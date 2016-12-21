The game got chippy at the end, and when North Dakota went for a garbage-time steal at the buzzer down by 10, Iowa's coach Fran McCaffery got upset.

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery had his players leave the court without shaking hands with their North Dakota opponents following the Hawkeyes' 84-73 win Tuesday in Iowa City.

As Iowa stood waiting for the final three seconds to expire, North Dakota's Corey Baldwin snatched the ball away and dished to Drick Bernstine for a buzzer-beater attempt.

Here's Dylan Burn of Hawkeye Insider's take on the post-game drama.