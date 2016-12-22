The junior running back rushed for 858 yards and eight touchdowns in 2016.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The good news for North Carolina is that Elijah Hood will return for his senior season in 2017. The bad news is that the talented running back will not play in the Hyundai Sun Bowl matchup with No. 16 Stanford on Dec. 30 due to medical reasons, the school announced on Thursday.

“I’m disappointed I cannot be with my football brothers for the bowl game in Texas, but it’s best for me to stay home and fully recover,” Hood said in a statement. “I look forward to returning to the field in 2017 for my senior year and having the opportunity to represent UNC along with my teammates. I appreciate Coach Fedora and the staff for helping me make the best decision for my future.”