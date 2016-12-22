CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The NCAA's second amended notice of allegations to UNC, which reverts back to much of the original NOA issued in May 2015, was released to the public on Thursday.

PDF: Read The Second Amended Notice of Allegations

In this third version of the case's notice of allegations, issued on Dec. 13, North Carolina is facing essentially the same five overall allegations as the original notice, with some modifications.

http://www.scout.com/college/north-carolina/story/1739907-the-ncaa-s-pro...

The NCAA alleges the following five violations:

1. African and Afro-American Studies student services manager Deborah Crowder and department professor/chair Julius Nyang'oro committed extra benefit and ethical conduct violations from 2002-11 by overseeing anomalous courses in the department and giving athletics personnel authority to impact aspects of the courses for student-athletes. School personnel committed extra benefits violation by leveraging the relationship with Crowder and Nyang'oro to provide special arrangements to student-athletes.

2. Academic counselor Jan Boxill provided extra benefits by way of impermissible academic assistance and special arrangements to women's basketball players from 2003-2010.

3. Crowder violated the NCAA principles of ethical conduct by failing to cooperate with the NCAA enforcement staff's requests.

4. Nyang'oro violated the NCAA principles of ethical conduct by failing to cooperate with the NCAA enforcement staff's requests.

5. Allegation No. 1 and No. 2 show school's failure to exercise institutional control and failure to monitor the conduct and administration of athletics programs.

http://www.scout.com/college/north-carolina/story/1739981-sankey-s-inter...

The specific reference to the football and men's basketball program returned, in Allegation 1a, noting "Many at-risk student-athletes, particularly in the sports of football and men's basketball, used these courses for purposes of ensuring their continuing NCAA academic eligibility."

“We’ve worked collaboratively with the NCAA enforcement staff for more than two years,” said Bubba Cunningham, director of athletics, in a press release. “We have serious concerns about the process that led to the third notice of allegations based on the principle that all member institutions should expect fair and consistent treatment. We will continue to work cooperatively with the NCAA and remain fully committed to seeking a fair outcome.”

The NCAA reopened its 2011 examination of academic irregularities in North Carolina's African and Afro-American Studies department case in June 2014. The first notice of allegations was issued in May 20, 2015, followed by an amended notice on April 25, 2016. UNC met with the Committee on Infractions for a procedural hearing on Oct. 28, 2016.

The process dictates that the school has 90 days to respond to the notice, and the NCAA then has 60 days to provide a response to the COI, which then schedules a hearing to review and rule on the case.