Mike Kryzewski sat down with Seth Davis of Campus Insiders to talk about Grayson Allen after Duke suspended Allen indefinitely

Mike Kryzewski sat down with Seth Davis of Campus Insiders to talk about Grayson Allen after Duke suspended Allen indefinitely following Allen's technical foul for tripping vs. Elon.

Coach K talks about the teaching moment he is afforded and how Allen can grow from this.

This video is provided by the Seth Davis Show and Campus Insiders.