Michigan Wolverines sophomore receiver Grant Perry has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities pending an investigation into an alleged sexual assault incident from October.

The Lansing State Journal reported Thursday that Wolverines’ sophomore wide receiver Grant Perry was arraigned on four charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault that took place in October in East Lansing. Subsequently, Michigan has banned Perry from all team activities pending an investigation.

The Wolverines face FSU in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 in Miami.

The charges include one felony count of assaulting, battering, resisting or obstructing an officer and two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual assault. East Lansing police also cited Perry for underage drinking.

The alleged incident occurred Oct. 15 during Michigan’s bye week. Perry allegedly touched a woman inappropriately while waiting in line to enter a bar near Michigan State’s campus, and police suffered injuries as they chased him.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh suspended Perry for the following week’s home game against Illinois for disciplinary reasons without delving into specifics. Perry also sat out the next two games before playing in a 14-13 loss at Iowa on Nov. 12. He also played in the team’s final two games against Indiana and Ohio State.

Perry, who is just 19, turned himself in to police on Wednesday and was arraigned that day on the charges. It’s unlikely he’ll play in the Orange Bowl, meaning he’d finish with 13 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown in seven games.

Perry’s absence shouldn’t affect Michigan’s game plan all that much. Amara Darboh, Jake Butt and Jehu Chesson are the top receiving targets for quarterback Wilton Speight.

