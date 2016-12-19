A source confirmed with Tiger Blitz that LSU has signed defensive backs coach Corey Raymond to a new deal.

A source confirmed with Tiger Blitz that LSU has signed defensive backs coach Corey Raymond to a new deal on Monday to keep the man credited with much of the success of "DBU" in Baton Rouge.

The Advocate's Ross Dellenger and NOLA.com's Andrew Lopez both reported the deal as a three-year deal with Lopez reporting that the contract was worth $1.38 million.

It's the third straight season that Raymond has been given a raise and for good reason.

Multiple SEC schools had been rumored to have been courting Raymond and word was getting around the recruiting trail that Raymond may be on the move. Those rumors can now be put to rest to help LSU solidify its 2017 haul that includes four-star defensive backs Jacoby Stevens, Kary Vincent, Jr., Grant Delpit and three-star athlete Jontre Kirklin.

Raymond has been defensive backs coach the past five seasons for his alma mater after spending six seasons in the NFL. The LSU secondary has had five NFL draft picks under Raymond and is expected to have a couple more potentially with Tre'Davious White, Rickey Jefferson and Dwayne Thomas graduating. Junior Jamal Adams could also be drafted if he declares.

Stay tuned on Tiger Blitz as the school is expected to release more details at a later point.