, and grew up rooting for the Gators, but Alabama continues to be persistent and push all of the right buttons. Parks is taking a patient approach in regards to making a decision.

Trending: Alabama

Oct. 24 update: Like Taderrell Slaton, Parks is likely waiting until after the season before penciling in any of his official visits. He recently listed Florida, Florida State and Alabama as schools that will definitely receive official visits, but the Gators and Crimson Tide have been creeping up towards the top of his list since the summer. Alabama is the football factory that's provided the home-like feel, while the Florida Gators are the childhood favorite. Official visits will have a significant impact, but keep an eye on the Tide here.

Trending: Alabama

Nov. 23 update: Schools like Alabama, Florida and Florida State continue to duke it out for Parks' coveted commitment, but official visits should have a significant impact on his overall decision. Alabama was the first school to receive an official visit this past weekend, while Florida State welcomes him to campus this weekend for when the Gators invade Tallahassee. Jimbo Fisher's program recently rolled out the red carpet on an unofficial visit as well, but expect Florida to secure their official visit date as well. I still like Alabama here, but the Seminoles have made up some ground as well.

Trending: Alabama

Dec. 22 update: Parks is yet to decide on a decision date, but could make the trek to Florida shortly after the New Year for an official visit. Alabama and Florida State already received official visits, and both really struck a chord with the Army All-American.

Trending:

Alabama

http://www.scout.com/player/185026-jeff-thomas?s=73

Missouri goes way up here with Jeff Thomas after teammate, quarterback and friend Reyondous Estes recently flipped from Western Michigan to the Tigers. He still has Alabama, Michigan State, Auburn, Texas A&M, Oregon, Florida State and others on his list, but Missouri is out in front.

Trending: Missouri

Sept. 26 update: No change. Missouri still the school he is expected to choose in the end.

Trending: Missouri

Dec 22 update: Thomas seemed to be favoring Missouri for much of the process, partly because his quarterback Reyondous Estes is committed there, but Illinois is making a furious push and the Illini are now the heavy favorite to land Thomas and flip Estes.

Trending:

Illinois

http://www.scout.com/player/202196-k-lavon-chaisson?s=73

LSU offered K'Lavon Chaisson before the start of his high school career and that early movement may loom huge around decision time. When Chaisson released his top 10 list he put the schools in order and listed Oklahoma as his No. 1 choice, and his reasoning was sound. Houston is a very serious contender to consider as well, and a Chaisson commit would give Cougars coach Tom Herman back-to-back No. 1-rated defensive linemen in the Houston area.

Trending: LSU

Sept. 26 update: Chaisson has not revealed any new news surrounding his recruitment, but things have certainly changed in Baton Rouge. We would probably pick Houston as the trending favorite for Chaisson right now, but what if coach Tom Herman ends up being the head coach of the Tigers?

Trending: LSU

Oct. 24 update: One of the toughest races to predict. Chaisson always has great reasoning behind schools that are ebbing and flowing on his list. With things changing at LSU and Oklahoma, could Houston add another top 50-rated defensive lineman to its front?

Trending: Houston

Nov. 23 Update: Chaisson plays things close to the vest, but how about a shot in the dark here? LSU should definitely still be a strong contender. Still, if Charlie Strong remains as coach at Texas or if Houston coachTom Herman is hired there, it could be the ‘Horns who could offer an early opportunity for a player like Chaisson to make a huge splash and a major impact, much like Ed Oliver did at Houston. Chaisson is the type of player Texas needs on its defense desperately. Still, the Magic Eight Ball would read “hazy, try again.”

Trending: Texas

Dec. 22 update: Chaisson will take official visits to LSU on Jan. 13, Oregon on Jan. 17, Texas on Jan. 20, Colorado on Jan. 23 and USC on Jan. 27. Oklahoma was also thought to be a contender and was No. 1 on his Top 10 list back in the summer. But LSU was the first offer and has been the one continued school standing tall on his list, still the water is best described as murky at this point.

Trending:

LSU

http://www.scout.com/player/197835-joshua-kaindoh?s=73

Dec. 22 update: Joshua Kaindoh, an Under Armour All-American, is set to reveal his highly-anticipated decision Friday, with Florida State, Penn State, Alabama and Georgia making the final cut.

Trending:

Florida State

http://www.scout.com/player/203053-lynn-bowden?s=73

After a recent offer from Michigan State, the Spartans are the school most expect Lynn Bowden to end up at. He also says his season is more important than recruiting right now, but we expect him to visit Michigan State during the fall, and possibly make his decision then.

Trending: Michigan State

Sept. 26 update: No change here. He does not seem to be anxious to rush into a decision. He was supposed to visit Michigan State on Saturday but did not make the trip. The Spartans still are the team we see with the best shot though, until we hear otherwise.

Trending: Michigan State

Oct. 24 update: Bowden was supposed to visit Michigan State a couple of times and has not made the trip yet. The buzz is now that Kentucky is trending with the possibility of him re-committing to Indiana there as well.

Trending: Kentucky

Nov. 23 update: Bowden has official visits set to Kentucky and Michigan State. Those appear to be the two with the inside track. Until he takes those visits, it will be tough to tell which of those two schools has the upper hand.

Trending: Kentucky

Dec 22 update: Bowden released a top ten, but we only view a few of those schools as real options. It remains to be seen where his January officials will be. That said, we still believe Kentucky is the favorite.

Trending:

Kentucky

http://www.scout.com/player/197643-connor-wedington

Dec. 22 update: Connor Wedington was a longtime commit to Washington. In fact, he committed shortly after national signing day in February 2016. But he opened up his recruitment in early December after receiving admission into Stanford. The No. 2 player in Washington (behind Sarell), was a linchpin of the Huskies in-state recruiting effort, but the Stanford admission was big for him and he decommitted, which makes all signs point to Stanford. He will visit Stanford officially the weekend after the dead period ends and could squeeze another official visit in elsewhere, potentially to UCLA, before signing day, but decommitting from the hometown school hours after admittance into Stanford bodes extremely well for the Cardinal.

Trending:

Stanford

http://www.scout.com/player/190083-anthony-mcfarland?s=73

It was a very tough training camp for Anthony McFarland. The East’s No. 2 running back suffered a leg injury, underwent surgery and now his senior season is in question. He has Maryland, Miami, Tennessee, South Carolina and Alabama on his list, but it seems like a Miami vs. Maryland battle is brewing. The lure of playing close to home and with a lot of friends and teammates could push Maryland over the top.

Trending: Maryland

Sept. 26 update: A season-ending injury gave McFarland a chance to focus on recruiting a little more, and he also is gaining clarity with a few schools. He will be at Florida on Oct. 8 for an official visit, and he scheduled an official visit to Alabama for Nov .26. Look for Maryland to get a December official visit, and that could be the one that seals up his recruitment.

Trending: Maryland

Oct. 24 update: McFarland has Maryland, Miami and Alabama high on his list, and he made a visit to Penn State for the upset win against Ohio State. Still, this has all the feel of a Miami vs. Maryland battle. He already tripped to Miami and will be at Alabama on Nov. 26, and then he will likely make an early December official visit to Maryland.

Trending: Maryland

Nov. 23 update: McFarland made an official visit to Miami and he will be at Alabama this weekend for the game against Auburn. He will officially visit Maryland on Dec. 9, but the wildcard is Penn State. McFarland made an October official visit to Happy Valley, and is giving the Nittany Lions an honest look.

Trending: Maryland

Dec. 22 update: McFarland is down to Maryland, Miami and Alabama, and there is a strong push to keep him home. With the Terps doing well locally, it is influencing other DMV prospects, and count McFarland in the group.

Trending:

Maryland

http://www.scout.com/player/193628-drew-singleton?s=73

Drew Singleton, the No. 4 outside linebacker in the nation, is enjoying the process and while Michigan seems to be the expected choice, there is an interesting mix of schools still involved. And Singleton is talking about officially visiting a few schools, including California, Alabama, Clemson, Michigan and possibly Rutgers. The dark horse in this one is Clemson , which does a fantastic job with kids from the East.

Trending: Clemson

Sept. 26 update: Drew Singleton is out for the season with a torn ACL, so it means he can focus on recruiting a bit more, even though he plans on remaining active with Paramus (N.J.) Catholic despite the injury. It seems like Clemson, Alabama and Michigan are the top schools, and in talking to plenty of folks close to Singleton, and given the way Michigan is playing, it is hard to imagine him ending up somewhere else.

Trending: Michigan

Oct. 24 update: Singleton set an official visit to Clemson for Nov. 12 and he will be at Michigan in the offseason. He is also planning officials to Cal and Alabama, but this one has Michigan written all over it.

Trending: Michigan

Nov. 23 update: A lot changed but nothing changed in the last month. He postponed an official visit to Clemson, and did not yet reschedule it. He is set to officially visit Michigan on Dec. 9, but trips to Cal and Auburn are in the works. He was also at Rutgers for the Nov. 19 game against Penn State. The only real constant in Singleton's recruitment is Michigan.

Trending: Michigan

Dec. 22 update: Michigan State made a push and became involved with Singleton, who made an early December visit to East Lansing. The next weekend he was at Michigan, which has long been the leader. Clemson, Pitt and Alabama are the other schools still under consideration.

Trending:

Michigan

http://www.scout.com/player/199359-labryan-ray?s=73

LaBryan Ray, who has ascended as much as any prospect in the South over the last year, has an All-SEC top six of Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Florida. While not a group of finalists, it would be a surprise to see the versatile athlete, who could play inside or out along a defensive line, to leave the top conference's footprint. Leaving the state itself would be a surprise, too.

Alabama

Sept. 26 update: Labryan Ray is a clear SEC guy, with six schools in the conference making up his top group. He visited Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss and Tennessee this fall. Florida is the major player he has yet to return to, though it is expected when he begins taking official visits. Ray does not have an official timeline so each visit could be "the one" that wraps up his recruitment. However, he is top priority for Alabama, the campus he has seen the most, and it would be a surprise if he didn't end up in Tuscaloosa.

Trending: Alabama

Oct. 24 update: Ray has been busy at SEC games and his last two allowed him to see the team most likely to land him at this time — Alabama. He'll take more trips, including multiple official visits, before all is said and done but it would still be considered an upset if he didn't roll with the Tide in the end.

Trending: Alabama

Nov. 23 update: Ray continues to take visits and was at Florida last weekend. Many have long expected him to stay in the state and a big shift was created last week when he told Scout Auburn was no longer in the picture. He is down to Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida and Tennessee. He expects to take all five official visits.

Trending: Alabama

Dec. 22 update: Ray remains busy on the visit trail and Ole Miss was the latest to get he and the family on campus. Although it impressed, Tennessee and Florida appear to be more legit out-of-state threats for the top player in Alabama. The Crimson Tide will have a spot for him either way and it is not often Alabama coach Nick Saban loses an in-state priority like this one. Tennessee is the top threat to the Tide and he is going to go the distance with the process.

Trending:

Alabama

http://www.scout.com/player/195259-deommodore-lenoir

Dec. 22 update: Deommodore Lenoir backed off his recent commitment to Oregon but the Ducks still have a real shot here. New head coach Willie Taggart made a home visit with Lenoir, one of his top priorities, before the dead period. A busy January awaits with official visits planned for Nebraska, North Carolina, UCLA and USC, and if it puts the full court press on him, we think USC could be tough to beat.

Trending:

USC

http://www.scout.com/player/199362-willie-gay

Oct. 24 update: Willie Gay committed to Ole Miss, an in-state school, in June, and he is now back on the market. He re-opened his recruitment Oct. 24 after taking an official visit to Michigan. For a couple of months now Gay has had five official visits scheduled, and he had been thinking about this decommitment for some time. Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Michigan look to be the main three now with Florida and Florida State also involved.

Trending: Ole Miss

Nov. 23 update: Willie Gay has been a free agent for some time now, so where is going to end up? It is likely to come down to a battle between Mississippi State and Michigan. Shortly after his official visit to Michigan, he decommitted from Ole Miss. The Wolverines may hold an edge now, but the in-state Bulldogs are right there.

Trending: Michigan

Dec. 22 update: Gay was committed to Ole Miss, but the Rebels dropped down his list. Michigan is considered the leader by many, but Mississippi State may actually be the school in the best position. LSU is another school hanging around in this race.

Trending:

Mississippi State

http://www.scout.com/player/202941-phidarian-mathis?s=73

Phidarian Mathis is a top defensive prospect in Louisiana with many offers, but like it does many times with top prospects in the Boot State, it is likely to come down to Alabama and LSU. The Tigers have plenty of big names on their commitment list and target list, and ‘Bama impressed him over the summer, so he may be leaning towards T-Town.

Trending: Alabama

Sept. 26 update: Phidarian Mathis is likely headed to the SEC. He recently talked up Florida, and the Gators are in this, but the top two are Alabama and LSU. The Tigers are the in-state school, and Mathis’ high school sent quite a few to play in Baton Rouge. With that said, Alabama seems to be the one trending. It will likely come down to his official visits.

Trending: Alabama

Oct. 24 update: Mathis is a gentle giant. He is large on the field, making a lot of noise with his performance, but when it comes to recruiting, he is extremely quiet. All signs are pointing to Mathis ending up at an SEC school with Alabama, Florida and LSU being the main contenders at this time. LSU is a threat, a real threat, but Alabama seems to be the one generating the most buzz behind the scenes right now.

Trending: Alabama

Nov. 23 update: He mentions teams like Arizona State and Florida, but this one, like many do with top prospects in Louisiana, will likely come down to Alabama and LSU. He visited both schools for games, and the school still trending is the one outside his home state.

Trending: Alabama

Dec. 22 update: When will Mathis pop? Some thought he would be committed by now, but he held off, and he may end up holding off until close to signing day. It is going to be Alabama or LSU, but which one will win out in the end? Being in Louisiana, he has a lot of Tiger fans in his ear, but Alabama still has the slight edge.

Trending:

Alabama

http://www.scout.com/player/193381-greg-johnson

Dec. 22 update: Greg Johnson recently visited Notre Dame and has January trips set with Arizona State, USC and Cal. The Trojans are making up a lot of ground and are a serious dark horse. When Nebraska hired former Arizona defensive backs coach Donte Williams, the coach Johnson is closest with, we immediately put the Huskers as the team to beat but it is far from a slam dunk. Johnson will make a signing day decision.

Trending:

Nebraska

http://www.scout.com/player/191754-eno-benjamin

Nov. 23 Update: Eno Benjamin decommitted from Iowa and a visit to Arizona State seems to be a difference maker. Texas A&M is showing some interest in-state and he has visited Utah and Missouri as well.

Trending: Arizona State

Dec. 22 update: Benjamin will be making his decision during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. He was once committed to Iowa, but is now most seriously considering offers from Arizona State, Texas, and Utah. Texas jumped in the game late, and is making a push.

Trending:

Arizona State

http://www.scout.com/player/196495-jaylen-harris?s=73

There is not necessarily one school here that is trending for Jaylen Harris. He was supposed to visit Michigan State, but did not make it. The Spartans are one of the schools in contention. Penn State is another big contender after a summer visit. Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky and more remain as other options for a kid who is expected to take official visits.

Trending: Michigan State

Sept. 26 update: Harris has also been fairly quiet so for now, no change until he is able to take some more visits.

Trending: Michigan State

Dec 22 update: Another one that is tough to call, but we believe he will end up staying in-state and choosing Ohio State, even though Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee and others remain options.

Trending:

Ohio State

http://www.scout.com/player/199282-todd-harris?s=73

If you go off the chatter you hear behind the scenes, Todd Harris has known where he wants to go for a very long time. That was before he visited Alabama, though, late in the summer, and the Crimson Tide shot up his list. Ole Miss is hanging around as well, but he is leaning towards staying home.

Trending: LSU

Sept. 26 update: Todd Harris was close to committing on an occasion or two, but he looks like he will take official visits before making his decision. At one time, LSU, this in-state school, was the clear pick, but at this time, you have to play the odds, and the odds are higher he leaves the state. Alabama and Ole Miss could be his top two.

Trending: Alabama

Oct. 24 update: Will he stay or will he go? Very early in the process, Harris was almost a lock to stay home, go to LSU and play for the Tigers. Over the past few months, things have shifted a little, and Alabama and Ole Miss have become two prime players for the Scout 100 safety. Arizona State is another school lurking, but it is likely Harris ends up at an SEC school.

Trending: Alabama

Nov. 23 update: Official visits are still being discussed with his family, but the main three — Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss — are very much involved. It is likely going to be one of those three SEC schools. There are scenarios where all three could land Harris. Alabama may have the slight edge, but it is very tight, and it could depend on others who commit before him.

Trending: Alabama

Dec. 22 update: Harris will sign with an SEC school, but which one? Will it be Alabama, LSU or Ole Miss? He will take official visits in January, and he could take his recruitment to signing day. There was a change at all three schools with a head coaching change at LSU, and a change at defensive coordinator at Ole Miss. The numbers are tight, but Alabama may still sit at the top.

Trending:

Alabama

http://www.scout.com/player/198203-elijah-gates?s=73

Elijah Gates has a visit set for TCU and will also visit Oregon this fall. Meanwhile, UCLA has been a constant in his recruitment, and those three seem to be slightly ahead of the rest of the field. But the Ducks have prioritized him heavily.

Trending: Oregon

Sept. 26 Update: Elijah Gates had to re-schedule his visit earlier in the month to TCU and we have not heard when he will take it. Three schools we know on the short list are Oregon, Notre Dame and UCLA but the Ducks seem to be a little out in front.

Trending: Oregon

Oct. 24 update: Gates has visits set with Oregon, TCU and UCLA and will likely check out Cal as well. Nebraska is still trying and Notre Dame is involved here as well. This one is close as we've always favored the Ducks but UCLA is making a run as well.

Trending: Oregon

Nov. 23 update: Gates visited UCLA over the weekend and the Bruins continue to close the gap on Oregon. TCU will get a visit in December and Cal and Colorado are in this one as well.

Trending: UCLA

Dec. 22 update: Gates was going to visit Washington State the weekend before the dead period but did not make it out to Pullman. He officially visited Oregon and UCLA and could still check out Cal and Colorado, but the Bruins are the school on him hardest right now.

Trending:

UCLA

http://www.scout.com/player/193186-james-robinson?s=73

Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, UCLA and Ole Miss are the schools soaking up the attention of Army All-American pass catcher James Robinson. With recruiting classes filling up by the day, Robinson is currently more of a wait-and-see approach with the likes of Alabama and Florida, but a decision regarding his college future could come much sooner than National Signing Day. Robinson's teammate and fellow Scout 300 prospect, A.J. Davis, continues to flirt heavily with coach Bob Stoops' Oklahoma Sooners, so that is something to monitor over the next couple of months. He is also just days removed from his first-ever visit trip to Tuscaloosa, but we'll see how Robinson's recruitment ultimately plays out. Official visits could tell the tale for Robinson.

Trending: Oklahoma

Sept. 26 update: Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, UCLA and Ole Miss are schools on the short list for James Robinson. With recruiting classes filling up, Robinson is taking more of a wait-and-see approach with Alabama and Florida, but a decision regarding his college future could come prior to national signing day. Robinson's teammate and fellow Scout 300 prospect, A.J. Davis, has his eye on coach Bob Stoops' Oklahoma Sooners, so that is something to monitor over the next couple of months. Official visits could tell the tale for Robinson, but his recruitment is truly wide open.

Trending: Oklahoma

Oct. 24 update:

Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, UCLA and Ole Miss are schools on the short list for this Under Armour All-American pass catcher. With recruiting classes filling up by the day, Robinson is currently taking more of a wait-and-see approach with schools like Alabama and Florida. He was slated to officially visit Oklahoma last weekend, but opted to postpone the trip to a date to still be determined. Ole Miss, who will welcome him to campus the weekend prior to National Signing Day, is the lone school to schedule an official visit with Robinson.

Trending: Ole Miss

Nov. 23 update: Robinson recently secured official visits with UCLA (Jan. 14), Alabama (Jan. 21) and Ole Miss (Jan. 28), while Oklahoma and Florida remain in contact and on the official visit radar. Official visits will likely be the telling tale, but keep an eye on Ole Miss. Oklahoma had been the school trending, but Robinson has yet to reschedule his visit with coach Bob Stoops' staff. Ole Miss has been targeting Robinson for a countless months, and will have him on campus just days prior to national signing day. If Florida opts to go all in for his services, watch out.

Trending: Ole Miss

Dec. 22 update: Robinson journeyed up to Oklahoma Dec. 2, and has additional official visits scheduled with Alabama, Mississippi and UCLA before revealing his decision on national signing day. Keep a close eye on Florida as well.

Trending:

Oklahoma

http://www.scout.com/player/185036-chaz-ah-you?s=73

Chaz Ah You named a top 12 earlier this month but said that there are three schools a little further out: Notre Dame, Stanford and UCLA. He is working on his application into Stanford. He will visit all three and he also plans to serve his LDS mission. His father is on staff at BYU, too, and that looms. But UCLA has been ahead for much of his recruitment and the Bruins are fine with him serving his mission plus he and defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin have a great relationship.

Trending: UCLA

Sept. 26 update: UCLA assistant Demetrice Martin was on the sidelines for Ah You's game last week and it is no secret the Bruins are in good standing for the No. 2-rated safety in the West. There are several others, though, making a strong push and one is Oklahoma State, where Ah You will take an official on Oct. 1. Stanford and Washington are also likely to receive visits in January, with Notre Dame being another out-of-state possibility.

Trending: UCLA

Oct. 24 update: Ah You did not end up taking that official visit to Oklahoma State as the Cowboys opted to have him come in after the season, he told Scout.com. With that being pushed back, December and January are shaping up to be busy months for the No. 2-rated safety in the region, as the likes of Stanford and Washington are also under consideration for officials leading up to National Signing Day. Ah You would like to visit UCLA for the USC weekend, but he acknowledged that the Bruins, too, would prefer for him to wait until late January to stop by Los Angeles.

Trending: UCLA

Nov. 23 update: Ah You just took his first official visit to UCLA and the Bruins did nothing but impress him, even while losing to crosstown rival USC. It was interesting Ah You was accompanied to Los Angeles by his family, including his father, who is a staff member at BYU, so that serves as a direct reflection of their interest in the Bruins. Oklahoma State, Stanford and Washington all could earn visits as well, but right now it appears they have some good ground to make up.

Trending: UCLA

Dec. 22 update: Ah You took an official visit to Washington earlier this month and called the trip an eye-opener. UCLA was out to a lead in this chase, but the Huskies and BYU closed strong, with the Cougars still set to draw an official visit the final weekend before national signing day. The Bruins could still be considered the front-runner, but this one is much closer now than it was before. Stanford is also set to host Ah You on a visit following the dead period.

Trending:

UCLA

http://www.scout.com/player/200656-tray-bishop?s=73

Dec. 22 update: Tray Bishop backed off his pledge to Auburn. The Tigers are still in his top three with Florida and Georgia. He plans to visit all three officially in January. A decision could come at any time. It is tight between the Gators and the Bulldogs, but in-state Georgia has some momentum here.

Trending:

Georgia

http://www.scout.com/player/196929-chevin-calloway

Dec. 22 update: Ole Miss and Nebraska took their shots at Calloway by hosting him on official visits and Arkansas and Texas will have a shot at him in January. Arkansas has been deep in this one for a while, but will the in-state ‘Horns be making up the necessary ground powered behind making his high school a center of attention?

Trending:

Arkansas

http://www.scout.com/player/195464-nico-collins?s=73

Nico Collins, the top wide receiver in Alabama and Top 20 nationally, has had a lot of different programs at or near the top of his list over the last year and a half, but it's clear Michigan tops it at this time. While Georgia, Alabama and others are still very much in the race with a late pledge expected, family ties, a recent visit and momentum for Harbaugh's programs seems like it has staying power. Expect Collins to take all of his visits with the SEC programs not going down without a fight.

Trending: Michigan

Sept. 26 update: Nico Collins seems to be fluctuating between leaders within his top group, although the same three schools dominate the conversation here. Michigan led in the summer while Georgia and Alabama each closed the gap in the fall. Chatter suggests the Bulldogs may have pulled ahead but the Wolverines remain the safest bet. The SEC won't go down without a fight on this one.

Trending: Michigan

Oct. 24 update: Collins maintains co-leaders of Alabama, Michigan and Georgia, with a host of schools in the mix after that point. His first Alabama visit of record this fall takes place this weekend and he's already been to both UM and UGA this year. Telling? We think so but the race is far from over for the big pass-catcher.

Trending: Michigan

Nov. 23 update: Collins is not budging on his Michigan-Georgia-Alabama co-leader situation but coming off of an official visit to Ann Arbor, it had to only further the reasoning behind the Wolverines landing him in the end, right?

Trending: Michigan

Dec. 22 update: Collins has a top five of Michigan, Georgia, Alabama, Florida State and LSU but he maintains Michigan, Auburn and Georgia are atop the list. Florida State, Alabama and Georgia get the final three official visits as each program looks to make up ground on longtime favorite Michigan. Can the SEC schools keep him in the South? The gap is shrinking.

Trending:

Michigan

http://www.scout.com/player/193219-chuck-filiaga?s=73

Chuck Filiaga is a prospect we do not know a whole lot about right now as he will be playing his first game in Texas this weekend, but before moving to the Lone Star State from southern California, USC was thought to be in a great position, and it needs to restock at the defensive tackle position.

Trending: USC

Sept. 26 update: Filiaga did release his Top 10 and took an official visit to Oregon. USC could have its work cut out for it, but until we hear a good reason otherwise we will not change the pick. Texas is starting to make a push in his new home state.

Trending: USC

Oct. 24 update: After releasing a Top 10, his picture is becoming a bit more clearer based on his official visit schedule. Michigan is riding high off of his official visit to Ann Arbor behind the push of the ‘Fab 5’ offensive line idea, but Filiaga was impressed with the whole picture. Nebraska and Oklahoma will have a shot to change his mind. He is set to announce at the Army Bowl.

Trending: Michigan

Nov. 23 Update: We will still hedge towards the Wolverines even though the Oklahoma Sooners are the latest school to host him on an official visit.

Trending: Michigan

Dec. 22 update: Filiaga makes his decision at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. He took visits to Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon and Nebraska. He worked in a late unofficial visit to Texas as well.

Trending:

Michigan

http://www.scout.com/player/194626-isaiah-pola-mao?s=73

Isaiah Pola-Mao has a short list that includes hometown Arizona State to go with Nebraska, Notre Dame, USC and Washington. The Sun Devils want to keep him home, but the Huskies have recruited Arizona well the last few years, and got a big-time defensive back from Arizona last year in Byron Murphy. Can they sneak back into the state and do it again?

Trending: Washington

Sept. 26 update: Pola-Mao, the top-rated safety in Arizona out of powerhouse Phoenix Mountain Pointe, officially visited Washington earlier this month and said the trip went well. In the past, he mentioned he hopes to stay close to family, but the Huskies have done a tremendous job recruiting him and should be considered a real option at this point. Pola-Mao visited USC along his brother, 2019 defensive tackle Matthew Pola-Mao, about a month ago and that is another likely stop on the itinerary, along with Arizona State, Cal and Notre Dame.

Trending: Arizona State

Oct. 24 update: Michigan became the latest school to offer Pola-Mao earlier this month, and it might have not been too late given the lack of activity for the four-star safety since he took an early-season visit to Washington. Pola-Mao told Scout.com over the weekend that he wants to take all five, but just hasn't been able to move along with the planning phase given that he's been focused on his own season. ASU, Cal, Notre Dame and USC are all still in the conversation to earn visits.

Trending: Arizona State

Nov. 23 update: Pola-Mao made one official visit and that was to Washington early in the season. He has been busy with his own schedule, which should wrap up Friday as the dynamic safety prospect and his Phoenix (Ariz.) Mountain Pointe teammates compete in the state title game. After that, Pola-Mao said he would focus on setting up visits. Arizona State, he said, could be a visit destination the weekend of Dec. 2, with USC and Michigan also set to earn stops in January. He intends to announce a decision on national signing day.

Trending: Arizona State

Dec. 22 update: The rangy safety prospect took an official visit to nearby Arizona State during a big recruiting weekend in Tempe that bagged the Sun Devils a commitment from local four-star Tyler Johnson. Pola-Mao has a visit lined up with USC for next month, but Arizona State should be considered the favorite given he always wanted to stay closer to home. Washington remains a potential suitor, too, and the Huskies have done well recruiting Arizona in the past, so it is certainly something to keep an eye on in the weeks leading up to national signing day.

Trending:

Arizona State

http://www.scout.com/player/200926-brad-stewart?s=73

LSU has come in with an offer to Brad Stewart late in July, but is it too late? He is a four-star from the Boot State, so LSU is in play, but it seems at this time that he will likely leave the state to play college football. He was set to commit in August, but he needed more time. Florida, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Virginia Tech are schools to watch.

Trending: Florida

Sept. 26 update: Brad Stewart does not say too much about recruiting. Florida is still in a good spot, and the Gators are considered the team. Virginia Tech is likely to receive the first official visit. Ole Miss is another school very much in it. You cannot ever count Alabama out, either. This one could go a number of ways, but Florida is the one we give the edge to.

Trending: Florida

Oct. 24 update: Stewart does not say too much about his recruitment, and this is one that could go a number of ways as of today. Florida is in a good spot, and Ole Miss is another one who is considered to be a favorite. Virginia Tech has quietly stayed right in the thick of this one with Alabama, Mississippi State and LSU still being considered. He was thought to be close to a decision over a month ago, but he has really slowed things down.

Trending: Florida

Nov. 23 update: Stewart has not put a lot of time into recruiting with his season going on, but Florida has to be considered the favorite. Stewart has his eye on plenty of other schools, including Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech, but the Gators are the one all are chasing.

Trending: Florida

Dec. 22 update: Stewart took things very slow, but in January things will really pick up. After the dead period, Stewart will take official visits to Arizona State, Arkansas and Florida, in that order. The Gators remain the favorite.

Trending:

Florida

http://www.scout.com/player/196251-chester-graves?s=73

This recruitment has been shrouded in a bunch of mystery. What we do know is that Chester Graves is a talented defender who racked up 42 tackles for a loss in 2015 and has the type explosion many teams will covet. He plays on the edge in high school, at times even standing up as a linebacker. Impressive for a guy listed at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds.

Trending: Missouri

Sept. 26 update: Nothing really to update here as no new news has rolled in surrounding the No. 1 prospect in Missouri.

Trending: Missouri

Oct. 24 update: Seems like Kansas is a school that Graves has visited multiple times and he would be a key addition to the Jayhawks list and a marquee name on the defensive side of the football in the Big 12. Ole Miss may be one to watch as well.

Trending: Kansas

Dec. 22 update: Not much news on this recruitment. If he becomes a full qualifier you may hear more. One of the most statistically sound players at the defensive end position nationally.

Trending:

Kansas

http://www.scout.com/player/196965-nathan-proctor?s=73

Nathan Proctor, the No. 9 outside linebacker in the nation, is still wading through a lot of schools as he takes his time with his recruitment. He made visits to Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech, and Ole Miss and West Virginia are interesting options. He is yet to set official visits, and he will take his time and make all five official visits. This one can turn a lot of different ways.

Trending: Penn State

Sept. 26 update: Nathan Proctor likes to keep everything low-key with recruiting, and he is yet to set up any official visits, nor does he plan on making any trips until after his senior season. He continues to look heavily at Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and Penn State. Maryland is also involved but did not rule out Ole Miss or West Virginia. Proctor's official visit schedule will be revealing.

Trending: Virginia Tech

Oct. 24 update: This one figures to change a few times up to signing day, and the latest pushes are being made by UCLA and Ole Miss, which stopped by the school recently to check on him. Proctor does not have any officials set up but he is from Georgia and likes the south, so keep an eye on Ole Miss.

Trending: Ole Miss

Nov. 23 update: Proctor is making progress has he set a quartet of official visits, beginning with Dec. 9 to Virginia Tech. He will be at UCLA on Jan. 13, Penn State on Jan. 20 and Ole Miss on Jan. 27. He could add another visit, but Ole Miss gets the last shot, and that could be pivotal. How well schools recruit Proctor in the next two months will dictate the direction of this recruitment.

Trending: Ole Miss

Dec. 22 update: Proctor made an official visit to Virginia Tech and he set trips to Penn State (Jan. 13) and Pittsburgh (Jan. 20), and he plans to decide from those three. This one could go any direction heading into the final month.

Trending:

Penn State

http://www.scout.com/player/191907-nate-mcbride?s=73

Could Nate McBride, one of the top 10 prospects in Georgia ready head across the country to play in the Pac 12? It does not happen often, but it happens some. Oregon is very much in play here, but Georgia has made the in-state linebacker a top target. Auburn is another school to keep an eye on here.

Trending: Georgia

Sept. 26 update: Nate McBride has one official visit set and it is to Oregon Oct. 7. His plan is to commit at the Army All-American game, but he has not ruled an earlier commitment. Auburn made a surge over the summer, and Georgia is the school trending most since Kirby Smart took over as a head coach in December.

Trending: Georgia

Oct. 24 update: Oregon hosted McBride on an official visit the first weekend in Oct. and they impressed the four-star linebacker. Not only the football side of things, but the academics and the opportunities after football really stood out to McBride. Still though, even after that impressive visit, the edge goes to the in-state school.

Trending: Georgia

Nov. 23 update: McBride took his official visit to Oregon, and the Ducks made an impression on the Georgia linebacker. The in-state Bulldogs are still in the driver’s seat though. Auburn is hanging around as well.

Trending: Georgia

Dec. 22 update: McBride has been on "Commitment Watch" for a while, and he needs to be watched closely in the coming weeks. Georgia has been the favorite for some time ,with Auburn and Oregon behind. It will be hard for someone to beat out the Dawgs.

Trending:

Georgia

http://www.scout.com/player/204113-markaviest-bryant

Markaviest Bryant is called "Big Cat," so is he made to play at Auburn? His cousin is former five star Montravius Adams, who plays at Auburn, so the Tigers are a competitor here. Clemson is, too. How about Florida and Georgia? They have to be mentioned as well. LSU is hoping to be a school he considers as is Florida State. He has thought about committing, so he is one to watch.

Trending: Georgia

Sept. 26 update: Markaviest Bryant felt he would commit early to mid fall, but now it appears he will hold off a little longer. He told Scout he plans to commit after the season. LSU is one to watch here. Alabama is in this and Florida has always been there. Clemson was one to offer very early, and the Tigers are very much in this, too. Georgia is the school in his home state, and the Dawgs could still be the one others are chasing.

Trending: Georgia

Oct. 24 update: Bryant is likely to play in the SEC when all is said and done. Clemson and Florida State are two ACC schools still in this one, but Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and LSU are the other main contenders. Alabama and Georgia could be at the top. He was recently in Athens (Ga.) for an unofficial visit, where he stayed overnight, and the in-state school may be in the best spot for the elite pass rusher at this time.

Trending: Georgia

Nov. 23 update: Bryant stayed on the road this fall on Saturdays. He visited Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and LSU for games, and all are still being considered. Clemson and Florida are still in the race, too. It is pretty tight, but the in-state school is still considered the favorite.

Trending: Georgia

Dec. 22 update: Alabama, Auburn and Georgia are in a fight for this edge rusher. Auburn has been the talk behind the scenes, but Alabama and Georgia are right there with the Tigers. This is very close, but Georgia could still be tough to beat.

Trending:

Georgia

http://www.scout.com/player/203871-henry-ruggs?s=73

Henry Ruggs, a hoops standout coming off of his first year of high school football, exploded on the football field in 2015 as a dynamic wide receiver and return specialist and the offers have consistently come in. He has a current top five of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State and Penn State. Ruggs was originally set to commit Aug. 1 but now wants to take additional visits first.

Trending: Alabama

Sept. 26 update: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State and Penn State represent Henry Ruggs' top five but it long seemed like an in-state battle between the Tide and Tigers, with the Florida Gators as the wildcard of the bunch. Florida's push is making more waves by the day, but for now it would be surprising to see him end up anywhere but on Alabama coach Nick Saban's list come signing day.

Trending: Alabama

Oct. 24 update: This one gets more interesting by the week. Ruggs told Scout he has a private leader within his top five of Bama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State and Penn State. Both AU and UA have hosted him quite frequently of late but the defending champs have been in the better position for some time. The Tigers are closing the gap so the longer it drags out the closer the final call will be.

Trending: Alabama

Nov. 23 update: The in-state schools seem like the safest bet here and Auburn continues to gain ground, but Ruggs says he had a personal leader for some time. He did not reveal it, but longevity favors Alabama in this case. Long way to go, though.

Trending: Alabama

Dec. 22 update: Has Auburn faded for Ruggs? It seems that way as Alabama and perhaps Florida and Florida State make up ground for the explosive threat. The Crimson Tide is the constant in his recruitment and he continues to admit he has a personal leader. If it is Alabama, can anyone make up ground with January trips?

Trending:

Alabama

http://www.scout.com/player/201976-xavier-mckinney

Georgia safety Xavier McKinney was committed to Alabama for more than 10 months, but backed off that pledge in July. Ohio State was his dream school and the Buckeyes just offered with Clemson, Florida and Georgia also in this. Ohio State is a big offer, but the Buckeyes are not the perceived favorite at this time.

Trending: Clemson

Sept. 26 update: Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State will receive official visits from Xavier McKinney. The only one scheduled is to Clemson (Oct. 1). The Tigers have been trending since he re-opened his recruitment in the middle of July. Ohio State was his “dream” school, and the Buckeyes came through with an offer in August, so keep an eye on coach Urban Meyer’s program.

Trending: Clemson

Oct. 24 update: McKinney is another prospect who is set to graduate in December, so times is running out on the one-time Alabama commitment. Clemson is leading, and the lead seems to be pretty strong at this stage. Other visits will take place with Ohio State, his childhood favorite, and Georgia, an in-state school likely getting one, but the Tigers are being chased.

Trending: Clemson

Nov. 23 update: Recruiting really picked up for McKinney in recent weeks. He took official visits to Clemson and Alabama the last two weeks with visits to Ohio State and Georgia coming up. He is announcing his decision at the Under Armour All-America game Jan. 1, and all are chasing the Tigers.

Trending: Clemson

Dec. 22 update: This one is ending soon. McKinney is set to announce Jan. 1 at the Under Armour All-America game, and Clemson has been the school all are chasing. Alabama and Georgia have hung around, and made a push, but the Tigers are still in a good spot.

Trending:

Clemson

http://www.scout.com/player/194945-jordan-anthony

A Scout 300 outside linebacker and Maryland native, it's not difficult to understand why nearly all of the Big Ten is going all in and pushing hard for Jordan Anthony's services. The home-state Terrapins will always be a legitimate threat, but the likes of Michigan, Penn State and Oklahoma have also been consistent threats to receive his signed letter of intent. Coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines have been creating a buzz among some of the top-shelf prospects that suit up for the IMG Academy, and Anthony also made the trek up to Ann Arbor for the BBQ at the Big House, so there's definitely mutual interest here. Anthony is aiming at making a commitment sometime closer to national signing day, so his official visits could eventually be the deciding factor.

Trending: Michigan

Sept. 26 update: It is not difficult to understand why nearly all of the Big Ten is going all in and pushing hard for Jordan Anthony's services. The home-state Terrapins will always be a legitimate threat, but the likes of Michigan, Penn State and Oklahoma have been squarely in the mix for nearly a year. Coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines have been creating a buzz among some of the top-shelf prospects at IMG Academy, and Anthony also made the trek up to Ann Arbor over the summer for BBQ at the Big House, so there is definitely mutual interest here. In fact, the lone official visit Anthony scheduled is with Michigan Oct. 1. Anthony is aiming at making a commitment close to National Signing Day, so official visits could eventually be the deciding factor.

Trending: Michigan

Oct. 24 update: It's not difficult to understand why nearly all of the Big Ten is going all in and pushing hard for Anthony's services. The home-state Terrapins will always be mentioned in his recruitment, but the likes of Michigan, Clemson, Penn State and Oklahoma have also been squarely in the mix for nearly a year. Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines have been creating a buzz among some of the top-shelf prospects at represent the IMG Academy, and Anthony is one of the prospects that's swung through Ann Arbor on multiple occasions, both officially and unofficially. Anthony is likely to make his decision around signing day.

Trending: Michigan

Nov. 23 update: Oklahoma secured an official visit for the weekend of Dec. 3, but there is no doubting the impression Michigan made dating back to the spring. The Wolverines checked off all the boxes when Anthony officially visited Oct. 1, but they also made an impression on his family at August's BBQ at the Big House. You also have to keep a close eye on the Sooners and Maryland. Both have been very consistent, and the Terrapins obviously provide him with the opportunity to play back near home in front of family and friends.

Trending: Michigan

Dec. 22 update: Anthony is slated to reveal his commitment Thursday, with Michigan, Oklahoma, Maryland and Penn State crossing their fingers and hoping for the best. The Wolverines and Sooners managed to receive official visits from Anthony.

Trending:

Michigan

http://www.scout.com/player/204342-levi-jones?s=73

After originally playing at Texas, Levi Jones’ older brother, Cayleb Jones, transferred to Arizona, and Jones admits that move opened up his eyes to the West Coast. Still, this one is too close to call and Jones plays it close to the vest. Schools like LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and UCLA are also firmly in the mix.

Trending: USC

Sept. 26 update: Jones is another Texas-based prospect who plays it close to the vest. The change at LSU may effect his recruitment somewhat.

Trending: USC

Oct. 24 update: Still hard to predict what will happen here, as the top teams on his list seem to be in flux with the coaching staffs, so there is not much reason to pick a different school yet without more intel.

Trending: USC

Nov. 23 Update: His brother – Cayleb Jones -- played in the Pac-12 at Arizona after transferring from Texas, so Levi is familiar with the conference. Still a lot of moving parts here.

Trending: USC

Dec. 22 update: This one has been full of twist and some turns as Jones is now set to play in the Under Armour All-America Game. Schools like LSU, Florida, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC and possibly Florida State are all in the mix.

Trending:

USC

http://www.scout.com/player/202019-christopher-henderson

Oct. 24 update: Fresh off his de-commitment from Miami, Christopher Henderson is also just days removed from dishing out a top five (no order) of Florida, Tennessee, Miami, Auburn and Georgia. Henderson officially visited Tennessee last weekend, and has additional visits locked in with Georgia (12/9) and Miami (1/27). The Hurricanes remain in the race and have to be happy to get the final shot just days before National Signing Day, but all eyes are on the Florida Gators, who have been stirring up the conversation since the spring. Many expected Henderson to flip or commit to the Gators shortly after reopening his recruitment, but hitting the road for official visits is the plan at this time.

Trending: Florida

Nov. 23 update: Can Florida pull it off and finally land the speedy athlete out of Miami? Time will tell, but the Gators definitely have their work cut out with Henderson still slated to officially visit Georgia and Miami. The former Hurricanes commit is weeks removed from official visit weekends with Auburn and Tennessee as well, but do not count out coach Mark Richt's Miami program either. It was difficult losing Henderson's verbal commitment, but the Hurricanes will be receiving his final official visit just days prior to national signing day.

Trending: Florida

Dec. 22 update: Henderson has an official visit scheduled with Alabama for Jan. 13, and plans to take just one more official visit after that, with Florida more than likely getting that opportunity. Henderson, a former Miami commit who already officially visited the Hurricanes, plans to choose from Florida, Alabama and Miami at a date to be determined.

Trending:

Florida

http://www.scout.com/player/194539-leonard-warner?s=73

Leonard Warner is another prospect who hoped to make a summer decision, but has held off. The main hold-up is Stanford — Warner wants to visit the Cardinal before he makes a decision. Duke, Georgia and Georgia Tech are very much involved here. An in-state school likely holds the advantage right now.

Trending: Georgia

Sept. 26 update: Leonard Warner could commit at any time. He took an official visit to Florida State and one to Georgia will likely coming up soon. Stanford is the wildcard here. The Cardinal have been on Warner’s radar for months, so if/when he takes his official visit to Stanford, that will likely push him towards a decision.

Trending: Georgia

Oct. 24 update: Warner is still not committed, and he likely will remain that way until December. A November decision is possible, but so was one in August, September and Oct.. What Warner to make sure of is, that he picks the right school the first time. Georgia Tech had him on campus recently and an official visit to Stanford is likely. Those two are strong competitors as is Florida State and Georgia. You cannot rule Duke out either. At this time, it looks like the Bulldogs are still the favorite to land Warner, but all five schools are strong contenders.

Trending: Georgia

Nov. 23 update: The commitment clock has been ticking for some time with Warner. He wanted to decide in August, then it was October, now, it is maybe, December. Georgia still has a solid lead in this one, but an official visit to Stanford is the hold up. Once he takes that trip, he will likely commit to Duke, Georgia, Georgia Tech or Stanford. The longer he waits, the tighter the numbers will get for each school.

Trending: Georgia

Dec. 22 update: Can Stanford take another out of Georgia? The Cardinal hope it can, but it has to beat Georgia. Do no sleep on Georgia Tech, either. Florida State is also involved, but the Seminoles appear to be down his list a little.

Trending:

Georgia

http://www.scout.com/player/201416-markquese-bell?s=73

Versatility is one of the things schools love about Markquese Bell, the No. 16 outside linebacker in the nation. He can also play safety, but he should grow into a linebacker. Michigan, Clemson and Rutgers are the schools mentioned the most with Bell, who made visited to each school in the summer. He plans on making official visits before a Dec. 1 announcement.

Trending: Michigan

Sept. 26 update: Markquese Bell is set to begin his official visit schedule this weekend at Michigan, and Ohio State, Clemson, Florida and Maryland are also on his visit list. He made an unofficial visit to Rutgers earlier this month, and he said he could sub out one official visit and add one to Rutgers, he said. There was a lot of spring and summer chatter about Bell going to Michigan, but Ohio State and Clemson are now very high on his list. It is a three-way battle with Michigan, Ohio State and Clemson.

Trending: Ohio State

Oct. 24 update: Bell's recruitment took an interesting twist when he cancelled an official to Florida and made one to Rutgers. He also postponed a visit to Michigan and is yet to reschedule. Meanwhile, he made an official visit to Maryland last weekend and has trips to Clemson (Nov. 12) and Ohio State (Nov. 26) on his list.

Trending: Rutgers

Nov. 23 update: Bell's recruitment took a few turns, including Clemson pulling off a few days before his official visit earlier this month. He made a recent unofficial trip to Virginia Tech, and already made officials to Rutgers and Maryland. The big one, though, is a weekend official visit to Ohio State for the Michigan game. He plans on announcing Dec. 1, and do not be surprised if there is a lot of chatter about the Buckeyes coming out of the trip.

Trending: Ohio State

Dec. 22 update: Bell made official visits to Rutgers, Maryland, Virginia Tech and Ohio State, and those are his final four. He is announcing Jan. 1 at the Under Armour All-American game, and the Terps have been surging lately.

Trending:

Maryland

http://www.scout.com/player/196518-ryan-johnson?s=73

Ryan Johnson has been a well-known defensive commodity for years and programs from coast-to-coast have been in on him for some time. One of the smarter prospects in the South, he is legitimately considering Stanford, Duke and raved about a recent offer from Texas. In-state programs Alabama and Auburn have long been high on his list as well and one may have the edge at this time.

Trending: Auburn

Sept. 26 update: Many in the SEC, including in-state Alabama and Auburn, continue to court Ryan Johnson but out-of-state schools like Stanford, Texas and Duke will factor into Johnson's decision. He is in no rush and has plenty of visits remaining, but all seemingly trail Auburn.

Trending: Auburn

Oct. 24 update: Johnson has been one of the toughest to peg in Alabama over the last few months and he's admitted some fluctuation within his own list. Alabama has surged some but Stanford and Auburn are the constants here. Late trips will be critical in the final evaluation but the safe bet remains him staying in the home state.

Trending: Auburn

Nov. 23 update: Johnson has been pretty quiet on the trail lately even though he's been taking his visits as usual, including recent trips to both in-state schools, Alabama and Auburn. Has the Tide made up ground for him? Will it have enough space down the stretch? It seems like there are too many questions in that direction so we still lean to the other side of the state. Again, Stanford is a major player here and should not be ruled out.

Trending: Auburn

Dec. 22 update: Johnson told Scout it will be Alabama and Stanford that make the cut for him when he goes public with finalists, while Auburn, Oregon, Texas and other compete for January official visits. It seems as if the longer it drags out with the four-star, perhaps the more likely he is to end up not only out of the state, but outside of the region as well.

Trending:

Stanford

http://www.scout.com/player/179191-thayer-munford?s=73

Right now, there may not be one school that is trending for Thayer Munford. Alabama offered in the summer and the Tide are obviously a top option. He also may wait to see if more offers materialize after a good offseason, which included a strong performance at Ohio State's Friday Night Lights camp.

Trending: Alabama

Sept. 26 update: Pittsburugh also starting to look good here. Munford has not been as focused on recruiting, but the Panthers seem to have the buzz.

Trending: Pittsburgh

Nov. 23 update: There may not be a school trending here as Munford's recruitment changed and will continue to change. He had a good visit to Iowa State and one before that to Michigan State, but he visits Ohio State this weekend and the Buckeyes just lost an offensive line commit, which makes us think they may have room for Munford.

Trending:

Ohio State

http://www.scout.com/player/206901-travis-etienne

Oct. 24 update: Oregon hosted Travis Etienne on an official visit early in Oct. and things could not have gone any better. Etienne feels like a real priority to the Ducks, he feels he fits into their offense and Oregon has moved to the top of his list. Miami and Texas A&M are two others to watch closely. He is a former Aggie commit.

Trending: Oregon

Nov. 23 update: This one could end at any point. Etienne likes to lay low, keep his recruitment to himself, and that is how he prefers to commit. Oregon received an official visit, and the Ducks had some momentum, but then Etienne took a trip to Texas A&M. He is a one-time Aggie commit, and Texas A&M has once again become the favorite to land the four star from Louisiana. If LSU offers, the Tigers will be one to watch.

Trending: Texas A&M

Dec. 22 update: Texas A&M had Etienne on its commitment list at one time and he may end up back on it. The Aggies are trending right now for the top running back in Louisiana, but it is not over. Tennessee is very much involved, and if LSU goes all in, the Tigers could quickly become the team to beat.

Trending:

Texas A&M

http://www.scout.com/player/194765-latavious-brini

Oct. 24 update: After being labeled as a soft commit dating back to the summertime, Brini decided that a change of scenery was necessary and de-committed from Georgia back on Oct. 6. Oklahoma is one of his most recent offers, and is also the only school that's secured an official visit (11/12) with the defensive back. But overall, keep an eye on the nearby Miami Hurricanes here. Brini has visited campus a countless amount of times since the end of last season, and has also been in attendance for multiple home games inside the U's newly-renovated home stadium. Things could change, but the Hurricanes and Sooners are the ones squarely in the mix for his services.

Trending: Miami

Nov. 23 update: Brini's recruitment has been pretty interesting. It is still difficult not to label nearby Miami as the prediction, but the Oklahoma Sooners definitely brought it and made a significant impression during last weekend's official visit. The former Georgia commit will be returning to Athens the weekend of Jan. 20, but will first travel to California (Nov. 26) and West Virginia (Dec. 3). These official visits will certainly stir things up, so this will be a fun one to monitor leading up to National Signing Day.

Trending: Miami

Dec. 22 update: Brini, a former Georgia commit, relished his official visit to Oklahoma on Nov. 12, and has one additional visit scheduled with Georgia for the weekend of Jan. 20. West Virginia, California and others could eventually secure a visit date as well.

Trending:

Oklahoma

http://www.scout.com/player/194556-oliver-martin?s=73

Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa could all claim some momentum for fast-rising prospect Oliver Martin, but rumor has it Notre Dame, his most recent offer, is a school he grew up a big fan of.

Trending: Notre Dame

Sept. 26 update: After a visit to Notre Dame last weekend, we will keep the Irish as the trending school. However, he visits Michigan this weekend and has been to Iowa twice recently, so this is a race that is very close.

Trending: Notre Dame

Oct. 24 update: Michigan, after a recent visit, is definitely the trending school and we see the Wolverines as the likely winner in this race.

Trending: Michigan

Nov. 23 update: Michigan continues to trend, but Notre Dame is not going away quietly and he just visited Iowa as well. Since he is still playing in the playoffs, more movement is not likely until that is done.

Trending: Michigan

Dec 22 update: Martin recently visited Notre Dame, and he may not have time to take visits after the dead period ends. There was some chatter about him deciding at the Army game, but at last check, his family told us that was not happening. Michigan State and Iowa are two schools to watch still, but the Irish, after having the most recent visit, are the ones we have as trending.

Trending:

Notre Dame

http://www.scout.com/player/191431-adrian-ealy?s=73

Very early it looked like Adrian Ealy would stay home and be an LSU Tiger, but over the past 12 months, those two have pulled a part. You cannot rule out the Tigers if they make a run at Ealy, but right now Auburn, Florida, Oklahoma and Tennessee are the main schools involved.

Trending: Oklahoma

Sept. 26 update: Oklahoma had a big visitor group Sept. 16 and one of those on his official visit to Norman was Adrian Ealy. The Sooners jumped out to the lead and Ealy does not want to take his recruitment too much farther. Florida, LSU, Miami and Tennessee are a few of the other schools Ealy is considering, but all are chasing the Sooners.

Trending: Oklahoma

Oct. 24 update: Oklahoma got the first official visit from Ealy and the Sooners set the bar extremely high. He was set to visit Miami officially a few weeks ago, but due to Hurricane Matthew, he could not make it. He is close to a decision, and maybe another official visit will be taken, maybe not, but the Sooners will be tough to beat regardless.

Trending: Oklahoma

Nov. 23 update: One official visit was taken and it was to Oklahoma. The Sooners are still in a good spot for the four-star offensive tackle out of Louisiana. Miami is another school very much in this race, and LSU could be depending on how it recruits him when a new head coach is hired.

Trending: Oklahoma

Dec. 22 update: There are two big questions surrounding Ealy — is he graduating early and what school will he commit to? Arizona, LSU and Oklahoma are high on his list, and if he enrolls early, the Sooners seem to be in the ideal spot.

Trending:

Oklahoma

http://www.scout.com/player/198200-jamire-calvin

Oct. 24 update: Calvin is a very tough read and his recruitment could go several directions. He has already visited Nebraska and Oregon State and said he's setting trips to Cal and Notre Dame. If either local school, UCLA or USC were to offer, we think they could be tough to beat due to the proximity to home.

Trending: Cal

Nov. 23 update: Calvin set his decision date for Jan. 7 at the Army All-American Game. He took official visits to Nebraska and Oregon State and could set trips to Cal and Notre Dame shortly. We could easily see Calvin pick Oregon State to join two of his Cathedral teammates, but if he does visit Cal, we think the Bears have a good shot to reel him in.

Trending: Cal

Dec. 22 update: Calvin recently cut his list to four -- Alabama, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Washington State -- but in reality, we see this as a two team race. Calvin's most recent visit was to Notre Dame and the Irish and Nebraska are the two schools we think have the best shot. Calvin will announce at the Army All-American Game and we think it is probably too close to call. We will go ahead and give the Huskers a slight edge because of how long they have recruited Calvin and the fact that Mike Riley was able to get the last home visit, which we heard went very well.

Trending:

Nebraska

http://www.scout.com/player/198055-martin-andrus?s=73

Martin Andrus will visit Nebraska in September and wants to visit Michigan and Oregon in October. Plus, he is planning to attend games at USC and UCLA all fall.

Trending: Nebraska

Sept. 26 update: Martin Andrus has been one of the tougher recruits to read this year. He was supposed to visit Nebraska over the weekend but did not make the visit. Michigan is involved here, as is Stanford, UCLA and USC. But right now, it is tough to get a great feel for which school is leading.

Trending: USC

Oct. 24 update: Andrus recently said the three schools recruiting him the hardest are Nebraska, Oregon and UCLA. He has a November visit set with the Ducks and will likely visit the other two in December.

Trending: UCLA

Nov. 23 update: Andrus took his first official visit to Oregon two weeks ago and had a great trip. He has yet to schedule any other visits, although he did just unofficially visit UCLA for their game with USC on Saturday. Both L.A schools are still involved and it will be interesting to monitor if he decides to officially visit either school right now.

Trending: Oregon

Dec. 22 update: Andrus only officially visited Oregon but at this point, UCLA looks to be in a strong position. The entire Bruin defensive staff came in for a home visit with Andrus before the dead period and we heard he could be very close to making his decision.

Trending:

UCLA

http://www.scout.com/player/200642-tyjuan-garbutt?s=73

TyJuan Garbutt, a one-time Virginia Tech commit, has a top five or Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Mississippi, Florida and Georgia, and North Carolina and Miami are also involved. He will take all five visits, but the question is whether the Hokies can still land him? He said Virginia Tech is No. 1 followed by Pittsburgh.

Trending: Virginia Tech

Sept. 26 update: The former Virginia Tech commit slowed things down when it comes to his recruitment. In fact, he does not plan to take his official visits until after the season. As for unofficial trips, he went to Virginia Tech twice in the past month, as well as Pittsburgh for the Penn State game. The Hokies still lead for the East's No. 3 defensive end, but Pittsburgh made up a substantial amount of ground. He is also considering Florida and Georgia, and Maryland is trying to make a late push. However, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh are the schools in the best shape right now.

Trending: Virginia Tech

Oct. 24 update: The one-time Virginia Tech commit continues to take things slow. The Hokies are still his top school, but Pittsburgh has made up some ground, and Florida and Georgia are also under consideration. He does not have any trips scheduled and will likely wait until after the season to take official visits. Regardless, Virginia Tech looks like it will be tough to beat. He does not have a time frame for his decision.

Trending: Virginia Tech

Nov. 23 update: Garbutt narrowed his list to Florida, Georgia, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech a few months ago. Since that time, he visited Virginia Tech for multiple home games and Pittsburgh once. His plan is to schedule official visits to all four schools in the next few weeks. If he is able to get to each, the nation's 20th-ranked defensive end will likely make his decision in January. Virginia Tech remains the leader, followed by Pittsburgh, and then the SEC schools. All signs point toward him recommitting to Virginia Tech. However, the upcoming visits are huge.

Trending: Virginia Tech

Dec. 22 update: Garbutt scheduled official visits to Pittsburgh (Jan. 13) and Virginia Tech (Jan. 20). Florida and Georgia are technically still in the mix, but are long shots to land Garbutt. Pittsburgh has a chance, but it will be tough to catch Virginia Tech, who is still the leader for the East's No. 3 defensive end.

Trending:

Virginia Tech

http://www.scout.com/player/192281-josh-falo?s=73

Josh Falo named a top ten this month and plans to take all five official visits. Oregon has been high on his list for a while and Colorado has family ties- his older brother, N.J. Falo, plays for the Buffs and his oldest brother signed with Buffs head coach Mike MacIntyre at San Jose State. But we think Oregon ends up the pick for the Under Armour All-American.

Trending: Oregon

Sept. 26 update: Falo visited Oregon last weekend and the Ducks are still doing well with him. He did, however, see Colorado, where his older brother plays, beat the Ducks on his trip, and we still think the Buffs have a legitimate shot to steal him, but we’re still sticking with the Ducks. ... For now.

Trending: Oregon

Oct. 24 update: Falo visited Oregon unofficially and Colorado officially and still plans to visit Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama and USC. He is supposed to visit Oregon officially, but said he may cancel that because he took the unofficial. Colorado’s resurgence this season, plus the longstanding ties with MacIntyre and a good official visit have the Buffs making a move.

Trending: Colorado

Nov. 23 update: The Buffs big season plus his comfort level with the Colorado coaching staff continues to make us think that the Buffs are the favorites to land Falo, which would reunite him with his older brother, N.J., a sophomore linebacker for the Buffs.

Trending: Colorado

Dec. 22 update: After the season the Buffs had and the season Oregon had, it seemed like the Buffs were in the pole position for Falo. But Jim Leavitt was a big part of Falo’s recruitment and his departure from Colorado for Oregon as the defensive coordinator could help the Ducks. We are still slightly leaning towards the Buffs given all the ties to MacIntyre, but the Ducks have made this interesting again, especially since it could greatly impact Falo’s teammate, Trajon Cotton, in his decision.

Trending:

Colorado

http://www.scout.com/player/204330-tyler-taylor?s=73

Tyler Taylor has trimmed his list down, and it could change again, but Auburn, Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee are four to keep an eye on. He wants to take official visits, then make his decision. Right now, even though he is in SEC Country, he may be leaning towards leaving.

Trending: Oklahoma

Sept. 26 update: An official visit to Oklahoma is in the books, and it could not have gone better. The Sooners were trending before this visit last weekend, and Oklahoma is still in a good spot. LSU will receive an official visit. The Tigers were in this before the firing of coach Les Miles. Auburn and Georgia are among a few others still in the race.

Trending: Oklahoma

Oct. 24 update: Taylor is a linebacker who is quietly having a strong year. He is making a lot of plays and he is still working to find his future home. Oklahoma has had him on their campus for an official visit. Nobody else has yet. Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma State and some others are still being considered by Taylor. He is taking his time with his decision, but the impression Oklahoma has made on him and his mother, the Sooners are considered to be the favorite at this time.

Trending: Oklahoma

Nov. 23 update: This is still a race that could go a number of different directions. Taylor took official visits to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. Auburn has one scheduled for Dec. 10 and he is still in talks with Georgia, LSU and a few other schools. Auburn and Oklahoma may be the top two schools with the Sooners holding the lead by a very small margin.

Trending: Oklahoma

Dec. 22 update: Auburn and Oklahoma are the two at the top for Taylor and a commitment crossed his mind. LSU has been a school hot and cold and Oklahoma State is a school to watch, but the Tigers and Sooners are fighting this one out.

Trending:

Auburn

http://www.scout.com/player/196424-a-j-davis?s=73

Like teammate and fellow Scout 300 prospect, James Robinson, A.J. Davis is taking somewhat of a patient approach with no official visits scheduled. Louisville, Oklahoma, UCLA, North Carolina and West Virginia are the schools positioned to receive official visits leading up to national signing day, but the Cardinals and Sooners have been the most consistent when it comes to filling up his mailbox and going all in for his services. UCLA just offered both Davis and Robinson, so could they eventually transform into a package deal? Time will tell.

Trending: Oklahoma

Sept. 26 update: Like teammate and fellow Scout 300 prospect, James Robinson, A.J. Davis is taking somewhat of a patient approach with no additional official visits coming to mind. Davis surprised many when he switched up last weekend's official visit plans by switching out Louisville for Missouri, but expect the Cardinals to get their shot in the very near future. Louisville, Oklahoma, UCLA, North Carolina and UCF are the schools being tossed around in Davis' recruitment, but the Cardinals, Tigers and Sooners are ositioned best to scoop up his commitment.

Trending: Oklahoma

Oct. 24 update: Like teammate and fellow Scout 300 prospect, James Robinson, Davis is taking somewhat of a patient approach with no additional official visits scheduled at this time. Davis surprised many when he shook up his official visit plans by switching out Louisville for Missouri a couple of weeks back, but expect the Cardinals to get their shot in the very near future. He recently listed Louisville and Michigan as schools that will definitely receive official visits leading up to NSD, but also added that he hasn't been in much contact with Jim Harbaugh's staff. UCLA, North Carolina, USF and UCF are additional schools being tossed around in Davis' recruitment, but Louisville and Missouri are currently positioned best to scoop up his commitment.

Trending: Louisville

Nov. 23 update: This versatile tailback recently took the next step with the North Carolina Tar Heels by locking in an official visit for Jan. 14, while Louisville expects to welcome him to campus after the New Year as well. Missouri soaked up his attention Sept. 17, and nearby South Florida remains in striking distance as well, but the Cardinals and Tar Heels are programs to really monitor. Davis' official visit weekends will be key.

Trending: Louisville

Dec. 22 update: Davis plans to commit closer to national signing day, and has January official visits scheduled with North Carolina and Louisville. Missouri, and most recently Pittsburgh, already rolled out the red carpet and welcomed him to campus.

Trending:

Pittsburgh

http://www.scout.com/player/188175-thomas-johnston?s=73

Oct. 24 update: Johnston released a top seven that included some new schools to the mix having recently offered, but the SEC program on the list make the most sense right now. Arkansas is the only official visit under his belt while Ole Miss and LSU are likely to soon do the same. The Razorbacks have seemingly pushed hardest and that may win out in the end.

Trending: Arkansas

Nov. 23 update: Johnston's only official visit of record is an October trip to Arkansas, one he loved and was able to take in with a teammate. The Razorbacks recruited him as consistently as any SEC program, though LSU and Ole Miss are right there and schools all over the map like Arizona State and Michigan State are trying to make late headway.

Trending: Arkansas

Dec. 22 update: Johnston is working with a group of Arkansas, LSU, Ole MIss, Auburn and Iowa while Arizona State, Michigan State and Alabama-Birmingham, where his brother plays, are still in play. Ole Miss and Iowa appear to be pushing the most for the state of Alabama's all-time tackles leader and Ala.-Miss. All-Star Game MVP. The Hawkeyes' official visit hospitality earlier this month made a big impression on the family, including his mother, an Iowa native. Late trips could make this one interesting.

Trending:

Iowa

http://www.scout.com/player/198122-braylon-sanders?s=73

Oct. 24 update: Sanders has kind of put recruiting on hold until after the season, so there is still time for many schools to jump in this race, but right now, Colorado State, Georgia, Ole Miss and Mississippi State are his top four schools. He stays in constant contact with Mississippi State, they are doing an excellent job recruiting him and they get the nod at this stage.

Trending: Mississippi State

Nov. 23 update: Someone is going to get a steal in this one. Sanders is being recruited, but not the way he should be. He is a playmaker with the ability to play on either side of the ball. Keep an eye on former Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, now at Colorado State here. This one could go a number of different ways.

Trending: Colorado State

Dec. 22 update: Sanders went from playing late in the playoffs on the football field to throwing down dunks on the basketball court. Although we are approaching the end of December, his recruitment is still in the infant stages. Georgia Tech recently offered. Ole Miss has been involved for a while. Colorado State is one to watch. With the former Georgia coach, Mike Bobo now leading Colorado State, the Rams have the edge.

Trending:

Colorado State

http://www.scout.com/player/202056-yusuf-corker?s=73

This one looked like it might end in the spring or summer for Yusuf Corker, but it did not. He added more offers during the evaluation process and he is now looking to trim his list down. He could end up at a number of schools, but keep an eye on one in the SEC.

Trending: South Carolina

Sept. 26 update: Yusuf Corker likes to keep to himself, stay out of the media, and stay quiet about his recruitment. He has not taken many visits, but one school has remained consistent with him is Tennessee A new school jumped into the race in West Virginia. Corker once thought he would be committed by the end of the summer, but now he is likely going to take at least a few of his official visits before making his decision.

Trending: Tennessee

Oct. 24 update: Corker is another quiet prospect who is very talented with a lot of offers to choose from. At one time a few months ago, it looked likely that he would commit to South Carolina or Tennessee. Both of those schools remain in the hunt, but others have entered the race as well. Duke, Michigan State, Penn State and West Virginia are four schools to keep an eye on, and Virginia could be one as well. Tennessee has had him on campus twice this fall and the Vols are the school to beat.

Trending: Tennessee

Nov. 23 update: Corker named Tennessee his leader not too long ago, and he plans to commit on his birthday — Dec. 26. Michigan State, Penn State, Virginia and West Virginia are other schools in the mix. He plans to take all of his official visits before he commits.

Trending: Tennessee

Dec. 22 update: Michigan State, South Carolina and Tennessee are the main schools, with Kentucky hanging around. Corker has not been shy about naming Tennessee his top school, and the Vols are still the clear favorite. He plans to commit on his birthday, Dec. 26.

Trending:

Tennessee

http://www.scout.com/player/197872-kendarian-handy-holly?s=73

Kendarian Handy-Holly, who came out of nowhere to four-star status about a year ago, now has two-dozen scholarship offers. A ball-hawking safety who can change the game with one play, his list has changed some but the one constant is Florida. Minnesota, Mississippi State and NC State are worth watching, too, since he's not close to ending the process.

Trending: Florida

Sept. 26 update: Kendarian Handy-Holly has been quiet since the season began after admitting schools like Florida, Minnesota, NC State and Mississippi State were high on his list after the summer camp circuit. It long felt like a matter of time when he would jump on that Florida offer and the feeling remains, though a true darkhorse is emerging in the Golden Gophers.

Trending: Florida

Oct. 24 update: The top safety in Alabama has been quiet on the trail of late and his patience will be tested further over the next few months. Is he willing to wait to see how the dust settles at safety for schools like Florida or Auburn? If not, Minnesota, Mississippi State and NC State could make a move.

Trending: Florida

Nov. 23 update: The top safety in Alabama is still a somewhat safe pick to Florida, but the notion has taken a hit in recent weeks as Minnesota and UCF have seemingly prioritized him more. A source says Auburn again picked up steam in trying to keep Handy-Holly home, so time favors the newer schools to the mix. The Gator lead won't last very long.

Trending: Florida

Dec. 22 update: The top safety in Alabama awaited Florida's push, something that may not come. Meanwhile, Minnesota and UCF prioritized him while in-state UAB could be making a late push to do the same. January trips may be the final piece to the puzzle and early playing time at a program like Minnesota, where he has a close friend and former teammate on the roster, could help split the hairs.

Trending:

Minnesota

http://www.scout.com/player/201392-tariq-castro-fields?s=73

Oct. 24 update: Tariq Castro-Fields is a newcomer to the Scout 300 but his recruitment has been high octane for a while. He has an official visit set to Alabama for the Nov. 26 Iron Bowl against Auburn. He said he will also officially visit Penn State, Virginia Tech and Maryland before making his final decision.

Trending: Alabama

Nov. 23 update: Castro-Fields said Tuesday he was still slated for the official visit to Alabama this weekend, and it will be interesting to see if he leaves campus and is still uncommitted. His body type and style is what the Crimson Tide desire in a cornerback, but there is stiff competition. He set official visits for Penn State (Dec. 2) and Maryland (Dec. 9), and he is trying to finalize official visit plans to Virginia Tech, where he visited unofficially earlier this month.

Trending: Alabama

Dec. 22 update: Castro-Fields made an official visit to Maryland and it opened his eyes to the possibilities of playing at home. Because Penn State was in the Big Ten title game, he had to reschedule that visit, which is now Jan. 13. Virginia Tech remains in the mix as well and Castro-Fields works toward a mid-January decision.

Trending:

Alabama

http://www.scout.com/player/195120-antjuan-simmons?s=73

Nov. 23 update: Antjuan Simmons, the Ohio State commit, visited Michigan State officially, but sources close to him continue to say he will stick with the Buckeyes.

Trending: Ohio State

Dec 22 update: We believe it will either be Arizona or Notre Dame for Simmons. Although we hear his visit with the Wildcats went well, the distance is a question. The last piece of the puzzle with the Irish may be the chance for him to speak with new defensive coordinator Mike Elko.

Trending:

Notre Dame

http://www.scout.com/player/197695-rahyme-johnson?s=73

Rahyme Johnson was actually UCLA’s first commit in the 2017 class, doing so the summer before his junior year, but he ended up opening up his recruitment. Then, it looked like they had gone their separate ways but he was back at a UCLA practice this month and said he plans to take an official visit. And his relationship with linebackers coach Scott White continues to be strong despite the decommitment. He has a teammate committed to Oregon, and Nebraska has made him a big priority. But can the Bruins bring him all the way back?

Trending: UCLA

Sept. 26 update: You don not often see players de-commit from a school and then end up back with the same program. Saying that, we could see Rahyme Johnson, at some point, back in the fold at UCLA. The Bruins never stopped recruiting him and he has a very good relationship with linebackers coach Scott White. Florida, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Texas A&M are all pushing hard here as well.

Trending: UCLA

Oct. 24 update: Johnson had a visit set with Florida for a few weeks ago but had to cancel due to Hurricane Matthew. He'll likely re-schedule for November and is also set to visit Texas A&M next month. UCLA remains in the mix locally and has made Johnson a big priority.

Trending: UCLA

Nov. 23 update: Johnson will re-schedule a visit to Florida for sometime in December and is still planning to check out Texas A&M. His recent visit to Oregon was eye opening for him, and the Ducks offered on the trip. We still think UCLA could be where he ends up but Oregon is doing well here as well.

Trending: UCLA

Dec. 22 update: Johnson officially visited UCLA two weeks ago and nothing changed to make us flip our choice from the Bruins. He will take a January visit to Florida and already visited Nebraska, Oregon and Oregon State, but UCLA will be tough to beat

Trending:

UCLA

Scout's Brian Dohn, Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, Greg Powers, Allen Trieu and Chad Simmons contributed