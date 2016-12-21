There have been countless great recruiting stories over the years. Most focus on four and five-star prospects, but rarely does a player completely overlooked by almost every program in America go on to break multiple NCAA records. One of those exceptions is East Carolina wide receiver Zay Jones.

College football recruiting is an inexact science.

Some people claim to have all the answers. However, it is impossible to see, evaluate and correctly predict the career of every college football prospect.

Look no further than East Carolina wide receiver Zay Jones.

Four years ago, Jones was a 6-foot-1, skinny, three-star wide receiver at Austin High School in Texas, and virtually ignored by nearly every college coaching staff across the country.

Despite having a father who was a first-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys and an older brother who was a five-star prospect, Jones never received one Power Five scholarship offer.

Jones had to send his film to ECU, which is where his father, Robert, played and was a consensus All-American. A few days later, he spoke with then ECU head coach Ruffin McNeill, and was offered by the Pirates.

When it came time for Jones to make his college decision, he had two options -- ECU or Arkansas State. Late in the summer of 2012, he committed to ECU. Jones signed with the Pirates the following February.

Four months later, he arrived in Greenville and began his journey to becoming a record-breaking receiver.

That fall, it was clear that Jones had a chance become a special player. He played in all 13 games as a freshman, while making eight starts. He finished the season with 62 receptions for 604 yards and five touchdowns. His efforts earned him a spot on the Conference USA All-Freshman Team.

Jones continued to progress over the next few years. As a sophomore, he finished with 81 catches for 830 yards and five more scores. Jones then went on to catch 99 passes for 1,099 yards and five touchdowns as a junior, while earning second-team All-American Athletic Conference honors.

Despite Jones' success in his first three seasons at ECU, no one could have predicted what would happen during the 2016 season. Jones, who had transformed his body and weighed nearly 200 pounds, was viewed as one of the best receivers in the AAC.

However, during his senior campaign, Jones proved not only to be one of the conference's best receivers -- but one of the best in the country.

He caught an amazing 158 passes for 1,643 yards and eight touchdowns. Due to his performance, Jones was one of three finalists for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to the country's top receiver. He was also named first-team all-conference and selected to numerous All-American teams.

Jones leaves ECU as the Football Bowl Subdivision's all-time leader for receptions in a season with 158 and all-time leader for receptions in a career with 399. His career numbers also include 4,279 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns.

Each year, prospects from across the country are overlooked. Several go on to have successful college careers and even play in the NFL. However, Zay Jones' accomplishments are truly amazing.

The journey from unheralded high school prospect to one of the best players in college football is complete. Now, Jones has turned his focus to the NFL -- a place few, if any could have imagined four years ago.