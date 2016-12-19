\n ","mobileBody":"
Photo by Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports
The money associated with professional football paired with the physical nature of the sport create a dilemma four student athletes.
It's not often that a football game is played where spectators don't see someone limp or be helped off the playing surface.
Sometimes they return to action, sometimes they don't. That's part of the sport worrying college players into not only forgoing their senior season of eligibility but now passing on the bowl-game finale of their junior season in order to avoid the injury bug.
At the forefront of it all are LSU's Leonard Fournette and Stanford's Christian McCaffrey. Both are running backs figuring that there's only so much tread on the tires and little to gain by participating in the Citrus Bowl or Sun Bowl, respectively.
To discuss the potential impact on the sport and the financial side of the issue, IT Radio welcomed sports agent Andy Maloney of E610 Athletes and accredited asset manager Patrick Conger of LPL Financial in Nashville onto the show.
Click play below.
IT Radio: Pre-bowl departures for NFL Draft
Share on Facebook Scout Top Stories Load More
It's not often that a football game is played where spectators don't see someone limp or be helped off the playing surface.
Sometimes they return to action, sometimes they don't. That's part of the sport worrying college players into not only forgoing their senior season of eligibility but now passing on the bowl-game finale of their junior season in order to avoid the injury bug.
At the forefront of it all are LSU's Leonard Fournette and Stanford's Christian McCaffrey. Both are running backs figuring that there's only so much tread on the tires and little to gain by participating in the Citrus Bowl or Sun Bowl, respectively.
To discuss the potential impact on the sport and the financial side of the issue, IT Radio welcomed sports agent Andy Maloney of E610 Athletes and accredited asset manager Patrick Conger of LPL Financial in Nashville onto the show.
Click play below.
","skipOnMobile":true,"skipOnMobileReason":"Unsupported Markup","unsupportedMarkup":"script","media":[],"dateOverride":"2016-12-19T20:40:11-08:00","authorOverride":"Danny Parker","role":"Managing editor/Recruiting analyst","isPremium":false,"isHotNews":false,"isRumor":false,"syndicationFlag":true,"isClassified":false,"hotNamesLinked":false,"storyImage":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/styles/primary_image/public/2016/12/20/USATSI_9030430.jpg","mainImage":{"uuid":"73d55bd4-37aa-46f0-905c-ed0253f1653f","url":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/12/20/USATSI_9030430.jpg","title":"Christian McCaffrey","alt":"","description":"Christian McCaffrey","credit":"Photo by Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports","focalPointX":54,"focalPointY":66,"width":3081,"height":1733},"thumbnailImage":"","heroImage":{"uuid":"73d55bd4-37aa-46f0-905c-ed0253f1653f","url":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/12/20/USATSI_9030430.jpg","title":"Christian McCaffrey","alt":"","description":"Christian McCaffrey","credit":"Photo by Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports","focalPointX":54,"focalPointY":66,"width":3081,"height":1733},"authorImage":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/styles/author/public/2016/03/02/IMG_4590.JPG","tags":[{"id":"595","name":"LSU"},{"id":"600","name":"Tennessee"},{"id":"10008","name":"Stanford - Football"},{"id":"10032","name":"LSU - Football"},{"id":"10042","name":"Tennessee - Football"},{"id":"573","name":"Stanford"},{"id":"Draft","name":"Draft"},{"id":"262","name":"HS Colorado"},{"id":"274","name":"HS Louisiana"},{"id":"298","name":"HS Tennessee"}],"nodes":["743","9947494","12063695","10006968","734","748","2115","2128","2153"],"isActive":true,"inActiveAndMemberHasPublishRights":false,"createdOn":"2016-12-19T21:09:17-08:00","createdById":"-1","modifiedOn":"2016-12-19T21:21:07-08:00","modifiedBy":"-1","imgs":[],"viewStats":[],"primaryVideo":"","hasVideo":false,"brandUnsafe":false,"breakingNews":false},"editorsChoice":{"siteUrls":["http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/story/1737966-road-to-signing-day-aa-game-announcements","http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/story/1739058-top-recruits-affected-by-head-coaching-change","http://www.scout.com/college/north-carolina/story/1739350-ncaa-issues-unc-new-anoa","http://www.scout.com/college/louisville/story/1739862-quentin-snider-delivers-for-the-cardinals"],"networkUrls":["http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/story/1737966-road-to-signing-day-aa-game-announcements","http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/story/1739058-top-recruits-affected-by-head-coaching-change","http://www.scout.com/college/north-carolina/story/1739350-ncaa-issues-unc-new-anoa","http://www.scout.com/college/louisville/story/1739862-quentin-snider-delivers-for-the-cardinals"],"topRibbonWidgets":["http://www.scout.com/topic/players?category=%22Football%20Recruiting%22&classYear=%222015%22&league=%22HS%22&sortBy=CommitDate&type=videos&start=0&mediaTag=%22Spotlight%20Video%22","http://www.scout.com/college/louisville/story/1591626-game-day-picks-and-preview?s=143","http://www.scout.com/nfl/vikings/story/1701229-bridgewater-suffers-significant-knee-injury"],"carouselStoryUrls":["http://www.scout.com/story/1739927-duke-suspends-grayson-allen","http://www.scout.com/college/oklahoma/story/1739829-bob-stoops-sets-record-straight-on-joe-mixon?s=143","http://www.scout.com/nfl/broncos/story/1739807-can-trevor-siemian-be-the-future-at-qb","http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/story/1739058-top-recruits-affected-by-head-coaching-change"],"storyStreamUrls":[],"storyStreamBlacklistUrls":["http://www.scout.com/story/1735262-usc-soccer-wins-national-championship","http://www.scout.com/college/temple/story/1737654-jay-wright-talks-win-over-temple?s=143","http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/story/1682575-special-f-35-vs-china-j-31-russia-pak-fa?s=143","http://www.scout.com/college/football/story/1728179-week-11-cfb-receiving-leaders?s=143","http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/story/1738487-chinese-steal-us-underwater-drone-in-pacific?s=143","http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/story/1643965-norway-has-an-all-female-special-ops-unit?s=143","http://www.scout.com/college/illinois/story/1730752-abrams-didn-t-do-little-stuff-that-wins?s=143","http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/story/1669793-vietnam-sniper-hits-16-viet-cong-in-30-secs?s=143","http://www.scout.com/story/1739821-duke-s-allen-trips-player-then-flips-out","http://www.scout.com/college/ucla/story/1739554-alford-on-analytics-impact?s=143","http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/story/1678431-analysis-could-nato-repel-russian-invasion","http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/story/1698382-5-weapons-china-stole-copied-from-the-us","http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/story/1687023-the-5-most-powerful-armies-in-2030"],"videoStories":[{"type":"StorySummary","containerType":"StorySummary","id":"1739829","siteId":"146","isPublicSite":true,"subdomain":"oklahoma","canonicalUrl":"http://oklahoma.scout.com/story/1739829-bob-stoops-sets-record-straight-on-joe-mixon","shortUrl":"http://oklahoma.scout.com/story/1739829-bob-stoops-sets-record-straight-on-joe-mixon","siteName":"Sooners Illustrated","forumName":"","friendlySubdomain":"Oklahoma","title":"Bob Stoops sets record straight on Joe Mixon","subtitle":"","seotitle":"Bob Stoops sets record straight on Joe Mixon incident","caption":"","deck":"OU coach Bob Stoops explained every last bit about OU's response to the Joe Mixon video. Why they did it then, what they would do now and how they can assist in making sure situations like this don't happen again.","dateOverride":"2016-12-21T18:38:09-08:00","authorOverride":"Bob Przybylo","role":"Publisher","isActive":true,"isPremium":false,"isHotNews":false,"isRumor":false,"syndicationFlag":true,"isClassified":false,"hotNamesLinked":false,"storyImage":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/styles/primary_image/public/2016/12/21/Joe%20Mixon%209.19.jpg","mainImage":{"uuid":"1aa70927-35f2-45fc-b663-06bbb5423e51","url":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/12/21/Joe%20Mixon%209.19.jpg","title":"Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon","alt":"","description":"Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon","credit":"USA TODAY Sports","focalPointX":49,"focalPointY":22,"width":1279,"height":720},"thumbnailImage":"","heroImage":{"uuid":"1aa70927-35f2-45fc-b663-06bbb5423e51","url":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/12/21/Joe%20Mixon%209.19.jpg","title":"Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon","alt":"","description":"Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon","credit":"USA TODAY Sports","focalPointX":49,"focalPointY":22,"width":1279,"height":720},"authorImage":"","boost":0,"skipOnMobile":false,"primaryVideo":"http://widgets.boxxspring.com/MzAsNDA3MjYxMjE","hasVideo":true,"primaryVideoSummary":{"id":"MzAsNDA3MjYxMjE","name":"OU coach Bob Stoops says Joe Mixon has moved ahead in positive direction","uri":"http://widgets.boxxspring.com/MzAsNDA3MjYxMjE","thumbnailUri":"http://pictures.boxxspring.net/pictures/2224320","externalId":"40726121","publishDate":"2016-12-22T01:45:28.716024Z","durationMilliseconds":280213,"tags":["Oklahoma Sooners"],"preferredMobileUri":"http://videos.boxxspring.com/1080p_67f4a1863c18d3f849ffbc0f747aab0c.mp4","height":0,"width":0,"caption":"OU coach Bob Stoops says Joe Mixon has moved ahead in positive direction"},"offsiteStories":[{"nid":"177651","siteId":"143","title":"Stoops: Mixon decision 'not enough' today","seotitle":"Bob Stoops defends 2014 Mixon decision, admits it wouldn't be enough today"}],"breakingNews":false},{"type":"StorySummary","containerType":"StorySummary","id":"1739807","siteId":"101","isPublicSite":true,"subdomain":"den","canonicalUrl":"http://den.scout.com/story/1739807-can-trevor-siemian-be-the-future-at-qb","shortUrl":"http://den.scout.com/story/1739807-can-trevor-siemian-be-the-future-at-qb","siteName":"Mile High Huddle","forumName":"","friendlySubdomain":"Denver","title":"Can Trevor Siemian Be the Future at QB?","subtitle":"","seotitle":"Can Trevor Siemian Be the Future at QB for the Denver Broncos?","caption":"","deck":"We all have opinions on the matter, and so does Will Keys.","dateOverride":"2016-12-21T14:06:06-08:00","authorOverride":"Will Keys","role":"MileHighHuddle","isActive":true,"isPremium":false,"isHotNews":false,"isRumor":false,"syndicationFlag":true,"isClassified":false,"hotNamesLinked":false,"storyImage":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/styles/primary_image/public/2016/09/26/Siemian%20CIN%203.jpg","mainImage":{"uuid":"b7fea663-6daf-46f6-a1b3-5cf5d2de707a","url":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/09/26/Siemian%20CIN%203.jpg","title":"Sep 25, 2016; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) carries the ball as he attempts a two point conversion against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. The Broncos won 29-17. Mandatory Credit: Aaro","alt":"","description":"Sep 25, 2016; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) carries the ball as he attempts a two point conversion against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. The Broncos won 29-17. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports","credit":"Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports","focalPointX":44,"focalPointY":37,"width":3441,"height":2294},"thumbnailImage":"","heroImage":{"uuid":"b7fea663-6daf-46f6-a1b3-5cf5d2de707a","url":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/09/26/Siemian%20CIN%203.jpg","title":"Sep 25, 2016; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) carries the ball as he attempts a two point conversion against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. The Broncos won 29-17. Mandatory Credit: Aaro","alt":"","description":"Sep 25, 2016; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) carries the ball as he attempts a two point conversion against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. The Broncos won 29-17. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports","credit":"Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports","focalPointX":44,"focalPointY":37,"width":3441,"height":2294},"authorImage":"","boost":0,"skipOnMobile":true,"primaryVideo":"http://widgets.boxxspring.com/MzAsNDA3MjM5NzQ","hasVideo":true,"primaryVideoSummary":{"id":"MzAsNDA3MjM5NzQ","name":"Broncos' Trevor Siemian Teams Up with Skittles for Holiday Gifts","uri":"http://widgets.boxxspring.com/MzAsNDA3MjM5NzQ","thumbnailUri":"http://pictures.boxxspring.net/pictures/2223819","externalId":"40723974","publishDate":"2016-12-21T18:38:09.654276Z","tags":[],"height":0,"width":0,"caption":"Broncos' Trevor Siemian Teams Up with Skittles for Holiday Gifts"},"offsiteStories":[],"breakingNews":false},{"type":"StorySummary","containerType":"StorySummary","id":"1739928","siteId":"15","isPublicSite":true,"subdomain":"usc","siteFolder":"/college/usc","canonicalUrl":"http://www.scout.com/college/usc/story/1739928-sam-darnold-getting-ready-for-roses","shortUrl":"http://usc.scout.com/story/1739928-sam-darnold-getting-ready-for-roses","siteName":"USCFootball.com","forumName":"","friendlySubdomain":"USC","title":"Sam Darnold getting ready for Roses","subtitle":"","seotitle":"Sam Darnold getting ready for Roses","caption":"","deck":"Redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Darnold talks with Keely Eure about preparing for the Rose Bowl.","dateOverride":"2016-12-22T06:25:40-08:00","authorOverride":"Keely Eure","role":"Intern","isActive":true,"isPremium":false,"isHotNews":false,"isRumor":false,"syndicationFlag":true,"isClassified":false,"hotNamesLinked":false,"storyImage":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/styles/primary_image/public/2016/11/16/%2814%29%20USC%20QB%20Sam%20Darnold%20DSC_1736.jpg","mainImage":{"uuid":"503bb23f-806f-47d7-9c7b-01706663c7f1","url":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/11/16/%2814%29%20USC%20QB%20Sam%20Darnold%20DSC_1736.jpg","title":"(14) USC QB Sam Darnold","alt":"","description":"SEATTLE — November 12, 2015; Washington Huskies vs. USC Trojans at Husky Stadium.","credit":"©M. Samek / SCOUT","focalPointX":50,"focalPointY":50,"width":1280,"height":720},"thumbnailImage":"","heroImage":{"uuid":"503bb23f-806f-47d7-9c7b-01706663c7f1","url":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/11/16/%2814%29%20USC%20QB%20Sam%20Darnold%20DSC_1736.jpg","title":"(14) USC QB Sam Darnold","alt":"","description":"SEATTLE — November 12, 2015; Washington Huskies vs. USC Trojans at Husky Stadium.","credit":"©M. Samek / SCOUT","focalPointX":50,"focalPointY":50,"width":1280,"height":720},"authorImage":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/styles/author/public/2016/04/08/Screen%20Shot%202016-04-08%20at%203.33.02%20PM_1.png","boost":0,"skipOnMobile":true,"primaryVideo":"http://widgets.boxxspring.com/MzAsNDA3MjY3MDg","hasVideo":true,"primaryVideoSummary":{"id":"MzAsNDA3MjY3MDg","name":"Sam Darnold prepares for the Rose Bowl","uri":"http://widgets.boxxspring.com/MzAsNDA3MjY3MDg","thumbnailUri":"http://pictures.boxxspring.net/pictures/2224185","externalId":"40726708","publishDate":"2016-12-22T14:23:00.301509Z","durationMilliseconds":354000,"tags":["USC Trojans"],"preferredMobileUri":"http://videos.boxxspring.com/hls_3612e9cbcef2de5b9df3b10c0d83d277.m3u8","height":0,"width":0,"caption":"Sam Darnold prepares for the Rose Bowl"},"offsiteStories":[{"nid":"177760","siteId":"143"}],"breakingNews":false},{"type":"StorySummary","containerType":"StorySummary","id":"1739844","siteId":"185","isPublicSite":true,"subdomain":"syracuse","siteFolder":"/college/syracuse","canonicalUrl":"http://www.scout.com/college/syracuse/story/1739844-boeheim-this-is-on-me","shortUrl":"http://syracuse.scout.com/story/1739844-boeheim-this-is-on-me","siteName":"Cuse Nation","forumName":"","friendlySubdomain":"Syracuse","title":"Boeheim: \"This is on me\"","subtitle":"","seotitle":"Jim Boeheim after loss to St. John's: \"This is on me\"","caption":"","deck":"Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim takes the blame for the loss to St. John's and the team's struggles this season.","dateOverride":"2016-12-21T19:40:00-08:00","authorOverride":"Jon Cerio","role":"Beat Writer","isActive":true,"isPremium":false,"isHotNews":false,"isRumor":false,"syndicationFlag":true,"isClassified":false,"hotNamesLinked":false,"storyImage":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/styles/primary_image/public/2016/12/21/Boeheim.jpg","mainImage":{"uuid":"218f4cb1-66be-4b0c-bec6-e88ab75d70b9","url":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/12/21/Boeheim.jpg","title":"Jim Boeheim","alt":"","credit":"USA TODAY Sports","focalPointX":46,"focalPointY":17,"width":1280,"height":720},"thumbnailImage":"","heroImage":{"uuid":"218f4cb1-66be-4b0c-bec6-e88ab75d70b9","url":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/12/21/Boeheim.jpg","title":"Jim Boeheim","alt":"","credit":"USA TODAY Sports","focalPointX":46,"focalPointY":17,"width":1280,"height":720},"authorImage":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/styles/author/public/2016/10/12/JonC%20Twitter.jpg","boost":0,"skipOnMobile":false,"primaryVideo":"http://widgets.boxxspring.com/MzAsNDA3MjYxODk","hasVideo":true,"primaryVideoSummary":{"id":"MzAsNDA3MjYxODk","name":"Boeheim Takes the Blame for an Embarrassing Loss to the Red Storm","uri":"http://widgets.boxxspring.com/MzAsNDA3MjYxODk","thumbnailUri":"http://pictures.boxxspring.net/pictures/2224420","externalId":"40726189","publishDate":"2016-12-22T03:36:48.182706Z","durationMilliseconds":275000,"tags":[],"preferredMobileUri":"http://videos.boxxspring.com/1080p_165f0e43a50c0174b7c8480c016c0b82.mp4","height":0,"width":0,"caption":"Boeheim Takes the Blame for an Embarrassing Loss to the Red Storm"},"offsiteStories":[],"breakingNews":false},{"type":"StorySummary","containerType":"StorySummary","id":"1739825","siteId":"15","isPublicSite":true,"subdomain":"usc","siteFolder":"/college/usc","canonicalUrl":"http://www.scout.com/college/usc/story/1739825-qp-calls-rose-bowl-experience-crazy","shortUrl":"http://usc.scout.com/story/1739825-qp-calls-rose-bowl-experience-crazy","siteName":"USCFootball.com","forumName":"","friendlySubdomain":"USC","title":"QP calls Rose Bowl experience 'crazy'","subtitle":"","seotitle":"Quinton Powell talks 'crazy' Rose Bowl experience","caption":"","deck":"Quinton Powell didn't grow up watching the Rose Bowl and didn't think he'd ever play in one after USC's slow start to his senior year, so he finds it 'crazy' that his career will end in Pasadena.","dateOverride":"2016-12-21T17:32:16-08:00","authorOverride":"Shotgun Spratling","role":"Staff Writer","isActive":true,"isPremium":false,"isHotNews":false,"isRumor":false,"syndicationFlag":true,"isClassified":false,"hotNamesLinked":false,"storyImage":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/styles/primary_image/public/2016/12/21/Quinton%20Powell%2C%20USC-Notre%20Dame%20-%201%20%281%29.jpg","mainImage":{"uuid":"459d3006-7fd0-49cd-b8f7-35f5b5513402","url":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/12/21/Quinton%20Powell%2C%20USC-Notre%20Dame%20-%201%20%281%29.jpg","title":"Quinton Powell, USC-Notre Dame","alt":"","description":"Quinton Powell, USC-Notre Dame","credit":"Shotgun Spratling | USCfootball.com","focalPointX":56,"focalPointY":24,"width":1280,"height":720},"thumbnailImage":"","heroImage":{"uuid":"459d3006-7fd0-49cd-b8f7-35f5b5513402","url":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/12/21/Quinton%20Powell%2C%20USC-Notre%20Dame%20-%201%20%281%29.jpg","title":"Quinton Powell, USC-Notre Dame","alt":"","description":"Quinton Powell, USC-Notre Dame","credit":"Shotgun Spratling | USCfootball.com","focalPointX":56,"focalPointY":24,"width":1280,"height":720},"authorImage":"","boost":0,"skipOnMobile":false,"primaryVideo":"http://widgets.boxxspring.com/MzAsNDA3MjYxMzY","hasVideo":true,"primaryVideoSummary":{"id":"MzAsNDA3MjYxMzY","name":"Quinton Powell talks 'crazy' Rose Bowl experience","uri":"http://widgets.boxxspring.com/MzAsNDA3MjYxMzY","thumbnailUri":"http://pictures.boxxspring.net/pictures/2224344","externalId":"40726136","publishDate":"2016-12-22T02:14:06.523308Z","durationMilliseconds":305738,"tags":["USC Trojans"],"preferredMobileUri":"http://videos.boxxspring.com/1080p_8216972aa3cdb494f65164ca490a0257.mp4","height":0,"width":0,"caption":"Quinton Powell talks 'crazy' Rose Bowl experience"},"offsiteStories":[],"breakingNews":false}]},"noteConfiguration":[{"id":"4","containerType":"TrendingForumSubThread","width":{"to":1},"height":2,"indexDateTimeUTC":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","tags":[],"statusCode":0},{"id":"0","containerType":"StorySummary","width":{"to":1},"height":1,"indexDateTimeUTC":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","tags":[],"statusCode":0},{"id":"1","containerType":"ForumSubThread","width":{"to":1},"height":1,"indexDateTimeUTC":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","tags":[],"statusCode":0},{"id":"2","containerType":"AdUnit","width":{"to":1},"height":1,"indexDateTimeUTC":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","tags":[],"statusCode":0},{"id":"3","containerType":"TrendingStorySummary","width":{"to":1},"height":1,"indexDateTimeUTC":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","tags":[],"statusCode":0}],"flags":[{"id":"show-club-activation-text","rule":"_.contains(['133', '138', '154', '155', '156'], siteId)"},{"id":"forums-editors-choice","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"facebook-signin","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"hide-clock","rule":"Date.now() >= new Date('2/4/2015')"},{"id":"proxy-api","rule":"true"},{"id":"disable-autoplay","rule":"(typeof(pagetype) != 'undefined' && pagetype == 'FrontPage' && [204, 143, 8, 73, 196, 194].indexOf(+siteId) == -1) || typeof(pagetype) != 'undefined' && pagetype == 'MessageBoard'"},{"id":"forum-comments","rule":"1","ruleFloat":1,"chance":1,"enabled":true},{"id":"one-domain","rule":"1","ruleFloat":1,"chance":1,"enabled":true},{"id":"warrior-tv","rule":"false","ruleBool":false},{"id":"outbrain","rule":"!_.contains(['532'], siteId)"},{"id":"block-ad-970x91-top","rule":"_.contains(['ForumTopics', 'Lobby', 'ForumTopicNew - new', 'ForumTopicNew - reply', 'ForumPrivateMailbox', 'ForumPrivateMessage', 'ForumPrivateMailboxSendTo', 'ForumPrivateMailboxReply'], viewType)"},{"id":"imgx-compression","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"include-addthis","rule":"false","ruleBool":false},{"id":"vote-forums","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"topic-embed-tool","rule":"screen == 'Desktop'"},{"id":"block-ads","rule":"_.contains(['333'], siteId)"},{"id":"block-ad-1x1","rule":"[143, 73, 75, 537, 532, 78, 12, 15, 540, 570, 156, 194, 238, 333, 14, 518, 106, 43, 10, 454, 334, 239, 6, 335, 44, 336, 165, 337, 455, 368, 512, 338, 166, 45, 340, 428, 341, 46, 148, 132, 342, 456, 429, 457, 430, 458, 167, 420, 47, 343, 459, 460, 168, 445, 546, 446, 16, 431, 164, 517, 433, 432, 135, 543, 241, 140, 130, 449, 219, 215, 205, 169, 461, 170, 462, 8, 171, 172, 173, 344, 48, 434, 345, 107, 347, 17, 415, 108, 174, 435, 350, 13, 348, 162, 175, 349, 176, 177, 136, 19, 463, 240, 204, 351, 203, 242, 464, 178, 564, 352, 465, 353, 179, 109, 354, 145, 146, 181, 515, 128, 182, 157, 210, 141, 425, 180, 444, 355, 436, 183, 438, 443, 439, 437, 356, 199, 513, 440, 357, 466, 184, 467, 358, 359, 18, 185, 187, 360, 186, 7, 110, 514, 511, 188, 361, 363, 202, 362, 364, 339, 346, 86, 365, 208, 366, 510, 189, 441, 190, 516, 191, 192, 147, 137, 468, 226, 159, 469, 193, 367, 442].indexOf(+siteId) == -1"},{"id":"forum-lobby-video","rule":"screen == 'Desktop' && [538, 532, 541].indexOf(+siteId) > -1"},{"id":"premium-annual-member-check","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"story-card-video","rule":"typeof(pagetype) != 'undefined' && pagetype == 'MessageBoard'"},{"id":"carousel-forum-lobby","rule":"!_.contains(['541'], siteId)"},{"id":"scout-widget-mobile","rule":"true"},{"id":"editors-choice","rule":"siteId != 542"},{"id":"new-recruiting-hq","rule":"true"},{"id":"use-classic-forums-link","rule":"false","ruleBool":false},{"id":"show-theme-classic-new-switch","rule":"[6,7,8,10,12,13,14,15,17,18,19,21,24,25,37,43,44,45,46,47,48,61,62,63,64,65,66,68,69,70,73,75,77,78,86,87,93,101,102,106,107,108,109,110,112,113,114,115,116,117,118,119,120,121,122,123,124,126,127,128,130,131,132,133,135,136,137,138,140,141,142,143,145,146,147,148,149,153,154,155,156,157,159,161,162,163,164,165,166,167,168,169,170,171,172,173,174,175,177,178,179,180,181,183,184,185,186,187,188,189,190,191,192,193,194,196,197,199,201,202,203,204,205,207,208,210,215,220,222,224,225,226,228,230,232,234,235,236,238,239,240,241,242,243,244,245,246,248,249,250,251,252,254,255,256,258,259,260,261,262,263,264,265,266,267,268,269,270,271,272,273,274,275,276,277,279,280,281,282,283,284,285,286,287,288,289,290,291,292,293,294,296,297,298,300,301,302,303,304,305,306,307,308,310,311,312,313,314,315,317,318,320,321,322,323,325,326,327,328,329,330,331,332,333,334,335,336,337,338,339,340,341,342,343,344,345,346,347,348,349,350,351,352,353,354,355,356,357,358,359,361,362,363,364,365,366,367,368,369,370,374,376,379,380,381,382,383,384,385,386,387,388,389,390,391,392,393,394,395,396,397,398,399,400,401,402,403,404,405,406,407,408,409,410,411,412,413,414,415,419,420,425,428,429,430,431,432,433,434,435,436,437,438,439,440,441,442,443,444,445,446,449,451,452,454,455,456,457,458,459,460,461,462,463,464,465,466,467,469,473,508,510,511,512,513,514,515,516,517,518,521,522,526,527,528,529,530,531,532,533,534,535,536,537,538,540,541,543,544,545,546,547,548,549,550,551,552,553,554,555,556,557,558,559,560,561,562,563,565,567].indexOf(+siteId) > -1"},{"id":"outbrain-footer","rule":"_.contains(['Lobby', 'ForumTopics', 'ForumThread', 'ForumThread - Message', 'ForumThread - ScrollTarget'], viewType) && _.contains(['Desktop', 'Tablet', 'Phone'], screen)"},{"id":"avery-strong","rule":"false","ruleBool":false},{"id":"updatebar","rule":"false","ruleBool":false},{"id":"new-nav-cider-network-menu","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"enable-autoplay-carousel","rule":"(typeof(pagetype) != 'undefined' && _.contains(['FrontPage', 'MessageBoard'], pagetype) && screen == 'Desktop' && [6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 43, 44, 46, 47, 48, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 68, 69, 70, 71, 73, 75, 77, 78, 101, 102, 106, 107, 109, 110, 112, 113, 115, 116, 117, 119, 120, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 135, 136, 137, 138, 140, 141, 143, 145, 146, 147, 148, 149, 153, 154, 155, 157, 159, 162, 164, 165, 166, 167, 168, 169, 170, 171, 172, 173, 174, 175, 176, 177, 178, 180, 181, 182, 183, 184, 185, 186, 187, 188, 189, 190, 191, 192, 193, 194, 196, 197, 199, 204, 215, 219, 239, 240, 243, 244, 334, 336, 338, 341, 342, 357, 358, 359, 360, 361, 365, 430, 441, 468, 510, 532, 537, 538, 541, 545, 551, 565, 566, 567, 569, 573, 576].indexOf(+siteId) > -1)"},{"id":"spotlight-videos-stories-as-photo","rule":"0","ruleFloat":0,"chance":0,"enabled":false},{"id":"home-stream","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"auto-editors-choice","rule":"(Math.random() < 0.2 || siteId == '143') && siteId != '78'"},{"id":"block-ad-970x91","rule":"!_.contains(['156', '537'], siteId)"},{"id":"editable-network-menu","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"topic-finder-widget-force-spotlight","rule":"true"},{"id":"new-player-detail","rule":"true"},{"id":"player-quick-view","rule":"true"},{"id":"search-forums","rule":"true"},{"id":"search-news","rule":"true"},{"id":"story-bottom-share","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"topic-finder-video","rule":"false","ruleBool":false},{"id":"autoplay-toggle","rule":"[6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 43, 44, 46, 47, 48, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 68, 69, 70, 71, 73, 75, 77, 78, 101, 102, 106, 107, 109, 110, 112, 113, 115, 116, 117, 119, 120, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 135, 136, 137, 138, 140, 141, 143, 145, 146, 147, 148, 149, 153, 154, 155, 157, 159, 162, 164, 165, 166, 167, 168, 169, 170, 171, 172, 173, 174, 175, 176, 177, 178, 180, 181, 182, 183, 184, 185, 186, 187, 188, 189, 190, 191, 192, 193, 194, 196, 197, 199, 204, 215, 219, 239, 240, 243, 244, 334, 336, 338, 341, 342, 357, 358, 359, 360, 361, 365, 430, 441, 468, 510, 532, 537, 538, 541, 545, 551, 565, 566, 567, 569, 571, 573, 576, 577].indexOf(+siteId) > -1"},{"id":"forum-board-video","rule":"screen == 'Desktop' && [538, 541].indexOf(+siteId) > -1"},{"id":"homepage-video","rule":"screen == 'Desktop' && [538, 541].indexOf(+siteId) > -1"},{"id":"spotlight-videos-stories","rule":"0","ruleFloat":0,"chance":0,"enabled":false},{"id":"player-detail-tags","rule":"1","ruleFloat":1,"chance":1,"enabled":true},{"id":"top-ribbon-widget","rule":"0","ruleFloat":0,"chance":0,"enabled":false},{"id":"new-story-page","rule":"1","ruleFloat":1,"chance":1,"enabled":true},{"id":"debug-cors","rule":"email == 'genebarrier@gmail.com'"},{"id":"update-avatar","rule":"true"},{"id":"video-only-carousel","rule":"false","ruleBool":false},{"id":"autoplay-mute","rule":"0","ruleFloat":0,"chance":0,"enabled":false},{"id":"upload-photos-enabled","rule":"[224].indexOf(+siteId) > -1","ruleBool":true,"sites":["7","8","14","15","16","18","46","109","145","146","162","168","175","177","179","181","204","215","224","355"]},{"id":"player-list-view-2","rule":"1","ruleFloat":1,"chance":1,"enabled":true},{"id":"partitioned-forums-index","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"app-promo-interstitial","rule":"false","ruleBool":false},{"id":"forum-instertial-ads","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"user-events","rule":"0.25","ruleFloat":0.25,"chance":0.25,"enabled":false},{"id":"merlin","rule":"1","ruleFloat":1,"chance":1,"enabled":true},{"id":"homestream-native-ad","rule":"!_.contains(['143','73','77','537', '570'], siteId)"},{"id":"upload-videos-enabled","rule":"[224].indexOf(+siteId) > -1","ruleBool":false,"sites":["224"]},{"id":"block-ad-970x91-superleaderboard-top","rule":"[571,572,570,204,73,196,8,194,143,155,567,197,545,77,168,171,219,48,107,17,175,146,183,188,110,190,148,532,243,25,61,62,112,127,75,541,537,565,551,14,106,43,334,239,44,336,165,338,166,341,46,342,430,167,47,16,164,135,140,215,169,170,172,173,174,13,162,176,136,19,240,178,109,145,181,128,182,157,141,180,199,357,184,358,359,18,185,187,360,186,7,12,365,510,189,191,192,566,147,137,468,193,153,138,154,538,126,123,149,101,113,115,63,125,64,65,66,68,69,70,120,71,156,551,530,177,15,6, 454].indexOf(+siteId) === -1"},{"id":"enable-autoplay-story","rule":"typeof(pagetype) != 'undefined' && _.contains(['StoryPage'], pagetype) && screen == 'Desktop'"},{"id":"forums-story-and-video-icons","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"disable-get-story-threads","rule":"false","ruleBool":false},{"id":"march-madness","rule":"false","ruleBool":false},{"id":"get-verb-player-search","rule":"true"},{"id":"national-video-link","rule":"true"},{"id":"premium-user","rule":"!!isPM"},{"id":"double-native-ads","rule":"!_.contains(['143','73','77','537', '570'], siteId)"},{"id":"topic-quick-reply","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"story-native-ad","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"new-sidebar","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"topstory","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"new-login","rule":"true","ruleBool":true},{"id":"topstory-first-slot","rule":"false","ruleBool":false},{"id":"story-bottom-video","rule":"screen == 'Desktop' && [7, 8, 12, 13, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 43, 44, 46, 47, 48, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 68, 69, 70, 71, 73, 75, 77, 86, 101, 102, 106, 107, 109, 110, 112, 113, 115, 116, 117, 119, 120, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 130, 135, 136, 137, 138, 140, 141, 143, 145, 146, 147, 148, 149, 153, 154, 155, 157, 159, 162, 164, 165, 166, 167, 168, 169, 170, 171, 172, 173, 174, 175, 176, 177, 178, 180, 181, 182, 183, 184, 185, 186, 187, 188, 189, 190, 191, 192, 193, 194, 196, 197, 199, 204, 215, 219, 239, 240, 243, 244, 334, 336, 338, 341, 342, 355, 357, 358, 359, 360, 361, 365, 430, 441, 468, 510, 532, 537, 538, 541, 545, 551, 565, 566, 567, 569, 571, 573, 576, 577].indexOf(+siteId) > -1"}],"menu":{"key":"11863","name":"Network Menu","weight":-10,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11864","name":"NCAA","url":"","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11881","name":"Teams","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12395","name":"Network - NCAA - Teams - Picker","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"type":"team-picker","league":"ncaa"}]},{"key":"11882","name":"NCAA Football HQ","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/football/","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11883","name":"FB Recruiting","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11884","name":"NCAA Basketball HQ","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/basketball/","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11885","name":"BK Recruiting","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/basketball/recruiting/","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11886","name":"Tailgating","url":"http://www.scout.com/home/tailgating/","weight":5,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12740","name":"Stadiums","url":"http://www.scout.com/stadium-journey/ncaa-football-stadiums?sortBy=rating","weight":6,"external":false,"sectionHead":false}]},{"key":"11865","name":"NFL","url":"","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11878","name":"Teams","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12396","name":"Network - NFL - Teams - Picker","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"type":"team-picker","league":"nfl"}]},{"key":"11877","name":"NFL HQ","url":"http://www.scout.com/nfl/","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11887","name":"Draft Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/nfl/[YR_NFL_DRAFT]-nfl-draft-rankings","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11888","name":"Fantasy","url":"http://www.scout.com/fantasy/","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11889","name":"Tailgating","url":"http://www.scout.com/home/tailgating/","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12741","name":"Stadiums","url":"http://www.scout.com/stadium-journey/nfl-stadiums","weight":5,"external":false,"sectionHead":false}]},{"key":"11866","name":"MLB","url":"","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11891","name":"Teams","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12397","name":"Network - MLB - Teams - Picker","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"type":"team-picker","league":"mlb"}]},{"key":"11890","name":"MLB HQ","url":"http://www.scout.com/mlb/","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11892","name":"Transactions","url":"http://www.scout.com/mlb/rumors/","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11893","name":"Scouting","url":"http://www.scout.com/mlb/scouting/","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11894","name":"Top Prospects","url":"http://www.scout.com/mlb/a.z?s=243&p=9&c=12&nid=287&lnid=287&pid=88&yr=[YR_MLB_DRAFT]","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12742","name":"Stadiums","url":"http://www.scout.com/stadium-journey/mlb-stadiums","weight":5,"external":false,"sectionHead":false}]},{"key":"11867","name":"Recruiting","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11896","name":"FB Recruiting HQ","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11897","name":"FB Prospects","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/[YR_CFB_RECRUITING]-football-prospects","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11898","name":"FB Commits","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/[YR_CFB_RECRUITING]-football-commits","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11899","name":"FB Team Rankings","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/a.z?s=73&p=9&c=14&yr=[YR_CFB_RECRUITING]","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11900","name":"JC Football","url":"http://www.scout.com/junior-college-football/","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12430","name":"JUCO Rankings","url":"http://www.scout.com/junior-college-football/2017-football-prospects?league=JUCO","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12431","name":"JUCO Commits","url":"http://www.scout.com/junior-college-football/2017-football-commits?league=JUCO","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12432","name":"JUCO Visits","url":"http://www.scout.com/junior-college-football/2017-football-visits?league=JUCO","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false}]},{"key":"11902","name":"BK Recruiting HQ","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/basketball/recruiting/","weight":5,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11903","name":"BK Prospects","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/basketball/recruiting/[YR_CFB_RECRUITING]-basketball-prospects","weight":6,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11904","name":"BK Commits","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/basketball/recruiting/[YR_CFB_RECRUITING]-basketball-commits","weight":7,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11905","name":"BK Team Rankings","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/basketball/recruiting/a.z?s=75&p=9&c=14&cfg=bb&yr=[YR_CFB_RECRUITING]","weight":8,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12423","name":"High School Sports","url":"http://www.scout.com/high-school/blip/front","weight":9,"external":false,"sectionHead":false}]},{"key":"11868","name":"More Sports","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11879","name":"NBA","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12399","name":"Network - More Sports - NBA - Picker","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"type":"team-picker","league":"nba"}]},{"key":"11880","name":"Golf","url":"http://www.scout.com/golf/","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12718","name":"Stadium Journey","url":"http://www.scout.com/stadium-journey","weight":3,"external":false,"description":"The authority for stadium reviews, rankings, and ratings.","sectionHead":false},{"key":"12533","name":"Cleveland Sports","url":"http://www.scout.com/cleveland-sports","weight":6,"external":false,"sectionHead":false}]},{"key":"11869","name":"Fantasy","weight":5,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12406","name":"Rankings","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12433","name":"2016 Top 200","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-rankings","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12407","name":"QB Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-quarterback-rankings","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12408","name":"RB Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-running-back-rankings","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12409","name":"WR Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-wide-receiver-rankings","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12410","name":"TE Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-tight-end-rankings","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12411","name":"K Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-kicker-rankings","weight":5,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12412","name":"DEF Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-defense-rankings","weight":6,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12413","name":"DL Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-defensive-lineman-rankings","weight":7,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12414","name":"LB Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-linebacker-rankings","weight":8,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12415","name":"DB Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-defensive-back-rankings","weight":9,"external":false,"sectionHead":false}]},{"key":"11876","name":"Fantasy HQ","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12400","name":"Tools","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12403","name":"Depth Charts","url":"http://fftoolbox.scout.com/football/depth-charts.cfm","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12402","name":"Bye Weeks","url":"http://fftoolbox.scout.com/football/byeweeks.cfm","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12401","name":"All Tools","url":"http://www.scout.com/fantasy/story/1554317","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12404","name":"Strength of Schedule","url":"http://fftoolbox.scout.com/football/strength_of_schedule.cfm","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12405","name":"Mock Draft Simulator","url":"http://fantasymockdraft.scout.com/simulator/","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false}]},{"key":"12416","name":"Daily Fantasy","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/news?type=stories&sortBy=Date&site=ScoutFantasy.com&query=DFS","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12417","name":"Forums","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/forums","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12418","name":"Play","url":"http://www.playscoutfantasy.com/lobby.php","weight":5,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12419","name":"Join","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/story/1557795-join-us-at-scout-fantasy","weight":6,"external":false,"sectionHead":false}]},{"key":"14495","name":"#DREAMFEARLESSLY","url":"http://www.scout.com/AmFam/","weight":6,"external":false,"sectionHead":true},{"key":"11870","name":"Military","weight":7,"external":false,"sectionHead":true,"children":[{"key":"11913","name":"Warrior","url":"http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/","weight":0,"external":false,"description":"The latest news and tech from the field of combat.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/warrior.png"},{"key":"11914","name":"Sniper's Hide","url":"http://www.scout.com/military/snipers-hide/","weight":1,"external":false,"description":"The #1 source of information for the world of long-range shooting and precision marksmanship.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/snipershide.png"},{"key":"11917","name":"Deadliest Blogger","url":"http://www.scout.com/military/deadliest-blogger/","weight":4,"external":false,"description":"Military history from ancient battles to modern warfare.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/04/26/deadliestblogger.png"}]},{"key":"11872","name":"Fishing","weight":8,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11921","name":"North American Fisherman","url":"http://www.scout.com/outdoors/fishing/","weight":0,"external":false,"description":"Fishing news and video from NAF.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/04/26/fisherman.png"},{"key":"11922","name":"Wired2Fish","url":"http://www.scout.com/outdoors/wired2fish","weight":1,"external":false,"description":"Gear reviews, guides, and how-to videos for serious anglers.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/wired2fish_1.png"},{"key":"12546","name":"Fishhound","url":"http://www.scout.com/outdoors/fishhound/","weight":2,"external":false,"description":"Tracking all things fishing...all the time.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/08/08/fishhound_tile.png"},{"key":"11924","name":"Fishulo","url":"http://www.scout.com/outdoors/fishulo","weight":3,"external":false,"description":"Where to go and what to use to catch more fish in Canada.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/02/01/fishulo_gold.png"},{"key":"11980","name":"YakFishTV","url":"http://www.scout.com/outdoors/kayak-fishing/","weight":5,"external":false,"description":"Showing the world what kayak fishing is all about.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/01/02/YakFishTV%20Icon.png"}]},{"key":"11871","name":"Hunting","weight":9,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11918","name":"North American Hunter","url":"http://www.scout.com/outdoors/hunting/","weight":0,"external":false,"description":"Hunting news, video, and gear reviews from NAH.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/hunter_square_v2.png"},{"key":"11919","name":"The Buck Advisors","url":"http://www.scout.com/outdoors/whitetail-deer/","weight":1,"external":false,"description":"Expert advice for whitetail deer hunters.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/hunting_generic.png"}]},{"key":"11873","name":"Living","weight":10,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11927","name":"Gear","url":"http://www.scout.com/gear/","weight":0,"external":false,"description":"News and reviews on the hottest gear, fastest cars, and latest tech.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/gear2.png"},{"key":"11928","name":"Build","url":"http://www.scout.com/home/build","weight":1,"external":false,"description":"Gear reviews and how-to guides for the handyman.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/handy.png"},{"key":"11931","name":"Tailgate","url":"http://www.scout.com/home/tailgating/","weight":2,"external":false,"description":"Recipes, games, and guides for American's fastest-growing sport.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/tailgater.png"},{"key":"12719","name":"Stadium Journey","url":"http://www.scout.com/stadium-journey","weight":2,"external":false,"description":"The authority for stadium reviews, rankings, and ratings.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/04/30/icon.png"},{"key":"11930","name":"Garden","url":"http://www.scout.com/home/gardening/","weight":3,"external":false,"description":"Tips and tricks for landscaping and lawn care.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/gardening.png"},{"key":"11929","name":"Cook","url":"http://www.scout.com/home/cooking/","weight":4,"external":false,"description":"Recipes and tutorial videos.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/cooking.png"}]},{"key":"12398","name":"Membership","url":"http://www.scout.com/membership","weight":11,"external":true,"sectionHead":true},{"key":"11874","name":"Tickets","url":"http://tickets.scout.com/","weight":12,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"11875","name":"App","url":"https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/scout.com/id969228328","weight":13,"external":false,"sectionHead":false}]},"networkMenu":{"key":"11863","name":"Network Menu","weight":-10,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11864","name":"NCAA","url":"","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11881","name":"Teams","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12395","name":"Network - NCAA - Teams - Picker","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"type":"team-picker","league":"ncaa"}],"index":0,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11882","name":"NCAA Football HQ","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/football/","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":1,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11883","name":"FB Recruiting","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":2,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11884","name":"NCAA Basketball HQ","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/basketball/","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":3,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11885","name":"BK Recruiting","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/basketball/recruiting/","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":4,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11886","name":"Tailgating","url":"http://www.scout.com/home/tailgating/","weight":5,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":5,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"12740","name":"Stadiums","url":"http://www.scout.com/stadium-journey/ncaa-football-stadiums?sortBy=rating","weight":6,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":6,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false}],"index":0,"menu":"primary","isActive":false},{"key":"11865","name":"NFL","url":"","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11878","name":"Teams","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12396","name":"Network - NFL - Teams - Picker","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"type":"team-picker","league":"nfl"}],"index":0,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11877","name":"NFL HQ","url":"http://www.scout.com/nfl/","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":1,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11887","name":"Draft Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/nfl/[YR_NFL_DRAFT]-nfl-draft-rankings","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":2,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11888","name":"Fantasy","url":"http://www.scout.com/fantasy/","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":3,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11889","name":"Tailgating","url":"http://www.scout.com/home/tailgating/","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":4,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"12741","name":"Stadiums","url":"http://www.scout.com/stadium-journey/nfl-stadiums","weight":5,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":5,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false}],"index":1,"menu":"primary","isActive":false},{"key":"11866","name":"MLB","url":"","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11891","name":"Teams","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12397","name":"Network - MLB - Teams - Picker","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"type":"team-picker","league":"mlb"}],"index":0,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11890","name":"MLB HQ","url":"http://www.scout.com/mlb/","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":1,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11892","name":"Transactions","url":"http://www.scout.com/mlb/rumors/","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":2,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11893","name":"Scouting","url":"http://www.scout.com/mlb/scouting/","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":3,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11894","name":"Top Prospects","url":"http://www.scout.com/mlb/a.z?s=243&p=9&c=12&nid=287&lnid=287&pid=88&yr=[YR_MLB_DRAFT]","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":4,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"12742","name":"Stadiums","url":"http://www.scout.com/stadium-journey/mlb-stadiums","weight":5,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":5,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false}],"index":2,"menu":"primary","isActive":false},{"key":"11867","name":"Recruiting","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11896","name":"FB Recruiting HQ","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":0,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11897","name":"FB Prospects","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/[YR_CFB_RECRUITING]-football-prospects","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":1,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11898","name":"FB Commits","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/[YR_CFB_RECRUITING]-football-commits","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":2,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11899","name":"FB Team Rankings","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/a.z?s=73&p=9&c=14&yr=[YR_CFB_RECRUITING]","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":3,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11900","name":"JC Football","url":"http://www.scout.com/junior-college-football/","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12430","name":"JUCO Rankings","url":"http://www.scout.com/junior-college-football/2017-football-prospects?league=JUCO","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12431","name":"JUCO Commits","url":"http://www.scout.com/junior-college-football/2017-football-commits?league=JUCO","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12432","name":"JUCO Visits","url":"http://www.scout.com/junior-college-football/2017-football-visits?league=JUCO","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false}],"index":4,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11902","name":"BK Recruiting HQ","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/basketball/recruiting/","weight":5,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":5,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11903","name":"BK Prospects","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/basketball/recruiting/[YR_CFB_RECRUITING]-basketball-prospects","weight":6,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":6,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11904","name":"BK Commits","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/basketball/recruiting/[YR_CFB_RECRUITING]-basketball-commits","weight":7,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":7,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11905","name":"BK Team Rankings","url":"http://www.scout.com/college/basketball/recruiting/a.z?s=75&p=9&c=14&cfg=bb&yr=[YR_CFB_RECRUITING]","weight":8,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":8,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"12423","name":"High School Sports","url":"http://www.scout.com/high-school/blip/front","weight":9,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":9,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false}],"index":3,"menu":"primary","isActive":false},{"key":"11868","name":"More Sports","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11879","name":"NBA","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12399","name":"Network - More Sports - NBA - Picker","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"type":"team-picker","league":"nba"}],"index":0,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11880","name":"Golf","url":"http://www.scout.com/golf/","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":1,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"12718","name":"Stadium Journey","url":"http://www.scout.com/stadium-journey","weight":3,"external":false,"description":"The authority for stadium reviews, rankings, and ratings.","sectionHead":false,"index":2,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"12533","name":"Cleveland Sports","url":"http://www.scout.com/cleveland-sports","weight":6,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":3,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false}],"index":4,"menu":"primary","isActive":false},{"key":"11869","name":"Fantasy","weight":5,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12406","name":"Rankings","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12433","name":"2016 Top 200","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-rankings","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12407","name":"QB Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-quarterback-rankings","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12408","name":"RB Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-running-back-rankings","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12409","name":"WR Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-wide-receiver-rankings","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12410","name":"TE Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-tight-end-rankings","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12411","name":"K Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-kicker-rankings","weight":5,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12412","name":"DEF Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-defense-rankings","weight":6,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12413","name":"DL Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-defensive-lineman-rankings","weight":7,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12414","name":"LB Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-linebacker-rankings","weight":8,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12415","name":"DB Rankings","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/[YR_NFL_FANTASY]-fantasy-football-defensive-back-rankings","weight":9,"external":false,"sectionHead":false}],"index":0,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11876","name":"Fantasy HQ","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":1,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"12400","name":"Tools","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"12403","name":"Depth Charts","url":"http://fftoolbox.scout.com/football/depth-charts.cfm","weight":0,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12402","name":"Bye Weeks","url":"http://fftoolbox.scout.com/football/byeweeks.cfm","weight":1,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12401","name":"All Tools","url":"http://www.scout.com/fantasy/story/1554317","weight":2,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12404","name":"Strength of Schedule","url":"http://fftoolbox.scout.com/football/strength_of_schedule.cfm","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false},{"key":"12405","name":"Mock Draft Simulator","url":"http://fantasymockdraft.scout.com/simulator/","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false}],"index":2,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"12416","name":"Daily Fantasy","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/news?type=stories&sortBy=Date&site=ScoutFantasy.com&query=DFS","weight":3,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":3,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"12417","name":"Forums","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/forums","weight":4,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":4,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"12418","name":"Play","url":"http://www.playscoutfantasy.com/lobby.php","weight":5,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":5,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"12419","name":"Join","url":"http://www.[NETWORKHOST]/fantasy/story/1557795-join-us-at-scout-fantasy","weight":6,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":6,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false}],"index":5,"menu":"primary","isActive":false},{"key":"14495","name":"#DREAMFEARLESSLY","url":"http://www.scout.com/AmFam/","weight":6,"external":false,"sectionHead":true,"index":6,"menu":"primary","isActive":false},{"key":"11870","name":"Military","weight":7,"external":false,"sectionHead":true,"children":[{"key":"11913","name":"Warrior","url":"http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/","weight":0,"external":false,"description":"The latest news and tech from the field of combat.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/warrior.png","index":0,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11914","name":"Sniper's Hide","url":"http://www.scout.com/military/snipers-hide/","weight":1,"external":false,"description":"The #1 source of information for the world of long-range shooting and precision marksmanship.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/snipershide.png","index":1,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11917","name":"Deadliest Blogger","url":"http://www.scout.com/military/deadliest-blogger/","weight":4,"external":false,"description":"Military history from ancient battles to modern warfare.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/04/26/deadliestblogger.png","index":2,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false}],"index":7,"menu":"primary","isActive":false},{"key":"11872","name":"Fishing","weight":8,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11921","name":"North American Fisherman","url":"http://www.scout.com/outdoors/fishing/","weight":0,"external":false,"description":"Fishing news and video from NAF.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/04/26/fisherman.png","index":0,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11922","name":"Wired2Fish","url":"http://www.scout.com/outdoors/wired2fish","weight":1,"external":false,"description":"Gear reviews, guides, and how-to videos for serious anglers.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/wired2fish_1.png","index":1,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"12546","name":"Fishhound","url":"http://www.scout.com/outdoors/fishhound/","weight":2,"external":false,"description":"Tracking all things fishing...all the time.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/08/08/fishhound_tile.png","index":2,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11924","name":"Fishulo","url":"http://www.scout.com/outdoors/fishulo","weight":3,"external":false,"description":"Where to go and what to use to catch more fish in Canada.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/02/01/fishulo_gold.png","index":3,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11980","name":"YakFishTV","url":"http://www.scout.com/outdoors/kayak-fishing/","weight":5,"external":false,"description":"Showing the world what kayak fishing is all about.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/01/02/YakFishTV%20Icon.png","index":4,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false}],"index":8,"menu":"primary","isActive":false},{"key":"11871","name":"Hunting","weight":9,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11918","name":"North American Hunter","url":"http://www.scout.com/outdoors/hunting/","weight":0,"external":false,"description":"Hunting news, video, and gear reviews from NAH.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/hunter_square_v2.png","index":0,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11919","name":"The Buck Advisors","url":"http://www.scout.com/outdoors/whitetail-deer/","weight":1,"external":false,"description":"Expert advice for whitetail deer hunters.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/hunting_generic.png","index":1,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false}],"index":9,"menu":"primary","isActive":false},{"key":"11873","name":"Living","weight":10,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"children":[{"key":"11927","name":"Gear","url":"http://www.scout.com/gear/","weight":0,"external":false,"description":"News and reviews on the hottest gear, fastest cars, and latest tech.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/gear2.png","index":0,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11928","name":"Build","url":"http://www.scout.com/home/build","weight":1,"external":false,"description":"Gear reviews and how-to guides for the handyman.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/handy.png","index":1,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11931","name":"Tailgate","url":"http://www.scout.com/home/tailgating/","weight":2,"external":false,"description":"Recipes, games, and guides for American's fastest-growing sport.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/tailgater.png","index":2,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"12719","name":"Stadium Journey","url":"http://www.scout.com/stadium-journey","weight":2,"external":false,"description":"The authority for stadium reviews, rankings, and ratings.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/2016/04/30/icon.png","index":3,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11930","name":"Garden","url":"http://www.scout.com/home/gardening/","weight":3,"external":false,"description":"Tips and tricks for landscaping and lawn care.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/gardening.png","index":4,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false},{"key":"11929","name":"Cook","url":"http://www.scout.com/home/cooking/","weight":4,"external":false,"description":"Recipes and tutorial videos.","sectionHead":false,"icon":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/cooking.png","index":5,"menu":"secondary","isActive":false}],"index":10,"menu":"primary","isActive":false},{"key":"12398","name":"Membership","url":"http://www.scout.com/membership","weight":11,"external":true,"sectionHead":true,"index":11,"menu":"primary","isActive":false},{"key":"11874","name":"Tickets","url":"http://tickets.scout.com/","weight":12,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":12,"menu":"primary","isActive":false},{"key":"11875","name":"App","url":"https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/scout.com/id969228328","weight":13,"external":false,"sectionHead":false,"index":13,"menu":"primary","isActive":false}]},"taxonomyInfo":{"id":"11776","name":"Scout Network","description":"","weight":0,"vocabulary":"scout","classificationNodes":[],"forumIds":[],"parentIds":[],"ancestorIds":["11776"],"descendantIds":["11776"],"mobile":false,"mobileType":"DoubleLevel","siteIds":["143"],"sites":[{"id":"143","name":"www (s=143)","domainName":"Scout.com","description":"
IT Radio: Pre-bowl departures for NFL Draft
Powered by Scout\n","smallLogo":"http://img.scout.com/sites/default/files/sites/scoutwhite.png","appDfpHierarchy":"299643/ScoutApp/Sports/National/www/","siteDfpHierarchy":"299643/Scout.com/Sports/National/www/","siteBrand":"Scout"}]},"noteConfigMap":[["TrendingForumSubThread",{"id":"4","containerType":"TrendingForumSubThread","width":{"to":1},"height":2,"indexDateTimeUTC":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","tags":[],"statusCode":0}],["StorySummary",{"id":"0","containerType":"StorySummary","width":{"to":1},"height":1,"indexDateTimeUTC":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","tags":[],"statusCode":0}],["ForumSubThread",{"id":"1","containerType":"ForumSubThread","width":{"to":1},"height":1,"indexDateTimeUTC":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","tags":[],"statusCode":0}],["AdUnit",{"id":"2","containerType":"AdUnit","width":{"to":1},"height":1,"indexDateTimeUTC":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","tags":[],"statusCode":0}],["TrendingStorySummary",{"id":"3","containerType":"TrendingStorySummary","width":{"to":1},"height":1,"indexDateTimeUTC":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","tags":[],"statusCode":0}]]};
var nyneveErrors = [];
if (console && console.error) {
try {
var errors = nyneveErrors;
for (var i=0; i < errors.length; i++) {
var error = errors[i];
console.error('Nyneve Request Error: ', error);
}
} catch (e) {
console.error('JSON parse error. Nyneve Request Errors.', e);
}
}
Javascript must be enabled to view this page.