Cam Newton takes hit to head, then gets flagged for taunting

Should two flags have been thrown on this scramble by Cam Newton?

Carolina quarterback Cam Newton was flagged for taunting in the first half after a scramble against Washington during the Panthers' 26-15 road win on Monday Night Football. 

Throwing a ball at a player after the whistle, as Newton did, invariably draws a flag, but should Redskins linebacker Trent Murphy's hit to Newton's head also been punished by officials?

Watch the play and judge for yourself. Newton called Murphy's tackle "questionable" after the game, but also took responsibility for the taunting.

"I've got to be better than that," Newton said of the ball-throwing incident. "That just can't happen on my part. I just have to let the referees do their job, and obviously, it was a questionable hit, but I can't throw the ball at a person. That's against the rules too."

Scout Top Stories

Breaking News

Duke suspends Grayson Allen

Duke gives Grayson Allen a time out a day after throwing a fit in a game against Elon.


by Mike Olson
Scout
6:15 AM

Stoops: Mixon decision 'not enough' today

OU coach Bob Stoops explained every last bit about OU's response to the Joe Mixon video. Why they did it then, what they would do now and how they can assist in making sure…


by Bob Przybylo
Sooners Illustrated
Yesterday at 6:38 PM

Sam Darnold getting ready for Roses

Redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Darnold talks with Keely Eure about preparing for the Rose Bowl.


by Keely Eure
USCFootball.com
6:25 AM
Breaking News

The NCAA’s Protocol Problem

NCAA's inability to adhere to its own bylaws has been a leading point of contention throughout UNC's investigation.


by Greg Barnes
Inside Carolina
5:35 AM
Breaking News

Exclusive: Cowboys 'Concerns' Re Tank's Back

Exclusive: 'Serious Concerns' Re Cowboys Tank Lawrence Playing This Week - And Beyond


by Mike Fisher
CowboysHQ
5:16 AM