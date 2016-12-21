Quinton Powell talks 'crazy' Rose Bowl experience

Quinton Powell didn't grow up watching the Rose Bowl and didn't think he'd ever play in one after USC's slow start to his senior year, so he finds it 'crazy' that his career will end in Pasadena.

Growing up, Quinton Powell didn't watch the Rose Bowl. Being from Deltona, Fla., Powell watched more Florida Gators' highlights and paid attention to how Tim Tebow was doing.

But Powell quickly learned about USC's Rose Bowl legacy and what it means to the Trojan Family when he arrived on campus. 

"You just look at all the posters that we have out here and the banners. Even on our practice field, we have [the number of Rose Bowl appearances]. It says it everywhere," Powell said. "You strive for that. You kind of just build that knowledge of it through that."

Though he wasn't watching growing up, Powell said he has definitely been perusing through previous USC Rose Bowl appearances, watching highlight tapes and film. Powell said he even gets chills when he sees a picture of the Trojans in the Rose Bowl.

With USC's current Rose Bowl drought, Powell never thought he would be playing in the 'Grandaddy of Them All' when the Trojans began the season 1-3. Even when they reeled off a couple of wins in a row, the idea wasn't there. 

"We actually just focused on each game that was coming up. We really just looked at that game for what it was," Powell said. "It just kept leading up to this game and we didn't know where the chips would fall. It's just a blessing that we actually got that chance to play in the Rose Bowl."

"Everything lined up the way it should have been. I waited four years for this moment, so it's just awesome to happen."

Watch Quinton Powell, above, talk about USC's Rose Bowl berth, which he classifies as "crazy." The senior from Florida also assesses his own career as a Trojan and the direction the program is headed as well as what he expects from the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Not a USCFootball.com member? Sign up now and you'll get a seven day FREE trial! Join the Peristyle Family and get all the great information from USC football practices, Trojan football and basketball games, access to the Peristyle and all of the premium recruiting updates on USCFootball.com! Become a member today!

Follow Shotgun on Twitter: @ShotgunSpr

Scout Top Stories

Breaking News

Duke suspends Grayson Allen

Duke gives Grayson Allen a time out a day after throwing a fit in a game against Elon.


by Mike Olson
Scout
6:15 AM

Stoops: Mixon decision 'not enough' today

OU coach Bob Stoops explained every last bit about OU's response to the Joe Mixon video. Why they did it then, what they would do now and how they can assist in making sure…


by Bob Przybylo
Sooners Illustrated
Yesterday at 6:38 PM

Sam Darnold getting ready for Roses

Redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Darnold talks with Keely Eure about preparing for the Rose Bowl.


by Keely Eure
USCFootball.com
6:25 AM
Breaking News

The NCAA’s Protocol Problem

NCAA's inability to adhere to its own bylaws has been a leading point of contention throughout UNC's investigation.


by Greg Barnes
Inside Carolina
5:35 AM
Breaking News

Exclusive: Cowboys 'Concerns' Re Tank's Back

Exclusive: 'Serious Concerns' Re Cowboys Tank Lawrence Playing This Week - And Beyond


by Mike Fisher
CowboysHQ
5:16 AM