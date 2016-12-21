Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery had his players leave the court without shaking hands with their North Dakota opponents following the Hawkeyes' 84-73 win Tuesday in Iowa City.
As Iowa stood waiting for the final three seconds to expire, North Dakota's Corey Baldwin snatched the ball away and dished to Drick Bernstine for a buzzer-beater attempt.
https://twitter.com/BigTenNetwork/status/811425097781100544
Here's Dylan Burn of Hawkeye Insider's take on the post-game drama.
UND was roughing Iowa's Peter Jok up a bit in the second half having Josh Collins follow him around. It was particularly evident late in the game. Jordan Bohannon was getting the same treatment. He was actually T'd up on a dead ball because he felt like he was being held. Jordan wound up pushing a UND player and the rest was history. The final straw was when Corey Baldwin stole the ball from Nicholas Baer, down 11, with 3 seconds left on the clock. Fran McCaffery walked off the court not shaking the hands of the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. His players did the same.
I don't really think I have a side on this. I'm a firm believer that you should always shake your opponents hand after a game, which was a hard fought one at that. But I also hated what UND was doing late in the game. With three seconds left, there is no reason to be mauling your opponent to attempt to cut the lead to 9.
Being competitive is one thing, but there comes a point when you have to admit defeat. Down 11 with 3 seconds left is that point. It ended with assistant coach and former Iowa great, Jeff Horner, yelling at a few Hawkeyes as they walked off the court. There was so much going on it was awfully hard to keep track of it all. Fran McCaffery did come out and say that he apologizes and wishes he would've shook hands because he has a lot of respect for Brian and Jeff, but Fran was not having it at the end of the game.