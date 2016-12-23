Kelly acknowledges ‘hot seat’ reality

While Brian Kelly doesn’t often admit to feeling outside pressure, the Irish head coach knows the heat will be turned up next season as he looks to both reinvent and reestablish himself.

The last time Brian Kelly spoke to reporters was in the immediate aftermath of Notre Dame’s collapse at USC, a definitive period to end a season that felt more like a sentence.

In that rainy postgame under the Los Angeles Coliseum, Kelly was a head coach open to nearly anything and almost everything. He said his entire coaching staff would be evaluated, a process that cost tight ends coach Scott Booker his job, got new defensive coordinator Mike Elko from Wake Forest and will feature a rework of strength and conditioning beyond Paul Longo. Tucked inside those intentional recalibrations, offensive coordinator Mike Sanford left for the head coaching post at Western Kentucky.

Kelly has issued statements on Elko and Sanford but not much else.

To fill that void, Kelly’s appearance earlier this week on the in-house vehicle “Inside Notre Dame Football” counts as content. And in that controlled environment Kelly revealed a little something about the talking points of 2017.

A curious dichotomy showed in Kelly’s commentary on naming a half-dozen captains in January, talking up the returns of Mike McGlinchey and Quenton Nelson, and hinting at the impact of Notre Dame’s next recruiting class. On all three topics Kelly stuck to a single refrain, one he used when he showed up in South Bend seven years ago.

The question is whether Notre Dame needs one of Kelly’s greatest hits or new material.

“This (recruiting) class coming in believes they’re going to be that group that restores the pride and tradition of Notre Dame football,” Kelly said. “Four-and-eight is not who we are and hasn’t been and won’t be moving forward. They believe they’re gonna be that group that will have that swagger and that confidence that brings Notre Dame football back to where it needs to be.”

The same goes for those captains, as Kelly explained why he went so early on that gang of six: Nyles Morgan, Drue Tranquill, Austin Webster, Greer Martini, McGlinchey and Nelson. DeShone Kizer was appointed a captain as well, but declared for the draft just days after doing so.

“I wanted them to get the message out to who we are and why we’re here,” Kelly said. “To restore the pride, the tradition and a commitment to Notre Dame football.

That was he first thing that I did when I got here. And we’re gonna restore that this year. I wanted a leadership group in place to assistant in that message.”

As for the impact of McGlinchey and Nelson returning, Kelly hopes a couple potential first-round picks on the roster can pay dividends beyond the offensive line. There’s no question the Irish got a boost two years ago when Ronnie Stanley and Sheldon Day returned for their senior years.

“That sends a message to everybody,” Kelly said. “There’s two guys that could have left after a 4-8 season and they want to be back. They set the standard of why am I here at Notre Dame? I’m here to restore the pride and tradition of Notre Dame football. That sends a powerful message throughout the ranks and puts your offensive line in a different category.”

Basically, Kelly has his talking points for next year mapped by Christmas.

And if his message is already set, maybe that frees him to start the hard work of turning around a program that trended in the wrong direction last season. Kelly is clear on the ramifications of not accomplishing that task too.

“Look, if we went 7-5 and lost the bowl game and went 7-6, I’d be on the hot seat,” Kelly said. “I recognize that. Notre Dame has high expectations.”

“What’s most frustrating, we feel there’s five or six games out there that we could have won. So why didn’t we? That’s what we’re gonna get straightened out this off-season.”