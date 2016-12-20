UCLA Guard Bryce Alford Talks Impact of Analytics

Dec. 20 -- UCLA senior guard Bryce Alford spoke about the impact of analytics on this Bruins team and TJ Leaf's chances of getting Taylor Swift to show up to a game...

If you can't view the video above, try the version below:

Duke suspends Grayson Allen

Duke gives Grayson Allen a time out a day after throwing a fit in a game against Elon.


by Mike Olson
Scout
6:15 AM

Stoops: Mixon decision 'not enough' today

OU coach Bob Stoops explained every last bit about OU's response to the Joe Mixon video. Why they did it then, what they would do now and how they can assist in making sure…


by Bob Przybylo
Sooners Illustrated
Yesterday at 6:38 PM

Sam Darnold getting ready for Roses

Redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Darnold talks with Keely Eure about preparing for the Rose Bowl.


by Keely Eure
USCFootball.com
6:25 AM
The NCAA’s Protocol Problem

NCAA's inability to adhere to its own bylaws has been a leading point of contention throughout UNC's investigation.


by Greg Barnes
Inside Carolina
5:35 AM
Exclusive: Cowboys 'Concerns' Re Tank's Back

Exclusive: 'Serious Concerns' Re Cowboys Tank Lawrence Playing This Week - And Beyond


by Mike Fisher
CowboysHQ
5:16 AM