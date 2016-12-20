CFC TV screenshot

CFC TV: Coach Joe Salave'a on interviewing for a job at Oregon? "It's news to me..."

PULLMAN – Washington State defensive line coach Joe Salave'a has surfaced on Oregon's radar according to Duck Territory 24/7. The rumor mill claims he is part of Oregon's search for depth on their defensive staff. Salave'a spoke about Robert Barber, young players getting valuable reps and bowl preparations before finally addressing the Oregon rumors.

RELATED: WSU football: The final Pullman practice

