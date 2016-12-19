Jacob Eason Happy to Get Out of Cold

ATHENS - Georgia made the trip to Flowery Branch and practiced for two hours in the Atlanta Falcons' indoor practice facility as the AutoZone Liberty Bowl approaches on December 30.

This marked the sixth of eight practices Georgia will have before taking a brief break for the Christmas holiday. The team and staff will reconvene in Memphis, Tenn., on Christmas night and then practice at Rhodes College leading up to the Bulldogs’ matchup with TCU.

On Monday, four freshmen chatted with the media following practice for the first time since the regular season started. Quarterback Jacob Eason, defensive lineman Julian Rochester, receiver Riley Ridley and tight end Isaac Nauta talked about their first 12 games as Bulldogs and what the last three or four months have been like for them.

“My transition to playing for this team has come with a little learning here, a little talking there,” said Eason, who has started the last 11 games for Georgia and has 2,266 yards passing and 14 touchdowns with a 55 percent completion rate. “Greyson Lambert has been huge for me. Since he has been a quarterback in the SEC and was the starter last year, he has been a tremendous help and always willing to explain things. One of the biggest things he has done for me is teach me all of the little things that go into being a quarterback at this level.”

Rochester, who has 34 stops and two sacks this season, is part of a youthful Bulldog front that is promising for the future.

“When you go off to play in college, you always dream about getting the opportunity and making plays and then when it happens, you are still surprised,” Rochester said. “I have learned that when that opportunity comes, you have to snatch it and try and make the best of it. Guys like John Atkins and DaQuan (Hawkins-Muckle) have made sure I am picking everything up. I think I got humbled in the spring when I realized I had to get in better shape if I wanted to play and so I tried to attack the weights in the summer.”