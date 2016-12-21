Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim takes the blame for the loss to St. John's and the team's struggles this season.

Opening Statement

“This game is all on me. I didn’t get them ready to do what we needed to do. We just didn’t execute on defense or offense and St. John’s did and that was the game. But this is on me, not the players.”

When you say that it’s kind of surprised because you know what you’re doing.

“No, I don’t think I do with this team, because they’re not doing what we need to win.”

What are you going to do after this loss?

“We’re going to go home and then we’re going to come back and go back to work and try to get back at it. If we don’t play better we’re not going to win many.”

Why do you think Andrew White wasn’t able to get going tonight?

“I don’t know. I don’t think we executed very well on offense. Again, that’s my fault. I’m in charge of that. We didn’t execute very well. Teams are going to deny him as much as they can. And we thought we could get stuff inside and we just weren’t good enough in there. Our defense was horrible – (that’s the) bottom line.”

We are 12-13 games into the season. Should the team come in to games more prepared?

“They didn’t tonight and that’s still my responsibility. I’m still responsible, as I think we all know. Whatever happens out there – it’s on the head coach. We did not execute on defense. We thought we knew what they were going to do. We didn’t do what we wanted to do on defense. Offensively – not very good.”

On the defense, how were they able to attack through the middle of the floor?

“We wanted to keep the ball out of the high post. We changed our defense a little bit to do that, then we didn’t do it. Once it got in there, that’s when we get hurt. Everybody that’s gotten in there – that’s when we get hurt. We’re not totally set in there, but the guys that are supposed to not get in there get in there and that’s it. That’s what happened. Offense has just not been good.”

The way this team’s playing, is this totally unexpected from the preseason predictions?

“From what I’ve seen, based on the start of the season, how we’ve played, it’s totally expected. If we don’t change and play better defense, get better movement, get better guard play, it’s going to continue. This won’t change.”

Should your defense have progressed to a higher level by now?

“I would say yes, it should have. But it hasn’t. Again, that’s something that I have to deal with. That is my responsibility. I have to coach better and we have to play a lot better. We have a lot of games left, a lot of difficult games left. The way we are playing right now, we cannot win a lot of those games right now. That’s what I see.”