The recruiting season is in full swing and that means commitments, decommitments and what comes along with both for the players, their family's, friends and those who have nothing to do with the recruiting process, yet have a lot to say about it.

I felt since recruiting season is in full swing I'll bring this back. As a HS football coach and father of a D-1 hopeful, I see DAILY what these young athletes go through both on and off the field, in the class room and how it effects them mentally and physically.

The pressure the players are under is ridiculous. Fans, schools, "friends" and "family" put so much pressure on these kids (who also bring it on themselves) is beyond unfair. While in today's world social media attention is out of control by BOTH the players, colleges and the fans of the schools they are being recruited by. Am I the only one tired of the "I am so blessed to have my umpteenth offer from (insert school)..." because, to be honest, it's just meaningless words and cliché at this point.

As a father, I am teaching my son about "embracing and falling in love the process of training, getting better day by day and (hopefully) being recruited." That in order to get to that next level you have to sacrifice, be up at 6am to workout, make sure his grades are above what the school's standard is for athletes, to not just study the opposing team and playbook, but also take that preparation into the class room and be humble while maintain supreme confidence in himself. But just as important, respect the process, the schools offering a free education as well as the players that played the game before him, played with him and the game itself. A lot of kids wish to be in the position some hard working (and lucky) high school athletes are in and would love to have the opportunity to get a free education at ANY institution of higher learning, not just a D-1 school.

But fans, a lot of which have never played a sport at any level or couldn't play beyond High School or even attended the specific university that they root for, feel they need to take cheap shots at players for not committing or changing their mind about attending their (favorite) school.

Let's be clear:

1. It's not YOUR (the fans) choice, it's the players. They earned that right by putting in work on and of the field.

2. If it isn't your kid, player, relative or close friend and you haven't been asked to be a part of the decision making process, you have NO RIGHT to rip a kid for a decision he and his closest family and friends make about THEIR future.

3. It's not your life, it is theirs. This is THE PLAYERS choice about THEIR FUTURE, NOT THE FANS.

Do you see the pattern here?

The decision making process is hard enough for a 17 or 18 year old kid. They need to have guidance from people they respect, trust & love. Fans speak from their heart (or obsession) for a school, they don't know what the player is looking for in terms a major or a future career outside of sports. Then the media outlets want them to commit on TV or on their website for the world to see, even if the player won't honor that commitment they make (whenever they make it) or the may have second thoughts about committing to a school at that time but do it anyway.

The players, whether they are heavily active on social media or not, don't need to have grown people telling them that by not choosing to go to a school they root for the player is wrong, calling the player names or killing the kids character. They are YOUNG ADULTS (ok, they are still kids) that are trying to figure it out themselves, something that the people killing these kids apparently still haven't done.

Choosing a school is the players choice, not yours, their family, friends, coaches or fans. They will (ok, SHOULD) make a choice that best fits THEIR BEST NEEDS for an education (and playing future)...not a person living in (insert city) that wears (insert university) gear every day and call into their local sports talk station to do a daily countdown until the school they root for plays it's rival.

Sorry for the rant but we need to show a little respect for the players that are making a tough choice about their future, not yours.