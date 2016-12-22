Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is known as much for his classy off-field character as he is for his on-field performance.
This Christmas he went above and beyond, buying first-class tickets to a destination of their choice for every member of the Seahawks. Additionally, he gave a little extra for the guys up front responsible for protecting him. Despite a tough year for the Hawks offensive line, Wilson gifted all of them with curved, 4K big-screen TVs. Teammate Kam Chancellor captured video of the gifts, which were dropped off at each player's locker:
https://twitter.com/hwkbgr/status/811971196103380992
