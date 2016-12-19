The money associated with professional football paired with the physical nature of the sport create a dilemma four student athletes.

It's not often that a football game is played where spectators don't see someone limp or be helped off the playing surface.

Sometimes they return to action, sometimes they don't. That's part of the sport worrying college players into not only forgoing their senior season of eligibility but now passing on the bowl-game finale of their junior season in order to avoid the injury bug.

At the forefront of it all are LSU's Leonard Fournette and Stanford's Christian McCaffrey. Both are running backs figuring that there's only so much tread on the tires and little to gain by participating in the Citrus Bowl or Sun Bowl, respectively.

To discuss the potential impact on the sport and the financial side of the issue, IT Radio welcomed sports agent Andy Maloney of E610 Athletes and accredited asset manager Patrick Conger of LPL Financial in Nashville onto the show.

Click play below.

IT Radio: Pre-bowl departures for NFL Draft