OFFENSE
QB - Deshaun Watson, Clemson, senior - Two straight seasons of excellence gives him nod over Lamar Jackson. Scout's Offensive Player of the Year.
RB - D'Onta Foreman, Texas, junior - Twelve consecutive 100 yard games. Totaled 2,028 rush yards and 15 TDs
RB - Darius Guice, LSU, sophomore - First in SEC in yards per rush (7.96) and second in rush yards (1,249)
OL- Dan Feeney, Indiana, senior - Utility man played (and dominated) at both guard & tackle
OL - Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin, junior - Didn't allow a sack at left tackle all year
OL - Cody O'Connell, Washington State, junior - 6-8, 354 pounds helped revive Wazzu’s rushing game
OL - Pat Elflein, Ohio St., senior - Turned down NFL to return and help lead potent Buckeyes offense
OL - Connor Williams, Texas, sophomore - Led the way for D'Onta Foreman’s brilliant season
TE - Evan Engram, Ole Miss, senior - More catches, receiving yards and TDs than all three Mackey finalists
WR - John Ross III, Washington, junior - Future first-rounder terrified defensive coordinators all year
WR - Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma, senior - 1,465 yards, 16 TDs led the Big 12 with 122 receiving yards per game
DEFENSE
Stuart McNair
DL - Myles Garrett, Texas A&M, junior - Would be a deserving No. 1 overall pick in 2017 NFL Draft
DL - Jonathan Allen, Alabama, junior - Best player on the nation's most dominant defense. Scout's Defensive Player of the Year.
DL - Takkarist McKinley, UCLA, sophomore - Terrific edge rusher finished second in Pac-12 in sacks (10) and TFL (18)
DL - Ed Oliver, Houston, freshman - Scout’s Newcomer of the Year registered 19.5 TFL as a true freshman
LB - Jabrill Peppers, Michigan, junior - Good cover skills, great instincts gave U-M a matchup advantage
LB - Reuben Foster, Alabama, senior - 94 total tackles, 12 TFL, 8 QB hurries, 4 sacks and 2 PBU
LB - Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State, junior - Rare size, instincts & physicality had 87 tackles & 4 PBU
DB - Sidney Jones, Washington, junior - QBs rarely tested him yet he still caused 5 turnovers
DB - Jamal Adams, LSU, junior - Safety likely headed to NFL following an outstanding junior year
DB - Malik Hooker, Ohio State, sophomore - 6 INTs, 3 returned for TDs. Also had 67 tackles, 5 for a loss
DB - Jourdan Lewis, Michigan, senior - 12 passes defensed on nation's No. 1 passing defense
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Zane Gonzalez, ASU, senior - 96 career field goals made (an FBS record).
PR - Brisly Estime, Syracuse, senior - Averaged 17.69 yards per punt return, good for second in FBS
KR - Adoree Jackson, USC, junior - Ran two back for TDs and averaged 30.5 yards per return. Scout's Specialist of the Year.
P - Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah, sophomore - First in net punting and in punts inside the 20.
Coach of the Year - Mike MacIntyre, Colorado - The light that guided the Buffs out of a decade of darkness