Quinton Powell didn't grow up watching the Rose Bowl and didn't think he'd ever play in one after USC's slow start to his senior year, so he finds it 'crazy' that his career will end in Pasadena.

Growing up, Quinton Powell didn't watch the Rose Bowl. Being from Deltona, Fla., Powell watched more Florida Gators' highlights and paid attention to how Tim Tebow was doing.

But Powell quickly learned about USC's Rose Bowl legacy and what it means to the Trojan Family when he arrived on campus.

"You just look at all the posters that we have out here and the banners. Even on our practice field, we have [the number of Rose Bowl appearances]. It says it everywhere," Powell said. "You strive for that. You kind of just build that knowledge of it through that."

Though he wasn't watching growing up, Powell said he has definitely been perusing through previous USC Rose Bowl appearances, watching highlight tapes and film. Powell said he even gets chills when he sees a picture of the Trojans in the Rose Bowl.

With USC's current Rose Bowl drought, Powell never thought he would be playing in the 'Grandaddy of Them All' when the Trojans began the season 1-3. Even when they reeled off a couple of wins in a row, the idea wasn't there.

"We actually just focused on each game that was coming up. We really just looked at that game for what it was," Powell said. "It just kept leading up to this game and we didn't know where the chips would fall. It's just a blessing that we actually got that chance to play in the Rose Bowl."

"Everything lined up the way it should have been. I waited four years for this moment, so it's just awesome to happen."

Watch Quinton Powell, above, talk about USC's Rose Bowl berth, which he classifies as "crazy." The senior from Florida also assesses his own career as a Trojan and the direction the program is headed as well as what he expects from the Penn State Nittany Lions.

