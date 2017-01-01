Scout breaks down the five storylines to watch in San Antonio at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl...

The U.S. Army All-American Bowl kicks off on Monday, with practices starting in San Antonio leading up to the game being played on Saturday, January 7 at 12 p.m. CT.

Scout breaks down five things to watch in San Antonio.

West: Who is No.1, Najee or Foster?

For almost two years, the top two players in the West have been Antioch (Calif.) running back Najee Harris and Graham (Wash.) Kapowsin offensive tackle Foster Sarell. Harris has been the No. 1 player on Scout since February of 2016 while Sarell moved to the No. 2 prospect in the country after a dominant performance at The Opening. The gap between the two has closed as tight as it has been, though the two are still the top two prospects in the West by a lot. Scout saw both in person this fall and will get one more shot to see them before the final rankings update this month. Can Najee hold on to the top spot in the West and stay at No. 1 nationally? Or can Sarell show one more week of dominance and pass Najee once and for all in the region and in the country? That's the biggest storyline out West.

Midlands: Where Will Okudah Go?

The recruitment for five-star athlete Jeffrey Okudah, a 6-foot-1, 190-pounder from Grand Prairie (Texas) South will come to an end during the broadcast of the game. Okudah is down to three schools: Florida State, Ohio State and Oklahoma. The Buckeyes are thought to be the leader and have been reportedly out in front for him for a large majority of the recruitment. Whoever gets the No. 1 rated athlete is getting a versatile defender who can roam around the defensive secondary to make plays and should draw some comparisons to a Jalen Ramsey type of college talent.

Midwest: Can Peoples-Jones Make a Big Move Up?

Michigan commit Donovan Peoples-Jones is a 5-star, but he is the No. 4 wide receiver in the country. The race is tight enough at the top though, that he can stake his claim for the No. 1 spot during Army week. With his physical skills, he is one of the big play guys on the game's roster.

East: How Much Longer Will Hunter Wait?

How far along in the process is the nation's top safety, Devon Hunter, out of Chesapeake (Va.) Indian River. The five-star was going to announce his choice Christmas Eve, but decided to delay it. He has Virginia Tech and North Carolina high on his list, but Florida, Auburn and Alabama are also involved. Can spending time with commits of those schools push one of them over the top? What if Alabama makes a strong push? The longer this one goes, the more intriguing it gets.

South: Can Slaton Stay a 5-Star?

The prospect with the most questions surrounding him out of the South is offensive lineman Tedarrell Slaton. Not only are there questions about his recruitment and what schools truly lead, but also, is he still a five star prospect? So Scout will have eyes on him daily at practice and in the game, then we will also have questions for him to see what we can find out about his recruitment. Slaton is a quiet, big man who will stand out for obvious reasons, but he is a five-star offensive lineman who has not always played on an elite level, and he is uncommitted, so many eyes will be on him in San Antonio.

National recruiting analysts Allen Trieu, Brian Dohn, Chad Simmons, Greg Biggins and Greg Powers contributed to this notebook.