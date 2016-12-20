Calipari on Louisville: Terrific D, Toughness

Kentucky head coach John Calipari met with the media today to preview the Wildcats' highly anticipated matchup on Wednesday night at Louisville.

Calipari said the Cats don't have to be perfect or even great against the Cards, but "you better play because this team plays hard, they are competitive, they’re physical, they’re not afraid to bang. If you don’t play, you have no chance of winning.”

The UK boss praised Louisville's defense and toughness, noting that the Cats must have another strong rebounding effort like the one they had against North Carolina in order to come out of the KFC Yum! Center with a win in their first true road game.

It's a Top 10 matchup as Kentucky (10-1) tests its No. 6 ranking against No. 10 Louisville (10-1).

Hear more in this AW Video feature.

