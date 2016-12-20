How Mike Elko scouts, develops talent

If Mike Elko hits as Notre Dame’s next defensive coordinator, the story of Jessie Bates III will probably be a big reason why.

From the beginning, Mike Elko was up front with Jessie Bates III.

That stance by Notre Dame’s new defensive coordinator helped flip the two-star safety away from Toledo during the recruiting calendar’s final weekend two years ago. It helped Elko keep Bates at Wake Forest during a homesick first year on the scout team. And it got Bates ready to win a starting job this fall, which the safety turned into a freshman All-America season.

For all the statistics and schemes that suggest Elko can reinvent Brian Kelly’s defense, the Bates backstory may be the biggest reason why he actually can. Because how Elko signed and molded Bates says more about the coordinator’s promise than any blitz package.

Here’s that story.

The Recruitment

In an ideal world, Elko wouldn’t have signed Bates.

Back in mid-January of the ‘15 recruiting cycle, Wake Forest was waiting on another safety prospect to make a decision. If he’d committed, Bates wouldn’t have had a spot with the Demon Deacons. But when that safety went elsewhere it made Elko’s year of work on Bates suddenly worth it.

Elko had started recruiting Bates a spring earlier when he was a MAC level prospect. But Elko liked what he saw. He also liked what he heard in meeting Bates.

Snider head coach Kurt Tippmann pounded the table for the safety too, knowing the junior was simply slow growing into his build. The scale and stopwatch showed a underweight defensive back with poor speed. Tippmann knew Bates was a future captain and the team’s hardest worker.

“That’s the thing coach Elko found that not everybody else did,” Tippmann said. “He spent time with the kid, had more than one casual conversation with him. They found out that his football intellect was off the charts and they developed a relationship.”

Still, Elko didn’t offer and Bates committed to Toledo that summer.

But Elko watched from a distance. He saw Bates break Snider’s interception record, held by Hall of Fame safety Rod Woodson. He saw Snider go 10-3, falling in the state semifinals.

The rest of the Power Five schools were also unmoved until Iowa, Minnesota and Indiana came on late with Wake Forest. Really late.

Going into the final weekend before National Signing Day, Bates had to decide between visiting Wake Forest and Iowa. In part because Elko had been on him longest, Bates drove overnight to Winston-Salem from Fort Wayne after playing a varsity basketball game.

“He was just very honest with us,” said Bates’ mother, Theresa Ladd. “Honesty is really hard to find these days, especially going through this recruiting process.”

Bates committed to Wake Forest a day after that official visit.

“Coaches that work really hard in recruiting, they spot talent that doesn’t necessarily fit in the box,” Tippmann said. “They don’t spend too much time on the dimensions or what ESPN’s rankings are. They do their due diligence, evaluate film based on what kids are doing playing football.”

“It’s not something you see at combines or see at 7-on-7. You see it through combing hours and hours of film, talking to the kid through the course of a year.”

Elko not only made an impression on Bates, he impressed Tippmann too, with their relationship going back to Elko’s five-year run at Bowling Green, located about 90 minutes from Fort Wayne. Tippmann brought his coaching staff to Wake Forest to clinic with Elko last year.

“Straight forward, no B.S., up front, personable, easy to talk to,” Tippmann said. “He’s somebody whose word is valid and true. That’s not something you get from every place that comes through here recruiting.”

The Development

When Bates arrived in Winston-Salem he was 20 pounds short of the size Elko wanted in a safety. That meant an automatic red-shirt, which turned into a lot of scout team work during a nine-loss season. For a teenager from Fort Wayne, this was not the ideal intro to college football.

“We already knew the red shirt was going to happen,” Ladd said. “We understood that being 178 pounds and taking on tight ends, that he was going to need more weight. We appreciated that Elko was so up front about it.”

That didn’t make not playing much easier, but it prompted Elko to help Bates through it. He remained in contact with Ladd over the phone. When Ladd was in Winston-Salem, Elko found her after games. And following the spring game last off-season, Elko made sure Bates knew he was on track.

In addition to forecasting the red-shirt before Bates signed, Elko also predicted the safety would have a shot at starting after he endured it. That’s exactly what happened, even with a senior in front of him.

Bates finished the season with 93 tackles, which ranked second on the team. His five interceptions tied for ninth nationally and were tops among freshmen. He returned two of those for touchdowns.

“The good thing with Elko is how he communicates with parents,” Ladd said. “After every game I would see Elko, he’d come give me a huge hug and tell me Jesse was doing a great job. When he got home sick I’d call and let him know what was going on and he took care of it. He’s been there for Jesse.”

The Goodbye

While Elko had been speculated as Brian VanGorder’s replacement since October, he didn’t accept the position until last Thursday, Dec. 15. Elko had interviewed for the post two days earlier, with current assistant Mike Elston also getting a crack.

Before news broke that Thursday night of Elko’s move, the defensive coordinator got in front of the story with his players at Wake. According to Ladd, Elko sent a text message to the Demon Deacons defense that morning about the move from Winston-Salem to South Bend.

“He let his family know, then he let his second family know,” Ladd said. “He said he appreciates all of them. You could feel it in the message that he sent.”

The day after accepting the position Elko was back in Winston-Salem. He let his defensive players know he’d be available for 1-on-1 interviews before his official exit.

“Jesse was very disappointed but understands the business,” Tippmann said. “This is a great situation for coach Elko and his family. Jesse and the other kids there understand that, but this was his recruiter, his coordinator and his position coach in one.

“You can always tell when a coach and a kid have a relationship that goes beyond the field. I think that really exists with Elko and our guy Jesse.”

Through Elko, Notre Dame will soon import these kinds of experiences to South Bend.

The Irish defense figures to be better for it. The Demon Deacons certainly were.