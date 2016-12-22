Duke gives Grayson Allen a time out a day after throwing a fit in a game against Elon.

Duke announced that Grayson Allen has been suspended for his antics in Wednesday night's game against Elon.

Allen lost control of his emotions after drawing a technical foul for tripping Elon's Steven Santa Ana. It was the third deliberate tripping incident involving the controversial All-American shooting guard in two seasons.

https://twitter.com/KirkHaston35IU/status/811722112931078145

Duke released the following statement by head coach Mike Krzyzewski:

“We have had the opportunity to thoroughly review the incident involving Grayson Allen from last night’s game against Elon. As I stated last night, the incident was unacceptable and inexcusable. He took an important step last night by apologizing in person to Steven Santa Ana and Coach Matt Matheny. As a program, we needed to take further steps regarding his actions that do not meet the standards of Duke Basketball. To that end, we have determined that Grayson will be suspended from competition for an indefinite amount of time.”

Allen, who returned to play in Duke's 72-61 win, tripped Louisville’s Ray Spalding on Feb. 8 and Florida State’s Xavier Rathan-Mays on Feb. 25. He was not suspended for either of those incidents.

After the Elon game, Allen was apologetic. "I made a really bad play. I'm sorry to him, Santa Ana," he told reporters. "I'm sorry to the officials who had to call that. I'm sorry to my team. It was selfish and taking away from them. I'm not proud of that at all."