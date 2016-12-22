The inside on Stephon Tuitt and a team that needs healthy bodies up front.

PITTSBURGH -- Keith Butler didn't deny the unsubstantiated rumor that he's activating himself this week to play defensive line for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I might be," said the defensive coordinator. "I'm almost heavy enough."

Butler was kidding, of course, but with Cam Heyward on IR, and Stephon Tuitt and Ricardo Mathews missing practices with injuries, there's not much left on the active roster.

Butler wouldn't comment on the progress, or lack thereof, of Tuitt (knee) and Mathews (ankle), but the expectation from teammates is that Tuitt will be a game-day decision and could play.

Does he need to practice?

"Those guys, they gotta know the fronts and stuff like that," Butler said. "But it's not as complex as it is on the back end. Some of the back end stuff, we have to know checks. They have to know some checks, too, but if they've done it before it's easier for them.

"I think our guys, whoever's ready, John will do a good job of preparing them."

John Mitchell has been coaching Steelers defensive linemen for 23 years, so he's instilled trust in those who would otherwise be worried that the Steelers' starters going into their biggest game of the season are L.T. Walton, Javon Hargrave and Johnny Maxey.

That was confirmed to have been the starting group this week in practice, and in case you don't know them:

* Walton was last year's sixth-round draft pick who's started the last two games to give him two career starts;

* Hargrave is this year's third-round rookie who's started 11 games this season and moves off the nose to play tackle when the Steelers are in their nickel (about 80 percent of the time);

* And Maxey is still on the practice squad. He's an undrafted rookie out of Division II Mars Hill University.

Behind them are Daniel McCullers and the other practice squad lineman, Caushaud Lyons.

Tuitt sprained his knee in the first series last Sunday and Mathews injured his ankle and was on and off the field throughout a second half in which the Bengals scored no points and rushed for only eight yards.

How did the Steelers' decimated front pull that off?

"We just tightened up the interior line," Butler said. "Some of the gaps were expanded a little bit, we tightened up the front a little bit, our guys played a little better, we got more comfortable with what we were doing and we knew we had to play. We had to at least try to keep them from getting very few points, if any, in the second half as our offense kept grinding."

Butler said of the group's veteran, Walton, "I thought he played technique well during the game. He's going to get better as the year goes long. He's a very sharp-minded kid that plays above the neck and he finds a way to do it."

Could that be enough against a Ravens offensive line that's been intact the last five games, during which it's paved the way for 4.8 yards per carry and allowed only eight sacks?

"I'm not worried," said linebacker Ryan Shazier. "I know those guys have the best coach in the NFL at that position. I know they're going to come ready.

"Yeah, the Ravens are doing pretty good but I feel like we're doing pretty good, too. We've just got to keep playing like ourselves. Even though we've got new guys in, I know they're going to do their thing."