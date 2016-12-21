NCAA Issues UNC New ANOA

School officials met with the Committee on Infractions on Oct. 28.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina has received another notice of allegations from the NCAA, according to multiple sources close to the situation.

This new notice - the third notice of allegations in the case - could be announced as soon as this week.

Sources confirm this new version reinstates aspects of the original first notice that were then altered for the amended notice. That amended notice, which was released on April 25, replaced the impermissible benefits allegation with a failure to monitor academic support charge and removed all references to the men’s basketball and football programs.

UNC met with the Committee on Infractions on Oct. 28 for what was deemed a procedural hearing to review UNC's response to the amended notice of allegations. UNC's Aug. 1 response forcefully argued that the NCAA wasn't following its own constitution and bylaws.

Should UNC opt to follow the protocol for the investigative process, this new amended notice of allegations resets the timeline for a resolution. The school has 90 days to respond to the notice, and the NCAA then has 60 days to provide a response to the COI, which then schedules a hearing to review and rule on the case.

The case dates back to June 2014, when the NCAA announced it was reopening its 2011 examination of academic irregularities in UNC's African and Afro-American Studies (AFAM) department, issuing the first notice of allegations on May 20, 2015.