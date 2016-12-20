NFL deep stats leaders through Week 15

Drew Brees and Ezekiel Elliott have healthy leads in the passing and rushing categories, but the receiving race is on.

With two weeks to play in the regular season, which players are on pace to lead the league in their respective specialties?

Drew Brees has a 199-yard lead on all other quarterbacks for passing yards and Ezekiel Elliott has a very comfortable lead (327 yards) for the rushing title, but an ailing Julio Jones is giving ground in the lead for the receiving title, with T.Y. Hilton only five yards behind Jones.

http://www.scout.com/nfl/story/1738995-essentials-from-sunday-clinches-a...

Brees has the most attempts and easily the most completions of any quarterback this season, completing 419 of 589 passes (71.1 percent) for 4,559 yards and is averaging 325.6 yards a game. All but the completion percentage look like they will hold up for the NFL lead if he remains healthy for the final two games, and he is leading with 34 touchdown passes.

Brees is a half a percentage point behind Sam Bradford’s 71.6 completion percentage and five big plays away from the lead for pass plays over 25 yards, with Kirk Cousins and Matt Ryan tied with 38 of those, according to STATS LLC. Brees also has the longest pass play of the year, a 98-yarder.

In the race for the rushing title, it’s really not much of a race at all. Elliott could probably sit out the final two games and still get it. He has 42 more rushes than anyone else and his 110.8-yard average per game is best by more than 6 yards a game. He also is in command in big running plays with 47 of them that have gone more than 10 yards, 13 more than second-place Jay Ajayi.

In the receiving department, Jones’ once-large lead is dissipating because he has missed the last two games due to a sprained toe, yet still has 1,253 yards receiving and his 104.4 yards per game is 15 yards higher than anyone else.

OTHER DEEP STATS LEADERS