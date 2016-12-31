FOS Fearless Forecast: The Rose Bowl

The FOS staff and friends give their prognostications as the Nittany Lions take on the Trojans in Pasadena.

Nirav Dalal (PlaybookNirav)

COMMENT: USC has two excellent corners and I think that will keep the PSU passing game in check. But the time off between the B1G championship game and the Rose Bowl will help Saquon Barkley heal up and allow that OL to continue to gel. For that reason, I think the PSU running game is the difference in this matchup. PREDICTION: Penn State 24, USC 21

Scott Cole (PSU96)

COMMENT: This counts as a magical season whether the Nittany Lions defeat USC in the Rose Bowl or not, but a win would be the cherry on top of the sundae. USC has athletes all over the field, but the competition they faced during their season-ending eight-game win streak has me unsure of just how good the Trojans really are. I know Penn State is battle-tested, so I’m going with the Lions in a high-scoring affair. PREDICTION: Penn State 38, USC 34

fp001

COMMENT: A strong start by USC makes Penn State play catch-up all game. The Lions come up short after they lose the turnover battle. PREDICTION: USC 32, Penn State 24

Mark Harrington (PlaybookMark)

COMMENT: Penn State will have to shake its first-half slump trend and get the offense rolling early. USC will likely come out fast and aggressive, so the Lions have to counter with sustained drives and points on the board. With all of the hype, it's hard to tell just how good this USC squad is, but PSU should have the weapons to get the edge. PREDICTION: Penn State 37, USC 27

Rob Riva (rriva)

COMMENT: This game pits two of the hottest teams in all of college football, each of which overcame early season setbacks and finished the year on a roll. The game could go either way, but Penn State cannot afford another slow start. PREDICTION: USC 34, Penn State 30

Keith "Goon" Conlin (KeithConlin)

COMMENT: One more time boys. Prove me wrong. A beautiful streak put together by the Lions. I'll take half the credit! Odd game. USC is a good first-half team and PSU a great second-half team. Who blinks first? Classic setup for an all-timer. Enjoy boys. Suck it in. An experience you will never forget.. EDITOR'S NOTE: The Lions have won nine straight with Goon picking against them, so he refuses to mess with his reverse magic. Goon was a starting tackle on Penn State's 1994 undefeated Rose Bowl championship team. PREDICTION: USC 24, Penn State 20

Tom Hoffman (underscoreTom)

COMMENT: USC is a first-half team. Penn State is one of the best second-half teams in the nation. Both squads are on a roll, so I expect this to be a stressful game for both teams' fans. PSU should have had enough time to heal up some bumps and bruises (paging Mr. Barkley), so I think in the end the Lions can outscore USC. PREDICTION: Penn State 41, USC 38

Scott Neal (PSUMtnBike)

COMMENT: Two of the hottest teams at the end the season clash at the Rose Bowl, but will they continue it after a lengthy break? USC has struggled — although earlier in the season — with physical teams, but has the advantage of playing what is basically a home game. The Trojans also have a talented young QB and plenty of skill players, including one of the most dangerous kick returners in the country. The Lions must bring that B1G physical mentality, settle down quickly and forget it’s a road game. This is a tough one to call, but I’ll stick with the Lions. PREDICTION: Penn State 38, USC 34

Tom McLaughlin (WeRPSUPlaybook)

COMMENT: This season has definitely come up Roses for the Lions, who have stormed through the second half of the campaign by becoming perhaps the strongest second-half team in the country. Penn State will need a complete game to stifle the Trojans, but they have had plenty of time to prepare. They also have a chip on their shoulder as the Big Ten champion, yet passed over for the four team playoff. PSU carries the momentum for the win. PREDICTION: Penn State 30, USC 27

Mark Brennan (MarkBrennan)

Follow @MarkXBrennan COMMENT: This is a tough call because the de facto home team — USC — has played only one opponent with a winning record since early October. And while that one game was a road win over current No. 4 Washington, do we have any idea how good the Huskies really are? (If Washington gives No. 1 Alabama a game in the national semifinal Dec. 31, that ought to make PSU fans nervous.) But I do know that the Nittany Lions survived the Big Ten grind with a single conference loss, so to me that has to give them a significant edge. PREDICTION: Penn State 35, USC 28

Ed001

COMMENT: As has been the case this year, most of the so-called “experts" are picking USC in this one — playing up what the Trojans have done the second half of the season, while downplaying the Lions' accomplishments. USC is athletic, is playing its best football and its QB is good. However, its opponents the last half of the season were less than stellar. This could be a shootout — USC is almost a mirror image of PSU — the difference is we have learned how to win those types of contests (and against much superior competition). Moorhead takes what USC gives him from the get-go, instead of forcing establishing the run. McSorley has his best game, Barkley breaks loose late and the D adjusts in the second half to wear the Trojans down. PREDICTION: Penn State 38, USC 27

Recap

OPENING LINE: USC -7.5 (Over/Under 60)

LINE AT PRESS TIME: USC -6.5 (Over/Under 60.5)

AVERAGE PREDICTION: Penn State 32.3,, USC 29.7

PENN STATE (9): Everyone except ft, Riva & Goon

USC (3): fp, Riva, Goon

