Bill Davis will become a member of the Ohio State football coaching staff at season’s end, the university announced Dec. 21.

Davis has been a defensive coordinator in the NFL as well as a linebackers coach for a combined 20 seasons. He was a graduate assistant for Michigan State for two seasons before moving to the NFL and has been an analyst for the OSU program this season.

Davis will join the Ohio State staff once the team wraps up its run in the 2016-17 College Football Playoff. The university’s press release stated that his role within the Buckeye defensive coaching staff is currently unspecified, but that it’ll be announced once the Buckeyes finish their season.

This move is most likely in response to OSU defensive coordinator Luke Fickell moving to Cincinnati after the season to become the head coach there.

Davis was a defensive coordinator with San Francisco from 2005-06, Arizona from 2009-10 and Philadelphia from 2013-15. In between those stops he was a linebackers coach for Carolina, Cleveland, Atlanta, the New York Giants and Arizona across 13 seasons. He was also a defensive assistant for Pittsburgh from 1992-94.

Davis was a member of Ken Whisenhunt’s Arizona Cardinals staff in 2008 when they lost to Pittsburgh, 27-23, in Super Bowl XLIII.