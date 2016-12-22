Will Santa love the Nebraska coaches this Christmas?

So let’s just pretend all the Nebraska offensive coaches have been “nice” this year and deserve a present. What might Santa bring them?

Mike Cavanaugh: After the last few recruiting cycles the interior offensive line has been taken care of, but what about the offensive tackle spot? That is why Santa needs to bring Cavanaugh Graham (Washington) Kapowsin high school 5-star offensive tackle Foster Sarell – the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country. Nebraska is currently in his top five, but seems to be behind both Washington and Stanford. He’s announcing at the Army All-American game.

Keith Williams: The need for a taller, clear-cut No. 1 receiver still exists. Los Angeles (California) Augustus Hawkins high school 5-star Joesph Lewis is still on the board. The No. 1 wide receiver in the country would be an immediate impact guy at Nebraska in 2017 and the biggest recruiting win in the Mike Riley era. Did we mention he’s favoring Nebraska?

Reggie Davis: The running backs coach could use a smaller, elusive, speed back in his stable. Santa could bring him Chula Vista (California) Mater Dei Catholic high school runner C.J. Verdell. An Oregon commit, Verdell is considering a trip to Nebraska in January after the Ducks recent coaching change. The Huskers visited him during the open period in December.

Danny Langsdorf: The offensive coordinator already has his quarterback and Santa isn’t about bringing something you will grow into (2018 QBs). How about another offensive tackle to protect that shiny new quarterback (Tristan Gebbia)? Aledo (Texas) high school offensive tackle Chuck Filiaga makes sense here. The Huskers are in his top three at the moment and a decision is coming on January 7th at the Army All-American game. If Santa brought both Cavanaugh and Langsdorf's gifts, he might not need to bring another to them for three years.

Tavita Thompson: He might just be a graduate assistant, but Thompson has had an impact on recruiting in the 2017 class. Will Santa deliver? The only known uncommitted tight end Nebraska visited during the in-home visit process was Sacramento (California) Inderkum high school nationally ranked prospect Josh Falo. With offers from nearly everyone in the country, Falo seems like a long shot at best, but the four-star has indicated before he would like to visit Nebraska. Currently he’s taken two official visits, including to perceived leader Colorado. The Pac-12 rising program is a solid offensive fit for Falo and he has family ties to the program.

Mike Riley: Why doesn’t the head coach deserve an offensive present from Santa? One player Riley has had a personal strong relationship with is Los Angeles (California) Cathedral four-star Jamire Calvin. The Army All-American receiver has been flirting with Nebraska for nearly a year and will be making a decision at the Army All-American game next month.

