USC has been aggressive recruiting the trenches in the 2017, and the commitment of Terrance Lang continues that trend even during the recruiting period.

A commitment to USC was more a matter of when than if for Pasadena (Calif.) Marantha athlete Terrance Lang.

The 6-foot-7, 280-pound three-star is one of the more intriguing players in the 2017 class. Having plaid more basketball than football in his high school career, Lang is a raw, untapped talent with the ball skills of a tight end and the physical attributes of a defensive tackle.

“This has been a long and enjoyable process full of hard decisions,” said Lang in a Tweet Thursday. “First, I’d like to thank God for putting me in the position that I am today.

“I’d also like to thank my family and my coaches for always putting me in the best position to succeed. Lastly, I’d like to thank all of the coaches that have offered me scholarships and for believing in me and giving me the opportunity.

“After a long talk with my family, I’ve decided to commit to the University of Southern California.”

Lang was recruiting to USC by Trojans defensive line coach Kenchi Udeze. Projected to play defensive end in the Trojans 3-4 scheme, Lang has only played two years of high school football.

“There will be a big learning curve and adjustment period for him for sure,” said Scout National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins. “The competition he plays against is a small step up above eight man football, so he's not a kid that should be expected to plug and play right away. But his long term potential is off the charts.”

USC recruited Lang to play on the defensive line, but Scout ranks Lang as an athlete for his raw potential overall.

“I'm curious where he starts out position wise,” said Biggins. “He can play anywhere on the defensive line and for as big as he is, I actually think he has the hands and mobility to play some tight end as well.

“Saying that, and he cringes when I mention this, I think offensive tackle and specifically left tackle is where his upside is the highest. He has a prototype left tackle frame, long arms and great feet.”

Lang becomes commitment No. 15 for the Trojans’ 2017 class. He is the third projected defensive linemen in the class.

The Trojans currently have commitments from Weston (Fla.) three-star defensive end Jacob Lichtenstein and Los Angeles (Calif.) four-star defensive end Hunter Echols. as well Note that while Echols is rated as a defensive end, he projects in the predator outside linebacker position at USC.

USC is expected to sign four-to-five defensive linemen in the 2017 class, which makes Lang’s commitment Thursday a big step toward finishing strong in the trenches this recruiting cycle.

