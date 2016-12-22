Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson buys 4K TVs, plane tickets for teammates

This holiday season Russell Wilson channeled his inner Santa Claus, giving Christmas presents to his entire roster (with something special for the guys who protect him up front).

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is known as much for his classy off-field character as he is for his on-field performance.

This Christmas he went above and beyond, buying first-class tickets to a destination of their choice for every member of the Seahawks. Additionally, he gave a little extra for the guys up front responsible for protecting him. Despite a tough year for the Hawks offensive line, Wilson gifted all of them with curved, 4K big-screen TVs. Teammate Kam Chancellor captured video of the gifts, which were dropped off at each player's locker:

https://twitter.com/hwkbgr/status/811971196103380992

