Duke's Grayson Allen caught tripping another player

Grayson Allen gets a T for yet another tripping incident, then melts down.

Duke's Grayson Allen threw a fit after drawing a technical foul for tripping Elon's Steven Santa Ana Wednesday in Greensboro, N.C. 

Caught tripping opponents twice last season, an agitated Allen paced around the court while officials reviewed the play, then sat on the bench screaming to himself while coaches and players attempted to calm him. 

https://twitter.com/KirkHaston35IU/status/811722112931078145

After the game, Allen was apologetic. "I made a really bad play. I'm sorry to him, Santa Ana," Allen told reporters. "I'm sorry to the officials who had to call that. I'm sorry to my team. It was selfish and taking away from them. I'm not proud of that at all."

Prior to the season, Allen, now a junior, expressed regret over his tripping incidents last season, telling ESPN, "I think ultimately I just made a mistake -- two mistakes -- and they were big ones, and mistakes I regret. Ultimately I let my emotions get the most of me -- in the heat of the moment, you know, did something that's unacceptable and not something I'm proud of."

Duke went on to win, 72-61. 

